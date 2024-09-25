Exploring the Legacy of Modernism in Landscape Architecture

Save this picture! Ford Foundation Atrium / Dan Kiley. Image © Barrett Doherty courtesy The Cultural Landscape Foundation

Modernist landscape architecture marked a radical shift from traditional garden designs, emphasizing simplicity, functionality, and a stronger connection between people and their environments. From the 1930s through the 1960s, this movement saw the emergence of visionary landscape architects who integrated form and function in ways that redefined outdoor spaces. Their designs responded to the rapidly evolving urban landscapes of the time, prioritizing usability and creating environments that could accommodate modern life. The enduring influence of these principles continues to shape contemporary practices, while also presenting unique challenges in preservation as these landscapes age.

The Modernist landscape architecture movement emerged in the early to mid-20th century as a response to the profound societal transformations brought on by industrialization, urbanization, and the aftermath of the world wars. Prior to this period, landscape design was dominated by formal European styles, characterized by ornate gardens and elaborate, decorative elements that reflected a more rigid, classical approach. However, as cities expanded and populations shifted to urban centers, these traditional styles became less suited to the practical needs of a rapidly evolving society.

The rise of Modernist architectural ideals, influenced by movements like the Bauhaus and figures such as Walter Gropius and Le Corbusier, sparked a shift toward a new design language in landscape architecture. Landscape architects began embracing simplicity, functionality, and a strong connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, reflecting Modernist principles. This evolution marked a clear departure from the past, setting the stage for designs that were more practical, accessible, and socially responsive, addressing the needs of an increasingly industrialized and urbanized world.

Core Principles of Modernist Landscape Architecture

At the core of Modernist landscape architecture is the principle of functionalism, which prioritizes the use and purpose of space over purely decorative concerns. The Modernist credo "form follows function" borrowed from architecture, became a guiding philosophy for landscape architects. In landscape architecture, this translated into the creation of spaces that were not just visually appealing but also served practical purposes, such as public parks, plazas, and residential gardens designed for social interaction, recreation, and relaxation. This utilitarian approach was particularly evident in the post-war era when there was a growing demand for functional public spaces that could accommodate a diverse range of activities and foster a sense of community. At this moment, the focus shifted from creating purely ornamental spaces to designing landscapes that served specific purposes while maintaining aesthetic appeal, creating landscapes characterized by clean lines, geometric shapes, and a more naturalistic approach to planting.

This simplicity and minimalism inspired by the clean lines and geometric forms of Modernist architecture sought to create spaces that were uncluttered and easy to navigate. This often involved the use of abstract shapes, open lawns, and minimalistic plantings that focused on texture, color, and form rather than elaborate flower beds or ornate garden features. The goal was to create a sense of order and tranquility, with an aesthetic that was both refined and approachable. This simplicity extended to the selection of materials, with a preference for natural elements like stone, wood, and concrete that could weather gracefully over time, enhancing the landscape's connection to its surroundings.

By prioritizing simplicity and functionality, landscape architects sought to create spaces that fostered a harmonious relationship between the built environment and nature. This approach went beyond mere aesthetics, encouraging a deeper connection with the natural world and elevating the role of landscape architecture as a key component in urban planning. The Sítio Roberto Burle Marx project from the Brazilian landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx exemplified this modernist language by creating interconnected garden rooms using simple materials. This seamless integration of artistic expression with functional design resulted in landscapes that were not only visually compelling but also ecologically sustainable and culturally significant, redefining the discipline and transforming it from a utilitarian practice into a form of environmental art.

Another key principle of Modernist landscape architecture was the emphasis on spatial composition and the creation of outdoor rooms. Landscape architects used plants, hardscaping elements, and sculptural forms to create dynamic spaces that guided movement and framed views. The seamless integration of hardscape (paths, walls, and structures) with softscape (plants and natural elements) allowed for a fluid interaction between built and natural environments, embodying the Modernist ideal of blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The careful manipulation of scale, proportion, and perspective became essential tools in crafting landscapes that were both visually striking and experientially rich. This approach is evident in the work of Dan Kiley, whose rigorous geometric designs exemplified the Modernist ideal of indoor-outdoor integration. Kiley's use of a grid of honey locust trees extending the home's architectural lines into the landscape demonstrates the seamless connection between architecture and landscape that Modernist designers sought to achieve.

Interrelationship with Architecture

The influence of Modernism in landscape architecture extended beyond individual designers to entire projects that became iconic representations of the movement. For instance, the design of the 1964–65 New York World's Fairgrounds by Gilmore D. Clarke and Michael Rapuano demonstrated the Modernist principles of scale, proportion, and the integration of technology. The fairgrounds featured expansive plazas, reflecting pools, and sculptural plantings that served as a backdrop for futuristic pavilions, embodying the optimism and forward-looking spirit of the era. Similarly, Lawrence Halprin's work, including the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Sea Ranch in California, combined naturalistic elements with structured forms, creating immersive landscapes that engage all the senses.

The relationship between Modernist landscape architecture and Modernist architecture was one of mutual influence and synergy. Architects and landscape architects often collaborated closely, sharing ideas and concepts that transcended their respective disciplines. This is evident in the partnership between Dan Kiley and architect Eero Saarinen, whose collaborations, such as the St. Louis Arch grounds and the Miller House and Garden, exemplify a seamless integration of building and landscape. Both Kiley and Saarinen believed in the importance of creating holistic environments where architecture and landscape were not separate entities but parts of a cohesive whole.

Pioneering Figures

Several pioneering figures played crucial roles in shaping the Modernist landscape architecture movement. Thomas Church, often considered the father of Modern landscape architecture, revolutionized garden design with his 1955 book "Gardens Are for People". Church advocated for a more relaxed, livable approach to outdoor spaces, emphasizing the importance of creating gardens that reflected the lifestyles and needs of their users. One of Church's most influential contributions was his use of innovative, flowing forms that moved away from traditional geometric patterns. In his designs, such as the iconic Donnell Garden in Sonoma, Church employed curvilinear shapes, fluid transitions between different areas, and a careful balance of hardscape and softscape elements. His approach was groundbreaking in its ability to harmonize with the surrounding environment while still embracing the Modernist principle of simplicity

One of the most influential figures in Modernist landscape architecture was Dan Kiley, whose work epitomized the movement's core tenets. Kiley's designs, such as the Miller Garden and the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, showcase his mastery of geometric forms, axial layouts, and the interplay of light and shadow. His approach often involved creating strong visual connections between indoor and outdoor spaces, blurring the boundaries, and fostering a sense of continuity between architecture and landscape. Kiley's work demonstrates the Modernist belief that landscape architecture should not merely adorn buildings but enhance and extend their spatial and functional qualities.

Garrett Eckbo brought Modernist principles to large-scale public projects. Eckbo was known for his commitment to democratizing landscape architecture, making thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces accessible to the general public. His 1950 book "Landscape for Living" articulated a vision for landscape architecture that was socially conscious and environmentally responsive. Eckbo's designs, such as the Alcoa Forecast Garden and the Fulton Mall in Fresno, California, reflect his belief in the power of landscape architecture to shape social interactions and improve urban environments. Eckbo's work was characterized by its playful use of abstract forms, dynamic layouts, and an emphasis on creating inclusive spaces that encourage community engagement.

Lawrence Halprin pushed the boundaries of landscape architecture by incorporating elements of performance and participatory design. His sequence of urban parks in Portland, including Lovejoy Fountain and Keller Fountain, created dynamic public spaces that celebrated the interaction between people, water, and the built environment. Halprin's innovative approach to the design process and public engagement set new standards for the field and continues to inspire contemporary practitioners.

Challenges of Preserving Modernist Landscapes

As Modernist landscapes age, the need for preservation and adaptation grows increasingly urgent. Many Modernist landscapes, designed with materials and plant species that require specific maintenance, are at risk of deterioration or alteration. The minimalistic aesthetic of Modernist designs can sometimes be misunderstood or undervalued, leading to changes that compromise the original intent of the landscape. Reserving these landscapes must balance the need to maintain their historical integrity with the realities of evolving urban contexts and ecological considerations. Organizations like The Cultural Landscape Foundation have been instrumental in advocating for the recognition and preservation of Modernist landscapes, highlighting their cultural significance and the need for thoughtful stewardship.

Preserving Modernist landscapes also involves adapting them to contemporary needs and environmental challenges. Climate change, evolving social dynamics, and new technologies influence how these spaces are used and maintained. Adaptive reuse and sensitive restoration are key strategies for ensuring that Modernist landscapes remain relevant and functional. This might include introducing drought-tolerant plant species, enhancing accessibility, or reinterpreting original design elements to serve current users better. The goal is to honor the spirit of Modernism — its commitment to functionality, simplicity, and human-centered design — while accommodating the needs of today's society. By recognizing the historical significance of these landscapes and implementing thoughtful preservation strategies, we can maintain their integrity and ensure they continue to inspire and serve future generations.

