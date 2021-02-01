Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. O-Tree House / Junsekino Architect and Design

O-Tree House / Junsekino Architect and Design

Save this project
O-Tree House / Junsekino Architect and Design

© Spaceshift Studio© Spaceshift Studio© Spaceshift Studio© Spaceshift Studio+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thailand
  • Architect:Junsekino Architect and Design
  • Interior Designer:Junsekino Interior Design
  • Structural Engineer:NEXT Steps Design & Consultants
  • Landscape:Kaizentopia
  • Country:Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. O-tree house is a 670 sq.m. 1-storey house for the extended family located in Samut Prakan, the central province near the Gulf of Thailand. This area used to be vacant with the large rain tree and surrounded by other residential buildings. To maintain the existing rain tree, the architect used ‘seats under a Rain tree’ as a design concept and designed a 1-storey building around the tree and utilize the tree shade to cool down the domestic space.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Layout Plan
Layout Plan
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The zoning of the house is divided into multiple living units, connected by court and terrace with an individual skylight on each unit. This works as a sundial for each house which will create a variation light and shadow effect throughout day as well as illuminate the interior space. The isolation of the units provides each resident more privacy without deprive of any connectivity among the family members.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

As these units are surrounded by garden and landscape, utilizing large glass window allow the resident to be able to enjoy the outside nature as well as preserve the visual contact between each family member from a difference space. In addition, to removing the vertical elements from the elevation for a better visual perception to the exterior, the architect decided to set the column within the interior space. Moreover, the use of material like glass and steel membrane as a construction material also reduce the density of the whole architecture.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Section A - House 02
Section A - House 02
Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The result of dividing the architecture into parts is the fine and clear space without any column and beam obstructed the perspective through the outside. There are two main voids for each unit which are openly facing the main court and the outer layer landscape, obliging the surrounding nature to become part of the interior space.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Junsekino Architect and Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "O-Tree House / Junsekino Architect and Design" 01 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956117/o-tree-house-junsekino-architect-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream