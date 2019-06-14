World
Tree House / Estudio Botteri-Connell
  • General Coordinator

    Rosalía Vicente

  • Collaborators

    María Eugenia Rodríguez Daneri, Agustín Ichuribehere

  • Structural Calculation

    Rosana Del Panno, Juan Turdo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Up there, we inhabit the structure and the treetop filled inside by a captured sky. Down here, we inhabit the continuity of the park covered in reflections, lights-and-shadows and the sound of water announces our becoming tree: the certainty of a dream that will come. The Project is meant for a young couple and two kids. It is situated in a country club in the province of Buenos Aires. The land has many areas full of trees that wake up the dream of being able to live there.

Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
The structure in this house defines the space, the expressiveness and the way of living. This structure is inhabited just as birds inhabit treetops. Concrete Vierendeel slabs resting on corbels extend themselves into trunks fixed to the ground. In the center of the modular structure, the absence of water, air and light functions as a regulator of the atmosphere and eliminates the idea of separate strata. 

Both the continuity of the park and the artificial top are poetically intertwined in a deep spatial synthesis. The mobile quebracho enclosure system functions as sun protection and gives intimacy. The house is a half-open being that wakes up daydreaming and makes the experience of inhabiting a more intense.
Wouldn’t the dream like to climb up there?

Section
Section
