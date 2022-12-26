House Mael / iHouse estudio

+ 30

Houses • Uruguay Architects: iHouse estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 124 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Adobe , Aluminions del Uruguay , Bia , FV Griferia , Maguinor Maderas , Manto , Silestone

Lead Architects : Andres García, Marcelo Mederos.

Team : Andres García, Marcelo Mederos, Agustin Sica, Luciana Cano, Lucas Toledo

Country : Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. Mael House is characterized by being a permanent use house. It starts with a simple volume that lays on the scenery adapting to the existing topography without generating conflict with the environment. The main idea is based on reinventing the lifestyle of a couple that were trying to radically change their way of living, merging comfort, work and nature.

The initiative was to move from the city to the countryside, to change their way of living their everyday life, merging their daily life at home with their work activity. It starts with a simple volume in a rural environment and after that the users are progressively occupying the outdoor space, molding their own space to their liking and comfort.

The next move is to partition this first module to suit the programmatic needs of a home with two blocks that contain the main through space, always framing the main views. The formality articulates the space to always be in contact with the outdoor space, making this part of the house, and generating a fluid space giving the user the initiative to get through it easily, without obstruction.

Adapting to the existing topography, with variable characteristic slopes of the environment, the house continues the higher level making this volume look like a gazer that interpret the horizontality of the landscape so you never lose sight of it. Then a gallery is attached to extend the house infinitely and deeply connecting the interior with the exterior, the countryside is always part of the house.

So the main question was, how can we adapt an architectural element to an immense and particular landscape? Always keeping an eye on the context, we continued the main lines of this framed environment with low mountains, and interpret this into the house. A simple horizontal block that can be easily traversed, becoming part of the place without any conflict. At all times a potion of sky and one of earth are framed from the inside, accentuating the main features of Mountain range, full of rocks and with incredible views from all sides. The house is designed from the outside in.