Transforming Industrial Heritage: Design Strategies for Creating a New Atmosphere in Cultural Spaces

Argo Contemporary Art Museum & Cultural Centre / Ahmadreza Schricker Architecture North - ASA North.

Creating an atmosphere that enhances exhibitions and enriches the visitor and user experience requires a thoughtful balance between preserving a space's unique character and adapting it to meet the needs of artistic and cultural production. The challenge lies in maintaining a building's industrial atmosphere while accommodating the specific requirements of exhibition design or the various uses the new building will require. This delicate task involves careful consideration of spatial layout, material choices, and lighting solutions, all of which play a significant role in shaping the new environment.

By integrating contemporary design interventions without erasing the site's historical layers, exhibition spaces can foster a unique atmosphere that resonates with both the artworks and the audience. They can host workshops, production spaces, and leisure activities while remaining inviting to the public. This approach enriches the overall experience, allowing the space to become more than just a backdrop for exhibitions but an integral part of the visitor's journey.

These projects often employ specific strategies, where spatial layout plans are reconfigured and adapted to new uses. New materials and technologies are introduced to accommodate contemporary functions and needs, while new openings and lighting solutions are incorporated to enhance the cultural atmosphere. These interventions not only modernize the space but also respect the building's original character, creating a harmonious balance between the old and the new.

Clearing the Plan for Repurposing

When repurposing old industrial buildings for cultural activities, the starting point should always be an open floor plan. These structures were originally designed for specific functions, but to accommodate new uses, the layout must be flexible. An open floor plan is crucial because it allows for easy adaptation to a variety of needs, from gallery spaces to performance venues or workshops. By reducing interruptions such as walls, columns, or partitions, the design maximizes the available space and provides a blank canvas for creativity.

Additionally, minimizing interruptions is not only important for creating a visually cohesive and functional environment but also for future-proofing the space. Since cultural activities often evolve, maintaining flexibility within the layout is essential. An open floor plan leaves room for innovation, allowing the building to adapt to new needs or host diverse events without significant structural changes, using lightweight partitions or adaptable furniture. This approach promotes both practicality and long-term sustainability, ensuring the building remains relevant and functional for years to come.

Structural Changes and Material Innovation

One of the most compelling aspects of transforming old industrial buildings is the opportunity to merge the historical with the contemporary. Preserving the integrity of the original structure while incorporating modern materials and technologies creates a unique architectural dialogue between the past and present. The existing elements—whether it's exposed brick, steel beams, or large windows—carry a sense of character and history that can inform the new design. By thoughtfully integrating these original materials with new ones, architects can enhance the building's identity, giving it a sense of continuity while also introducing a fresh, modern aesthetic.

Openings and Lighting

Museums and cultural spaces require efficient natural and artificial lighting to create an inviting and functional environment for visitors. However, achieving the ideal lighting can be challenging, as it is not commonly found in industrial architecture, where large, solid walls and minimal openings are prevalent. This is where certain architectural strategies come into play, such as introducing new openings, incorporating glass windows, and installing skylights. These elements allow natural light to penetrate deeper into the space, reducing reliance on artificial lighting during the day and enhancing the overall ambiance. Furthermore, carefully designed lighting systems can highlight key exhibits and create a dynamic, immersive experience for visitors.

