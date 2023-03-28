MRO Shack / iHouse estudio

+ 10

Houses • Punta Colorada, Uruguay Architects: iHouse estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 32 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Aldo Lanzi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Aluminions del Uruguay , Bia , FV Griferia , Maguinor Maderas , Manto , Silestone

Lead Architects : Andres Garcia, Marcelo Mederos

Design Team : Andres Garcia, Marcelo Mederos, Agustin Sica, Luciana Cano, Lucas Toledo

City : Punta Colorada

Country : Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. MRO Shack is located on a plot on Uruguay's ocean coastline, just 800 m from the coast, in an area with abundant native vegetation and only 100km from the city of Montevideo.

The client’s request was a weekend shelter. A place where you can get away from the speed of the city and connect with nature and with yourself.

The project's strategy begins with the idea of a compact house, taking as a starting point modules of 8m2, which articulate the interior spaces that extend to the outside achieving amplitude and constant connection with the garden.

The house is completely closed, introverted, and then through mobile panels is opened outwards providing spaces with flexibility, changing the image of the house with simple movements, providing security and privacy, controlling views efficiently by balancing outward views and inward privacy.

The 32m2 are maximized, managing to incorporate in the project the basic needs of the client. Bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room. These 32m2 are the minimum constructible footage according to local regulations, which was a starting point to divide these 8m2 modules, where each of them has a specific use, is loaded with a base program that complements and enters into tension with the others forming the whole of the house. The floor plan requires working from the smallest detail to be able to incorporate the demands of contemporary life and also achieve its operation without interference.

The geometrically simple block gives a harmonious result between the architecture and its surrounding landscape, positioning itself efficiently on the ground taking advantage of its characteristics.