Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees

Save this picture! Tree House / 6a Architects © Josefina Viaña

The preservation of the environment and the harmonious integration of the built and natural elements are fundamental principles in contemporary architecture. Various design strategies are employed to achieve this balance, ranging from the revival of vernacular techniques to the use of advanced technologies. However, this concern goes beyond the choice of specific construction systems or innovative materials; it also manifests in the design approach that ensures the preservation of the site's natural elements. In this context, we present 15 homes designed to protect local trees, showcasing how architectural decisions can adapt to nature rather than impose on it.

In a playful twist on the modernist adage "form follows function," these homes embody the philosophy of "form follows the existing." The architects adapted their designs to respect and integrate the trees already present on the site. The solutions vary, from twisting structures that embrace the trees to strategic cutouts and Cartesian modulations designed to preserve large vegetation. These formal strategies challenge the conventional construction approach, where vegetation is often cleared for buildings, proposing a harmonious coexistence between architecture and the environment instead.

The names given to these homes—such as "House Among Trees" and "Tree House"—reinforce the central concept of the projects, highlighting the prominence of the trees concerning the building. While dealing with pre-existing conditions can be challenging, incorporating the existing vegetation—whether by centering a design around a single tree or creating volumes that interact with various species—transforms respect for nature into an opportunity to enhance the built spaces. The benefits to the residents are numerous, including natural shading, efficient thermal regulation, and an increased sense of well-being by fostering a direct connection with nature.

Below, discover 15 inspiring examples of how architecture can seamlessly adapt to the natural environment.