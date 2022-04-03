We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Houses in between Trees / Sitio Arquitectura

Houses in between Trees / Sitio Arquitectura
© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña

© Josefina Viaña© Josefina Viaña© Josefina Viaña© Josefina Viaña+ 34

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing
San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina
  • Architects: Sitio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6135 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Josefina Viaña
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Vectorworks, Ceramica Marcos Paz, Chaos Software, FV, Loma Negra, Maderplak, Marmoleria Cozzi & Cozzi, Ternium, Trimble Navigation, ferrum
  • Lead Architects : Augusto Montes de Oca, Carlos Zelarayan
© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña

Text description provided by the architects. Presented with the challenge of designing a group of 3 houses in the Yungas in Tucumán, a common logic was sought as a response to the landscape and the particular conditions of each house. 3 pieces - all white, stripped-down, regular, grounded - are percolated to let the landscape in generating new relationships. The white walls act as a canvas against the green landscape in which the trees cast their shadows.

oblique set 03
oblique set 03

The existence of trees on the building ground invites architecture to incorporate them into the interior of the houses inside patios that allow direct light and control privacy. Architecture is shaped as an element of the landscape and the unique conditions in which it is inserted, aiming to generate a subtle and respectful dialogue.  The commission demanded a construction system that considers the strengths and weaknesses of the local workforce as well as the local technology and traditional building techniques.

© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña
House 1 - Plan
House 1 - Plan
House 1 - Sections
House 1 - Sections
© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña

In all cases, the response was found through constructive simplicity that creates regular volumetrics. The elements that make up the materiality of the constructive group are seamless concrete floors, industrial wooden panel ceilings to resolve covers, white plastered brick walls, and fenestrations hidden in sunken frames. Planning these common logicalities across the 3 projects allowed us to achieve a cohesive group while maintaining the distinctive features of each house, both in their functional programs and the spatial situations they propose.

© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña
House 2 - Plan
House 2 - Plan
House 2 - Sections
House 2 - Sections
© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña

HOUSE 1 is located in a rectangular plot with a notable slope lengthwise. The main architectural gesture was placing the covering element imitating the natural slope to minimize the visual impact on the landscape. Under the cover, the floor moves in steps that generate different spatial situations, links, and connections to the surrounding landscape.

© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña
House 3 - Plan
House 3 - Plan
House 3 - Sections
House 3 - Sections
© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña

HOUSE 2 is Placed in an unconventional triangular plot. A regular volume, placed lengthwise on the larger side of the plot, divides it creating a controlled overflowing area in the back. On each side of the plot, the volume closes following the horizontal limits as a way to direct the view and control privacy.

© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña

HOUSE 3 is Located in a regular plot, on a hill overlooking the city. A single volume takes up the entire width of the plot, disposed in a linear way, and divided lengthwise. This defines two separate functional areas. The social area is shaped as a spatial continuum alternating covered, semi-covered and uncovered areas. The main spaces are linked both to the front of the building which overlooks the city and the back which has direct contact with San Javier hill, shaping itself as a mediator of the landscape.

© Josefina Viaña
© Josefina Viaña

Project location

Address:La Arboleda, Tucumán, Argentina

Cite: "Houses in between Trees / Sitio Arquitectura" [Casas entre árboles / Sitio Arquitectura] 03 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979498/houses-in-between-trees-sitio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

