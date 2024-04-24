Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects

The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Image 2 of 31The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - WindowsThe Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsThe Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Image 5 of 31The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Cultural Architecture, Restoration
Taiwan
  • Design Execution: Zeng Zhigwei, You Ye Ye Ci, Hu Ruyan
  • Structure Consultant: Gao Peixiu
  • Water Protection Consultant: Wei Dejing
  • Visual Designer: Lin Nianru, Lin Fan-Hing
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Coal mine restoration
  • Site Area: 2380 m²
  • Building Area: 395 m²
  • Stories: 2 floors on the ground
  • Country: Taiwan
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Justin Kao

Mineless - Located in the mountains and forests of Baiji Section in Sanxia District, New Taipei City, Mineless is a reformed space that was once a logistical facility for the Chungyi Coal Mine.

The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Image 19 of 31
© Justin Kao
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Image 24 of 31
Plan - Site
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Image 2 of 31
© Justin Kao

Remnants The original structures of the mining facility were scattered throughout the wilderness, including the administrative offices, mine entry remnants of Japanese colonial-era, a crane base, coal washing areas, miner's dormitories, a cafeteria, a bathhouse, and more. Since Taiwan ceased all mining activities in 2000, these industrial buildings have remained abandoned.

The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Image 5 of 31
© Justin Kao
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Image 9 of 31
© Justin Kao
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Image 26 of 31
Building A-2
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, Forest
© Justin Kao

Function - Within the facility, various areas have been repurposed for the following functions, including the preserved building of remnants, a wild herb tea shop, a small theater, a natural herb tea aroma room, an art exhibition area, a grand hall for meditation, and a seating area for tea with tree’s root in the sky. Mineless aims to integrate contemporary uses into ancient and decaying functional spaces, creating rich and vibrant scenes.

The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Justin Kao
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Image 7 of 31
© Justin Kao

Restoration - The restoration of the main buildings focuses on the structure, electrical systems, waterproofing engineering, restoration of the original appearance, craftsmanship in producing hand-made vintage furniture, and the use of native plants for landscaping, etc. These efforts employ a series of reversible methods that are harmless and friendly to historic buildings. They bridge and harmonize the differences between new and old objects in the space. The primary materials used in the restoration are black iron with an oil-shell-like luster and recycled old wood. The aging rust and weathered textures of these materials, in harmony with the original architectural style, coexist seamlessly with the restoration of the structure, functional use, and historical flavor.

The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Justin Kao
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Windows
© Justin Kao
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Image 30 of 31
Building C-2
The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Justin Kao

Grotto-heaven - After three years of meticulous research, analysis, preservation, planning, and construction, the existing space has been reorganized and redefined. In the midst of this beautiful space, we aspire to create a sanctuary for human connection with oneself, tranquility, history, and nature within the remnants of the mountainous coal mine.

The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Justin Kao

Project location

Address:New Taipei City, Taiwan

About this office
DIVOOE ZEIN Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRestorationTaiwan

Materials and Tags

Cite: "The Mineless Heritage Restoration Project / DIVOOE ZEIN Architects" 24 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015912/the-mineless-heritage-restoration-project-divooe-zein-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags