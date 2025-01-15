Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

The preservation of the environment and the harmonious integration of the built and natural elements are fundamental principles in contemporary architecture. Various design strategies are employed to achieve this balance, ranging from the revival of vernacular techniques to the use of advanced technologies. However, this concern goes beyond the choice of specific construction systems or innovative materials; it also manifests in the design approach that ensures the preservation of the site's natural elements. In this context, we present 15 homes designed to protect local trees, showcasing how architectural decisions can adapt to nature rather than impose on it.

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 2 of 32Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 3 of 32Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 4 of 32Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 5 of 32Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - More Images+ 27

In a playful twist on the modernist adage "form follows function," these homes embody the philosophy of "form follows the existing." The architects adapted their designs to respect and integrate the trees already present on the site. The solutions vary, from twisting structures that embrace the trees to strategic cutouts and Cartesian modulations designed to preserve large vegetation. These formal strategies challenge the conventional construction approach, where vegetation is often cleared for buildings, proposing a harmonious coexistence between architecture and the environment instead.

The names given to these homes—such as "House Among Trees" and "Tree House"—reinforce the central concept of the projects, highlighting the prominence of the trees concerning the building. While dealing with pre-existing conditions can be challenging, incorporating the existing vegetation—whether by centering a design around a single tree or creating volumes that interact with various species—transforms respect for nature into an opportunity to enhance the built spaces. The benefits to the residents are numerous, including natural shading, efficient thermal regulation, and an increased sense of well-being by fostering a direct connection with nature.

Below, discover 15 inspiring examples of how architecture can seamlessly adapt to the natural environment.

Constant Springs Residence / Alterstudio Architecture

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 30 of 32
Constant Springs Residence / Alterstudio Architecture © Casey Dunn
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 28 of 32
Constant Springs Residence / Alterstudio Architecture. Plan

LuMa House / AtelierM

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 32 of 32
LuMa House / AtelierM. Courtesy of AtelierM
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 7 of 32
LuMa House / AtelierM. Plan

Houses in between Trees / Sitio Arquitectura

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 31 of 32
Houses in between Trees / Sitio Arquitectura © Josefina Viaña
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 6 of 32
Houses in between Trees / Sitio Arquitectura. Plan - Roof

The Tree House / AS Arquitectura

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 29 of 32
The Tree House / AS Arquitectura © Onnis Luque
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 8 of 32
The Tree House / AS Arquitectura. Plan

Tree House / 6a Architects

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 16 of 32
Tree House / 6a Architects © Josefina Viaña
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 24 of 32
Tree House / 6a Architects. Plan

House of Bluff / Chaoffice

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 15 of 32
House of Bluff / Chaoffice © Yumeng Zhu
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 14 of 32
House of Bluff / Chaoffice. Plan

House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 17 of 32
House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura © Andrés Villota
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 11 of 32
House Among Trees / El Sindicato Arquitectura. Plan

BS House / alarciaferrer arquitectos

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 10 of 32
BS House / alarciaferrer arquitectos © Federico Cairoli
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 9 of 32
BS House / alarciaferrer arquitectos. Plan

Yellow House / JOYS Architects

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 5 of 32
Yellow House / JOYS Architects © Beersingnoi
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 18 of 32
Yellow House / JOYS Architects. Plan

O-Tree House / Junsekino Architect and Design

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 12 of 32
O-Tree House / Junsekino Architect and Design © Spaceshift Studio
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 13 of 32
O-Tree House / Junsekino Architect and Design. Plan

House Around a Tree / Espacio EMA

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 21 of 32
House Around a Tree / Espacio EMA © Patricia Hernandez
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 20 of 32
House Around a Tree / Espacio EMA. Planta baixa

Tree House / Estudio Botteri-Connell

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 22 of 32
Tree House / Estudio Botteri-Connell © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 23 of 32
Tree House / Estudio Botteri-Connell. Plan

12 Olive Trees House / Elias Khuri Architects

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 4 of 32
12 Olive Trees House / Elias Khuri Architects © Elias Khuri
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 27 of 32
12 Olive Trees House / Elias Khuri Architects. Plan

House in the Trees / OECO Architectes

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 25 of 32
House in the Trees / OECO Architectes © Laurent Wangermez
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 26 of 32
House in the Trees / OECO Architectes. Plan

Baan Rai Thaw Si / SOOK Architects

Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 2 of 32
Baan Rai Thaw Si / SOOK Architects © Spaceshift Studio
Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees - Image 19 of 32
Baan Rai Thaw Si / SOOK Architects. Plan

Camilla Ghisleni
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Form Follows the Existing: 15 Homes Designed to Preserve Local Trees" [A forma segue o existente: 15 casas moldadas para preservar as árvores locais] 15 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025714/form-follows-the-existing-15-homes-designed-to-preserve-local-trees> ISSN 0719-8884

