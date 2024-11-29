Architecture Now: From Island Resorts to Eco-Parks, A Look at Recent Architectural Announcements from BIG, KCAP, and More

Save this picture! Mandarin Oriental Residences in Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District / BIG. Image Courtesy of BIG

Recent architectural announcements showcase a global range of projects. This month, some of the most recognized architectural offices in the world have announced ambitious projects, some engaging with local communities, rediscovering and revitalizing existing structures, or contributing to complex architectural landscapes. Among them, BIG revealed their proposal for Saadiyat Island, a cultural district that gathers some of the world's most famous designers. Additionally, Populous revealed a new performance center, KCAP is developing a framework for an eco-industrial park, and Henley Halebrown is working to revitalize an overlooked structure in Belgium, reopening it to the local community. Read on to discover a collection of recent announcements from the architectural world, peeking into established architects' processes and recent announcements.

BIG Reveals Design for Luxury Residences for Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi

BIG's design for the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District features two stepped residential blocks, each of the 226 homes. Positioned to maximize views of the Zayed National Museum (Foster + Partners) and other iconic buildings including the Louvre Abu Dhabi (Jean Nouvel) and the future Guggenheim Abu Dhabi (Frank Gehry), the architecture emphasizes open-plan interiors with floor-to-ceiling windows. Lillian Wu's interiors feature warm woods and marble, creating a luxurious ambiance complemented by extensive amenities. Scheduled for completion in 2028, the project adds to Saadiyat Island's evolving architectural landscape.

Populous Designs Charlotte Hornets' Performance Center in North Carolina

Populous is set to design the Charlotte Hornets' new 160,000 sq ft performance center, breaking ground in early 2025. The facility, built by Gilbane Building Company and R.J. Leeper Construction, will include over 100,000 sq ft of training space, administrative offices, and public retail areas. The design aims to enhance player performance and revitalize Uptown Charlotte, reflecting the Hornets' commitment to the city.

KCAP Unveils a Framework Plan for an Eco-Industrial Park in Iceland

The Helguvík-Bergvík Framework Plan, designed by KCAP, outlines a new eco-industrial park in Iceland's Suðurnes region, designed for sustainable industrial development. The plan integrates circular economy principles and sustainable energy solutions across six clustered areas focusing on clean energy, innovation, and circular economy practices. Urban design emphasizes flexible plots, green spaces, and robust active mobility networks. The 25-year plan promotes adaptability, aiming to create a functional, attractive, and environmentally responsible industrial zone.

Henley Halebrown and WV Design a 'Palace for the People' Community Center in Belgium

Henley Halebrown and WV Architects set out to transform a 1990s building in Oud-Heverlee, Belgium, into the De Roosenberg Community Centre. The design prioritized minimal demolition, reimagining existing spaces while adding new features. A central "stitch" staircase connects a new library (acting as a community living room), a brasserie, and a multi-purpose hall. Sustainable materials like timber and hemp insulation were used, minimizing the building's carbon footprint. The project emphasizes community engagement and links the building to new parklands.

gmp Architects to Revamp Stuttgart Airport for Net-Zero Emissions

gmp architects have been awarded the contract for Stuttgart Airport's Terminal 4 renovation and a master plan for comprehensive energy-efficient refurbishment of existing buildings. This project, part of the airport's 2040 net-zero emissions goal, will see gmp, the original designer of Terminals 1-3, modernize the airport using sustainable methods. The plan includes photovoltaic systems, rainwater harvesting, and energy-efficient glazing, maximizing resource efficiency through BIM and Lean Management.

HAS Design and Research to Design the First Buddhist Garuda Museum in Thailand

HAS Design and Research designed the Wat Pho Thong Chedi and Garuda Museum in Bangkok, Thailand. The program includes a central Buddha Waterfall Pathway, approximately 100 meters long, leading to a Buddha Hall. The hall's design incorporates natural light and a textured exterior echoing traditional chedi aesthetics. The Garuda Museum emphasizes quiet austerity, utilizing a water pool for cooling and natural light. A meditation hall on the upper floor enhances the connection between the old and new temple structures through exposed beams and the roof water pool. The overall program aims to create a serene and contemplative environment, combining traditional Buddhist symbolism with contemporary architectural techniques.

An Alternative Parliament for London: Urban Radicals Repurpose Pavilions to Strengthen Civic Engagement Across London

Urban Radicals' "An Alternative Parliament for London" project, initially four public assembly platforms for London's 2024 London Festival of Architecture, has found permanent homes across the city. The project's speaker plinths, previously located near the City Wall, are being repurposed as playground elements at a community space in Ladywell, Lewisham. The voicing pod and roundtable, originally situated in the City of London, now reside at Cody Dock in Newham, continuing to function as spaces for dialogue and community events. This relocation ensures the project's legacy of civic engagement and accessibility extends beyond the festival, providing ongoing opportunities for public participation in diverse London communities.