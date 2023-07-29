Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Urban Design
  4. Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
  5. Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde

Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde

Save
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde

Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior PhotographySucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior PhotographySucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior PhotographySucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Urban Design
Caracas, Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
  • Architects: Bastidas y Salinas, Emilia Monteverde
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Diego González
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Graveuca
  • Lead Architects: Emilia Monteverde, Ana Valenzuela, Gabriel García
  • Construction: Constructora Satini
  • Design Team: José Miguel Sosa, Alberto Schwarz, Daniel Zambrano, María Fernanda Rodríguez, Luis La Fratta, Mauricio Godoy
  • Illustrations: Tomás Goldwasser
  • Hydraulic Engineering: Ingeniería Amelinckx
  • Structural Engineering : Edisismo
  • City: Caracas
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Diego González
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Image 22 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography
© Diego González

Text description provided by the architects. The Sucre Boulevard is an urban renewal project located in the town of El Hatillo, located southeast of the city of Caracas. A place declared a national monument for its historical value and preservation of colonial architecture. An area with enormous tourist potential, but with severe deficiencies in connectivity and services.

Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography
© Diego González
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Image 23 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Diego González

The objective of the project was to restore a marginalized area of the town due to traffic chaos, the appropriation of the street by unused vehicles, and consequently the abandonment of public space. In this sense, the main strategy was to consider pedestrians a priority within the uses of the place, limit vehicular traffic, widen sidewalks to avoid parked cars, and probably most importantly, dissolve the sidewalk to allow the flow of pedestrian traffic throughout the intervention area. 

Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography
© Diego González
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Image 26 of 27
Isometric
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Diego González

Design as a mediator between tradition and innovation. El Hatillo is a place that allows us to imagine a sensitive relationship between tradition and innovation. In this sense, materiality was a variable that allowed us to establish links with pre-existing elements but also an opportunity to experiment with the geometry that defines different spaces. We designed a radial composition pattern that is projected on the floor and densifies and expands according to the circumstance, with the intention of connecting commercial spaces and important connection points such as Santa Rosalía Street, which connects the boulevard with Plaza Bolívar de El Hatillo, and Sucre Plaza, a deteriorating space that was also completely renovated to be part of the system. 

Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography
© Diego González
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Image 27 of 27
Isometric
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Diego González

Tectonics and atmosphere. Stamped and brushed concrete was the fundamental material for the construction of pavement and urban furniture, stone slabs for the containment of sloping planters, and stainless steel railings for the slope that rises above Sucre Plaza. 

Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Diego González
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Image 25 of 27
Isometric
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Exterior Photography
© Diego González

The furniture was designed in such a way that it invites the user to wander and explore the scenes randomly. Curved benches and concrete spheres apparently arranged arbitrarily on the pavement lines generate a sense of continuity and fluidity and invite recognition of the city as a playful territory and a meeting place for citizens.

Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Image 17 of 27
© Diego González
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Image 24 of 27
Isometric
Save this picture!
Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde - Interior Photography, Windows
© Diego González

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:El Hatillo, Caracas 1083, Miranda, Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bastidas y Salinas
Office
Emilia Monteverde
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignVenezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Cite: "Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde" [Sucre Boulevard / Bastidas y Salinas + Emilia Monteverde] 29 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004716/sucre-boulevard-bastidas-y-salinas-plus-emilia-monteverde> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Top #Tags