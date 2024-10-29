Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay

Emphasizing the enhancement of the landscape in a respectful and environmentally friendly manner, the creative and architectural process of iHouse estudio, an architecture firm based in Montevideo, Uruguay, proposes a way of living in contact with nature by integrating an industrialized construction system. With the development of a sustainable design, their objective is to contribute to environmental preservation. Additionally, by reducing energy consumption, efficiently utilizing natural resources, and properly managing water, they aim to promote the health and well-being of the inhabitants, offering significant tangible benefits in their daily lives.

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 2 of 19Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 3 of 19Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 4 of 19Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 5 of 19Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - More Images+ 14

In 2013, Andrés García Acosta and Marcelo Mederos, architects who graduated from the Faculty of Architecture, Design, and Urbanism in Montevideo, Uruguay, founded iHouse estudio with the goal of leveraging the technological advantages of construction by working with standardized processes, improving timelines and task execution in their own production plant, and achieving a better finishing quality. Understanding the importance of efficient design as a fundamental pillar in housing development, iHouse estudio offers both a catalog of pre-designed models and custom designs. These are studied by architects, professionals, and technicians specialized in the construction system to maximize space, achieve functional buildings, and minimize thermal conditioning costs.

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 7 of 19
House Mael / iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi

Without neglecting the value of design or the art of good construction, their homes seek to harness ecological benefits with a direct impact on the environment while also generating tangible benefits for people’s quality of life. In fact, one of the most important advantages of sustainable design is the reduction of energy consumption. By building the homes within a production factory, the processes are rigorously controlled, unaffected by weather conditions and other external factors. This makes the process more efficient, reducing energy costs and waste generation. For example, a 60m² module from iHouse estudio takes 60 business days from factory construction to delivery.

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 11 of 19
ZGZ House / iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi

Through the use of efficient materials and techniques, and by considering the orientation of the home, the placement of windows, and the design of the building envelope to maximize natural light and cross ventilation, energy consumption and the need for artificial climate control systems can be reduced, along with the carbon footprint. Additionally, by using non-toxic materials and avoiding harmful chemicals, indoor air quality can be improved with designs that promote open spaces, green areas, and a strong connection with nature and the surrounding environment where the homes are built.

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 19 of 19
Axonometric Drawing. Trica House / iHouse estudio. Image

Constructed using the SteelFrame structural system, the exterior and interior walls of iHouse estudio's homes can be finished with various materials, including plaster, wood, metal sheets, stone, fiber cement boards, mesh foam, and plaster coatings. The flooring and ceilings are also capable of accommodating a wide range of materials. Regardless of whether the land has access to water, electricity, and sewage services, the homes come equipped with all internal installations and connections. As highlighted by iHouse estudio, the houses are structurally designed to be lifted into the air and transported as complete modules on special trucks. With a galvanized steel profile structure estimated to have a lifespan of 200 years, the walls and roofs are thermally efficient, providing seven times greater thermal comfort than a hollow brick wall, according to their authors. The construction efficiency and reduction of circulation spaces directly impact lower heating and cooling consumption, reducing environmental impact and saving on monthly costs.

Below is a selection of works built by iHouse estudio in recent years.

Trica House / iHouse estudio

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 5 of 19
Trica House / iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi
Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 12 of 19
Floor Plan. Trica House / iHouse estudio. Image

MRO Shack / iHouse estudio

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 2 of 19
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi
Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 17 of 19
Floor Plan. MRO Shack / iHouse estudio. Image

House Mael / iHouse estudio

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 3 of 19
House Mael / iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi
Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 18 of 19
Floor Plan. House Mael / iHouse estudio. Image

Mazzini House / iHouse estudio

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 8 of 19
Mazzini House / iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi
Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 13 of 19
Floor Plan. Mazzini House / iHouse estudio. Image

Lavender House / iHouse estudio

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 4 of 19
Lavender House / iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi
Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 14 of 19
Floor Plan. Lavender House / iHouse estudio. Image

Chihuahua House / iHouse estudio

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 6 of 19
Chihuahua House / iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi
Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 15 of 19
First Floor Plan. Chihuahua House / iHouse estudio. Image

ZGZ House / iHouse estudio

Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 10 of 19
ZGZ House / iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi
Modular Factory Construction: Discover iHouse Estudio's Projects in Uruguay - Image 16 of 19
Level 0. ZGZ House / iHouse estudio. Image

This article is part of an ArchDaily series titled Get to Know the Works of, where we look at the built portfolio of a studio, explore their creative process, and highlight their approach. As always, at ArchDaily, we greatly appreciate the contributions of our readers. If you think we should highlight a particular architectural firm, send us your suggestions.

