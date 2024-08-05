Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues

Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues

Save

Rounding up the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, a special focus is placed on the architectural language and phenomenon that transformed the city for its Olympic and upcoming Paralympic venues. Spread across the city and surrounding areas, Paris integrated iconic landmarks and modern facilities to host a diverse selection of Olympic sports. Beyond the sports venues, the interventions also included unique visitor centers and athlete's accommodations that will serve a purpose beyond the summer's events.

Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 2 of 27Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 3 of 27Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 4 of 27Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 5 of 27Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - More Images+ 22

While Paris embodies a range of architectural epochs, the city aimed to transform, convert, and restore heritage buildings, utilize existing stadiums and venues from past sports events and construct temporary structures. This sustainable strategy allowed for a harmonious blend of historic and modern architecture, creating a unique Olympic experience.

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 2 of 27
© Elise Robaglia | DPA

Paris has a rich history of hosting sports events, and the 2024 Games further highlight its commitment to showcasing the city's architectural and cultural diversity. Below is a list of the most relevant works, from restoration to repurposing, temporary installations, and new construction. 

Related Article

Paris 2024 Olympics: Iconic Landmarks to Host Sporting Events

Conversion and Transformation of Historic Buildings and Sites

Le Grand Palais Renovation / Chatillon Architectes

Sports: Fencing | Taekwondo

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 4 of 27
© Laurent Kronental

Grande Nef de l'Île-des-Vannes Renovation / Chatillon Architectes

Sports: Badminton

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 9 of 27
© Antoine Mercusot for Chatillon Architectes

Olympic Services of the East Gardens of Trocadéro / Chartier-Corbasson Architects

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 12 of 27
© Yves Marchand, Romain Meffre

Utilization of Existing Stadiums and Sports Venues

Matmut Atlantique Stadium / Herzog & de Meuron

Sports: Football

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 5 of 27
© Iwan Baan

Groupama Stadium / Populous

Sports: Football

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 15 of 27
© Laurent Shen

Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés

Sports: Para Swimming

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 16 of 27
© Nicolas Borel

The Accorhotels Arena / DVVD Engineers Architects Designers

Sports: Artistic Gymnastics | Basketball | Trampoline

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 13 of 27
© Sergio Grazia

Roland-Garros Stadium Modernization / Chaix & Morel et Associés

Sports: Tennis | Boxing

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 17 of 27
© 11h45

Temporary Installation and Infrastructure

Grand Palais Ephémère / Wilmotte & Associés Sa

Sports: Judo | Wrestling

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 6 of 27
© Patrick Tourneboeuf

Permanent New Buildings and Structures

Aquatics Centre Paris / VenhoevenCS + Ateliers 2/3/4/

Sports: Artistic Swimming | Diving | Water Polo

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 20 of 27
© Salem Mostefaoui

Vaires-Sur-Marne Olympic Nautical Stadium / Auer Weber

Sports: Para Canoe | Para Rowing

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 21 of 27
© Christoph Gramann

Olympic Village Housing / chaixetmorel.

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 3 of 27
© Vincent Fillon

The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 23 of 27
© Filip Dujardin

The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 1 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 24 of 27
© Stefan Tuchila

The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 25 of 27
© Stefan Tuchila

The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 26 of 27
© Stefan Tuchila

Olympe : Short-Lived Athletes' Village then Urban Arts Centre / Farid Azib Architect

Save this picture!
Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues - Image 27 of 27
© Luc Boegly

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

 

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Hadir Al Koshta
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Hadir Al Koshta. "Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues" 05 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019543/paris-2024-olympics-an-architectural-guide-of-the-olympic-venues> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags