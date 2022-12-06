Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Mazzini House / iHouse estudio

Mazzini House / iHouse estudio

Save
Mazzini House / iHouse estudio

Mazzini House / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestMazzini House / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Forest, GardenMazzini House / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, BeamMazzini House / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, ForestMazzini House / iHouse estudio - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Punta del Este, Uruguay
  • Architects: iHouse estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  969 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aldo Lanzi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Aluminions del Uruguay, Bia, FV Griferia, Maguinor Maderas, Manto, Silestone
  • Lead Architects : Andrés García, Marcelo Mederos
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mazzini House / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Aldo Lanzi

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea begins with the client’s initiative to live immersed in the forest, always in direct contact with the surroundings. The first approach was based on mid-century houses, this was an important starting point for the main concept of the house, trying to reinterpret single-family houses.

Save this picture!
Mazzini House / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Forest, Garden
© Aldo Lanzi
Save this picture!
Mazzini House / iHouse estudio - Image 22 of 31
Plan - Location
Save this picture!
Mazzini House / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Aldo Lanzi

The idea is that being inside the house, you feel that you are outside, in the woods. To make this, two blocks exempt from the permit are placed into the house, which articulates the main spaces and breaks the limit with the outside, diluting it with two parallel openings that make a completely flexible space.

Save this picture!
Mazzini House / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Aldo Lanzi

Continuing with this logic, the house is a single circulation, there are no limits between the different spaces. It tries to interpret the forest, letting the user move freely unobstructed. The house is a single through space, interpreting the logic of the terrain and becoming part of the exterior route, giving the sensation of moving among the trees at all times.

Save this picture!
Mazzini House / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, Chair
© Aldo Lanzi

The land is located between two streets with variable heights, showing a marked topographical difference, so the house adapts to the terrain aligning itself to the upper street. A continuation of the upper level is proposed by placing two horizontal planes as part of the land, generating a habitable platform where housing will be developed. Responding to the public streets, two walls are placed to contain the living space and give privacy to the bedrooms.

Save this picture!
Mazzini House / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Aldo Lanzi

Immersed in the forest full of vegetation, the house appears by surprise camouflaged in the environment. It separates the services from the rest of the house, the inside blocks contain bathrooms, kitchen,s and closets, freeing the rest of the spaces to accentuate the contact with the outside. The forest is framed at all times to never lose sight of it.

Save this picture!
Mazzini House / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Aldo Lanzi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
iHouse estudio
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay
Cite: "Mazzini House / iHouse estudio" [Casa Mazzini / iHouse estudio] 06 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993161/mazzini-house-ihouse-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags