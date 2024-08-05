Paris 2024 Olympics: An Architectural Guide of the Olympic Venues

Rounding up the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, a special focus is placed on the architectural language and phenomenon that transformed the city for its Olympic and upcoming Paralympic venues. Spread across the city and surrounding areas, Paris integrated iconic landmarks and modern facilities to host a diverse selection of Olympic sports. Beyond the sports venues, the interventions also included unique visitor centers and athlete's accommodations that will serve a purpose beyond the summer's events.
While Paris embodies a range of architectural epochs, the city aimed to transform, convert, and restore heritage buildings, utilize existing stadiums and venues from past sports events and construct temporary structures. This sustainable strategy allowed for a harmonious blend of historic and modern architecture, creating a unique Olympic experience.
Paris has a rich history of hosting sports events, and the 2024 Games further highlight its commitment to showcasing the city's architectural and cultural diversity. Below is a list of the most relevant works, from restoration to repurposing, temporary installations, and new construction.
Conversion and Transformation of Historic Buildings and Sites
Le Grand Palais Renovation / Chatillon Architectes
Sports: Fencing | Taekwondo
Grande Nef de l'Île-des-Vannes Renovation / Chatillon Architectes
Sports: Badminton
Olympic Services of the East Gardens of Trocadéro / Chartier-Corbasson Architects
Utilization of Existing Stadiums and Sports Venues
Matmut Atlantique Stadium / Herzog & de Meuron
Sports: Football
Groupama Stadium / Populous
Sports: Football
Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés
Sports: Para Swimming
The Accorhotels Arena / DVVD Engineers Architects Designers
Sports: Artistic Gymnastics | Basketball | Trampoline
Roland-Garros Stadium Modernization / Chaix & Morel et Associés
Sports: Tennis | Boxing
Temporary Installation and Infrastructure
Grand Palais Ephémère / Wilmotte & Associés Sa
Sports: Judo | Wrestling
Permanent New Buildings and Structures
Aquatics Centre Paris / VenhoevenCS + Ateliers 2/3/4/
Sports: Artistic Swimming | Diving | Water Polo
Vaires-Sur-Marne Olympic Nautical Stadium / Auer Weber
Sports: Para Canoe | Para Rowing
Olympic Village Housing / chaixetmorel.
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS
The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 1 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
Olympe : Short-Lived Athletes' Village then Urban Arts Centre / Farid Azib Architect
We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
