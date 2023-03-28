Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. MRO Shack / iHouse estudio

MRO Shack / iHouse estudio

Save
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio

MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, GardenMRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, FacadeMRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, ChairMRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamMRO Shack / iHouse estudio - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Punta Colorada, Uruguay
  • Architects: iHouse estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  32
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aldo Lanzi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aluminions del Uruguay, Bia, FV Griferia, Maguinor Maderas, Manto, Silestone
  • Lead Architects : Andres Garcia, Marcelo Mederos
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Aldo Lanzi
Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Image 12 of 15
Axonometric

Text description provided by the architects. MRO Shack is located on a plot on Uruguay's ocean coastline, just 800 m from the coast, in an area with abundant native vegetation and only 100km from the city of Montevideo.

Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Aldo Lanzi
Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Image 11 of 15
Plan
Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Aldo Lanzi

The client’s request was a weekend shelter. A place where you can get away from the speed of the city and connect with nature and with yourself. 

Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Door, Beam, Windows
© Aldo Lanzi
Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Image 13 of 15
Axonometric

The project's strategy begins with the idea of a compact house, taking as a starting point modules of 8m2, which articulate the interior spaces that extend to the outside achieving amplitude and constant connection with the garden.

Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Aldo Lanzi
Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Image 15 of 15
Section

The house is completely closed, introverted, and then through mobile panels is opened outwards providing spaces with flexibility, changing the image of the house with simple movements, providing security and privacy, controlling views efficiently by balancing outward views and inward privacy.

Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Chair, Sink
© Aldo Lanzi
Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Image 14 of 15
Section

The 32m2 are maximized, managing to incorporate in the project the basic needs of the client. Bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room. These 32m2 are the minimum constructible footage according to local regulations, which was a starting point to divide these 8m2 modules, where each of them has a specific use, is loaded with a base program that complements and enters into tension with the others forming the whole of the house. The floor plan requires working from the smallest detail to be able to incorporate the demands of contemporary life and also achieve its operation without interference.

Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Aldo Lanzi

The geometrically simple block gives a harmonious result between the architecture and its surrounding landscape, positioning itself efficiently on the ground taking advantage of its characteristics.

Save this picture!
MRO Shack / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade, Chair
© Aldo Lanzi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
iHouse estudio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay
Cite: "MRO Shack / iHouse estudio" [Refugio MRO / iHouse estudio] 28 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998630/mro-shack-ihouse-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags