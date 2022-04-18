We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. China
  5. Renovation of Shenzhen Pingshan Sculptural Art & Creative Park / Atelier XI

Renovation of Shenzhen Pingshan Sculptural Art & Creative Park / Atelier XI

Save this project
Renovation of Shenzhen Pingshan Sculptural Art & Creative Park / Atelier XI

© Chao Zhang© Chao Zhang© Chao ZhangArt work in the sunken area of main exhibition hall. Image © Mao Ji Wu+ 31

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Park, Renovation
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Team : Jing Zhu, Jiajie Huang, Cekai Weng, Huanshi Xu, Jiaxin Liang, Yiyuan Shi, Weijian Wen, Sisi Huang, Zixiang Zhang
  • Design Advisor : Xiaodu Liu
  • Graphic Designer : Yang Huang
  • Client : Eastern Shenzhen Cultural Development Co., LTD
  • City : Shenzhen
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Shenzhen Pingshan Sculptural Art & Creative Park is located in an old industrial district with abandoned factories at the foot of Maluan Mountain, Pingshan District, Shenzhen. Covering an area of 30,000 square meters, this transforming culture park has become the new home for a number of creative studios and artists specializing in especially sculpture, painting, and calligraphy since the 2010s.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

In 2019, the architect was invited by Mr. Liu Xiaodu, the director of Pingshan Art Museum and Eastern Shenzhen Cultural Development Company, to renovate the public spaces of the park. After examining the site, it was clear to them that the park consisted of two distinct sets of spatial materiality that speak to the complex urban memories and the city’s temporality. The northern part is composed of old factories with relatively large volumes that are mostly coated with white stucco, and decorated with black metal doors and window frames. While the southern area is constructed from a series of small-scale red brick houses and brick-paved steps hidden in the shade of trees.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Reconnection. Responding to the clear demarcation between the old factories and residential buildings respectively scattered on the north and south sides of the main road, the architect proposed to create a main axis of public spaces in the center of the culture district given a fairly limited renovation budget. This design intervention seeks to provoke dialogues between buildings of diverse materials and scales through strategic and visual reconnection.

Save this picture!
axonometric
axonometric
Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

An elongated pavilion made of red brick and black steel stretches across the entrances to three exhibition halls, and forms a continuous public corridor. The original roadside parking area was rearranged to the west side of the district, transforming the main street into a major public space for pedestrian activities. The corridor system also extends from the main street to the back street to provide guidance for the public to explore more while offering necessary evacuation passages for the old factory spaces. The renovation adopts a low-interference strategy which not only ensures the integrity of original building structures, but also allows the historical traces, such as the vibrant climbing vines and graffiti on the walls, to be preserved as much as possible.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Regeneration. In the middle of the district stands an abandoned security guardhouse that has been in solitude for many years, and it was suggested to be demolished in earlier reconstruction plans. The architect proposed to preserve and revitalize this fragment of architectural memory. Therefore, a small “art lantern” was created using this aged building: the second floor could be used as a temporary exhibition space and the first floor as a visitor center open to the public for information release and beverage sales.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
art lantern axonometric
art lantern axonometric

The existing skeleton of the security guardhouse, being its walls, door, and window openings, is now preserved and clad in red cement fiberboards. The art space on the second floor is built as an independent steel structure grown out of the original guardhouse with a 10cm vertical gap reserved between the new structure above and the old wall below, allowing light to transmit in between the past and the present.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
guardhouse before renovation
guardhouse before renovation
Save this picture!
new structure grows out
new structure grows out

Inward Excavation. The facade renovation of the main exhibition hall continues the narrative of the nesting relationship of red and black. It echoes the original sloping gable roof of this factory building and the contour of mountains nearby, forming a geometric hilltop with an abstract composition. The main exhibition hall has an interior space of 1,000 square meters, but the height clearance was only 3 meters below the trusses in its original state, which was significantly insufficient for the needs of contemporary art exhibitions. Given tight construction budget, the architect discussed with the museum curators and the contractors on several options. As a result, the original proposal to lift the entire roof of trusses was modified into digging down 1.5 meters for a proper ceiling height with minimal cost.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

When the pavilion complex was completed in September 2021, it served as the Pingshan sub-venue as part of the 17th Shenzhen Cultural Expo, and accommodated more than 20 contemporary artists' sculpture artworks. Many large pieces were installed successfully in the sunken area inside the exhibition hall. In the future, Pingshan Sculptural & Creative Park is expected to become a vital part of the cultural and artistic community in Pingshan, Shenzhen, and continue its mission to provide this rapidly industrialized city with a place of inspiration for culture and art production.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
Art work in the sunken area of main exhibition hall. Image © Mao Ji Wu
Art work in the sunken area of main exhibition hall. Image © Mao Ji Wu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier XI
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Renovation of Shenzhen Pingshan Sculptural Art & Creative Park / Atelier XI" 18 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980251/renovation-of-shenzhen-pingshan-sculptural-art-and-creative-park-atelier-xi> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chao Zhang

深圳坪山雕塑艺术创意园改造设计 / 一树建筑工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job