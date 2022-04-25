We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Chihuahua House / iHouse estudio

Chihuahua House / iHouse estudio

Chihuahua House / iHouse estudio

© Aldo Lanzi

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
  • Architects: iHouse estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  194
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aldo Lanzi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Knauf, Carpintería A tu medida, Cerâmica Portinari, Maguinor Maderas, Plycem
  • Lead Architects : Andrés García, Marcelo Mederos, Agustín Sica, Luciana Cano
© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chihuahua in a coastal resort area noted for its rapid growth in recent years due to its close proximity to Punta del Este, but contrasted by a wild terrain facing the sea, nestled between the dunes and native vegetation is the setting where this house is established seeking to modify the existing topography to a minimum.

© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi

The commission for the design and execution of this project came from England, a couple looking for a temporary residence where they could spend their summers and vacations; It had to be a house of sufficient size to be able to receive guests and they could spend the night there, but it also had to be at the same time a cozy house for when they were alone, and also had a private suite close to the social area but not linked to it. Along with these premises, the most fundamental was added to close the project and was that all the rooms of the house need to open up towards the sea view in front.

© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi

The characteristics of the land located in the spa area of ​​Chihuahua made any type of traditional construction impossible without damaging the native landscape, for a house of these dimensions to operate on the sand and build in-situ went against everything that could be called efficiency constructive. Therefore, the construction was carried out in the iHouse facilities, eliminating the inclemencies of the terrain and the weather, and the construction process was uninterrupted.

© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi

The project was divided into modules that could be transported, the first has a guest bedroom and bathroom en suite, the living area, a toilet, and the staircase. In the second there is a large kitchen with an island that is used as a dining room and the second guest bedroom with its bathroom en suite. Finally, on the upper floor, there is a third module which includes the master suite, there is a dressing room, a complete compartmentalized bathroom, and an outdoor terrace.

© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi
