World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Sports Architecture
  Argentina
  Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral

Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral

Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Interior Photography, Stairs, ChairPlayón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Exterior Photography, CityscapePlayón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Image 4 of 32Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Exterior PhotographyPlayón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - More Images+ 27

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Sports Architecture, Public Architecture, Landscape
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  Architects: Región Austral
  Area: 1058
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Luis Barandiarán
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Durban, Sinteplast
  • Lead Architects: Soledad Patiño, Stefano Romagonli
  • Financing And Promotion: Re:Arc Institute (Dinamarca)
  • Management And Development: Tejiendo el Barrio
  • Construction: Cooperativa 8 de Septiembre
  • Support And Accompaniment: IVC Buenos Aires
  • Mural Designer: Martín Ron
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. Playón de Chacarita is a popular neighborhood in Buenos Aires, established in 2000 on former railway tracks. The Playón Red project aims to create a network of safe, healthy, and sustainable public spaces through participatory dialogue with residents. The initiative seeks to foster socio-ecological interactions to build a more inclusive and resilient community. To achieve these goals, a collaborative management model was implemented, integrating local organizations and cooperatives, with financial support from re:arc Institute and backing from the Housing Institute of Buenos Aires City.

Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Image 22 of 32
Diagram
Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Luis Barandiarán

Through participatory workshops, residents actively contributed to the design of three key projects intended to transform the neighborhood during the first phase: 1. The Inner Courtyard: An interior passage restored to preserve local memory and identity while improving environmental quality. 2. The Guevara Garden: A pocket park that also functions as a rain garden to mitigate flooding. 3. The Palpa Court: A sports space designed to provide safe recreational opportunities for young people and children. 

Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Table
© Luis Barandiarán
Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Luis Barandiarán

In the second phase, the project envisions the construction of a Community Center dedicated to cultural, educational, and economic activities. These initiatives form a network of green infrastructures and communal spaces essential for improving the quality of life in the neighborhood. These public spaces not only help reduce social and urban inequalities but also strengthen resilience to the effects of climate change, which disproportionately impact the most vulnerable neighborhoods. Furthermore, their implementation transformed unsafe areas into spaces for community interaction and play, fostering the reduction of urban violence.

Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Image 26 of 32
Plan
Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

Local organizations and cooperatives, deeply rooted in the neighborhood, led the implementation and construction processes, creating jobs and fostering the development of the local economy. This, in turn, promoted a sense of belonging and ensured the sustainability of the interventions. The initiative brought together a diverse range of stakeholders, including government agencies, local NGOs, and international donors. 

Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Luis Barandiarán
Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Image 27 of 32
Diagram

The project highlights the power of public spaces as drivers of social and environmental change in vulnerable communities. Projects like Playón Red underscore the importance of integrative and participatory approaches to building more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable cities, fostering collaboration among communities, the private sector, government, and civil society.

Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral - Image 6 of 32
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Buenos Aires, Argentina

Región Austral
Región Austral
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureLandscapeArgentina
Cite: "Playón Red Public Spaces and Community Infrastructures for Integration / Región Austral" [Playón Red / Región Austral] 03 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

