"Building With Living Trees": The Story Behind Casa Jardín, in Quito, Ecuador

Today is the premiere of the first episode of a new documentary series that explores the projects of Al Borde. Titled "Building with Living Trees", this first instalment highlights the stories behind Casa Jardín (Garden House), a single-family home located in the suburban area of Quito, Ecuador.

Designed for an ecologist named José, the residence is developed into three small independent pavilions with hybrid structures that combine living trees with various construction systems. These structures utilize a vernacular technique of living fences that has been employed in the Andes since ancient times, showcasing a genuine pursuit of coexistence between architecture and nature.

"From the beginning, I didn't see it as a country house, but as the place where I wanted to die. So the plan was to have this place very adapted to my way of seeing life. A house that is adapted to nature. A house that is within nature." - José, client of Casa Jardín.

According to the project's authors, Casa Jardín represents the exploration of harmonious coexistence between architecture and the natural environment. Its construction is founded on a deep understanding of regional building techniques, combining ancient pre-Columbian methods with modern demands and challenges. This fusion intertwines architectural elements, traditional legacies, and the surrounding environment, prompting us to contemplate the quest for a distinct identity firmly rooted in the characteristic traits of the locality.

What intrigues us about this documentary series is the portrayal of perspectives from its residents, builders, guest critics, and the design team. This portrayal unveils the social, ecological, political, cultural, and human contexts that envelop these endeavors, with the aim of cultivating a more comprehensive comprehension of architecture and its influence on society. In this inaugural episode, we encounter a diverse range of individuals, from Miguel Ramos, the master builder, to guest critics Lucia Durán, Executive Director of the Museum of Pre-Columbian Art Casa del Alabado, Inés del Pino, professor and researcher at the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador, and Nivaldo Andrade, professor and researcher at the Federal University of Bahia, Brazil.

We hope you enjoy it!

Credits:

Screenplay and Direction: Pedro and Pablo Orellana

Production: Al Borde and Pedro Orellana

Cinematography: Analía Torres

Sound Recording and Mixing: Andrés Galarza

Editing: Pablo Orellana

Color: Leonardo Espinoza

With the support of: National Institute of Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture and Heritage of Ecuador

Media Partner: ArchDaily