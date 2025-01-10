Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Dansehallerne National Center for Dance and Choreography / Mikkelsen Arkitekter

Cultural Architecture, Dance Hall
København, Denmark
  Design Team: Mikkelsen Arkitekter
  • City: København
  • Country: Denmark
Dansehallerne National Center for Dance and Choreography / Mikkelsen Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Adam Mørk

Text description provided by the architects. Mikkelsen Architects has led the transformation of Kedelhuset into Dansehallerne's new national center for contemporary dance and choreography. Our transformation strategy has been to respect and stage the existing conservation values, with new additions dialoguing with the historical framework so that new and old mutually reinforce each other. The ground floor is arranged around a central core housing a foyer and bar, with dance studios, dressing rooms, and workshops radiating outward.

Dansehallerne National Center for Dance and Choreography / Mikkelsen Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass
© Adam Mørk

A key feature of the transformation is the new box within Kedelhallen. Housing a black box stage, backstage facilities, and additional foyers, this intervention draws inspiration from the building's industrial past. The design references the monumental boilers that once occupied the space, with its raw aluminum cladding and perforated sine plates backed by acoustically absorbent mineral wool or glass panels. The box's transparency shifts subtly, while openable sections amplify its mechanical character. The wave-like profile of the box evokes the theatricality of a stage curtain, harmonizing with the hall's draped facade curtains that contribute to both light control and acoustic regulation. The box is designed for adaptability. Large sound-insulating doors connect the foyer to the hall, allowing the space to transform into a multifunctional venue where the architecture becomes part of the performance. The telescopic spectator stand retracts into a niche behind folding doors, enabling the box to present a unified, neutral facade when required.

Dansehallerne National Center for Dance and Choreography / Mikkelsen Arkitekter
© Adam Mørk

Above the foyer, a studio opens to the hall, creating a bridge between education and performance. This space allows school groups to observe the preparation of artists and technicians, offering a glimpse into the world of dance. The roof of the box features an open, multi-purpose studio with views of the hall, extending the spatial possibilities for creative use. Throughout the project, the industrial heritage is preserved and reinterpreted. Stairs and fixtures crafted from annealed steel echo the original black iron walkways, which once accessed the boilers and now serve as functional elements for stage technicians and performers. Restored overhead conveyors, formerly used to transport machinery, now support the hall's stage technology, aligning contemporary function with historical logic.

Dansehallerne National Center for Dance and Choreography / Mikkelsen Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Adam Mørk
Dansehallerne National Center for Dance and Choreography / Mikkelsen Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Adam Mørk

The hall's roof has undergone a significant yet subtle transformation. The central timber structure, originally uninsulated, has been re-insulated with acoustically dampening mineral wool and finished with cover strips that replicate the original ceiling's appearance. This solution provides approximately 850 m² of discreet acoustic regulation while maintaining the hall's authentic aesthetic. The lower roof surfaces, constructed of in-situ concrete, have been insulated externally to preserve the visual integrity of the original board formwork. Acoustic rafts on the ground floor are suspended independently of columns and beams, ensuring that the industrial character of the space remains intact. Exposed installations throughout the building pay homage to Kedelhuset's origins as a production facility, celebrating its raw, utilitarian aesthetic.

Dansehallerne National Center for Dance and Choreography / Mikkelsen Arkitekter - Exterior Photography
© Adam Mørk

Project location

København, Denmark

Cultural Architecture, Theaters & Performance, Dance hall, Denmark

"Dansehallerne National Center for Dance and Choreography / Mikkelsen Arkitekter" 10 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

