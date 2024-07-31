Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. France
  5. The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS

The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS

Save

The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, FacadeThe Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Image 4 of 34The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Housing, Residential
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France
  • Coordinating Architect: uapS
  • Associated Architects: Brenac & Gonzalez, Atelier Pascal Gontier, NP2F, Fagart et Fontana, ECDM
  • Forest Artwork Artist: Yan Kopp
  • Color Artist: Philippe Fangeaux
  • Roads And Utilities Engineering: BERIM
  • Reuse Consultant: R-use
  • Biodiversity Consultant: CDC Biodiversité
  • Client: SCCV Quinconces
  • Structural Engineering: Groupe EGIS
  • Façade Engineering: Elioth
  • Environmental Engineering: Oasiis
  • Technical Engineering: Berim
  • Accessibility Consultant: Accessmétrie
  • Control Office: Socotec
  • City: Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. In Saint-Ouen, Sector D of the Athletes' Village, known as "Les Quinconces" due to its unique urban layout, features 13 pastel-colored buildings along the Seine. These structures, built on an infrastructural base, will host nearly 3,000 athletes during the summer of 2024. Post-Olympics, this area is set to transform into a neighborhood fostering social diversity and employment. The base will be home to various activities, including the Social Sports Club, a cultural and sports hub open to the public. The development will comprise 643 housing units, divided into 239 for homeownership, 95 social rentals, 100 intermediate rentals, a student residence, and a social residence catering to people with disabilities. The project, part of the urban plan by Dominique Perrault, was brought to life by a team of architects, landscape architects, engineering firms, and artists, coordinated by the UAPS office, which also designed the base and four buildings. UAPS aimed to introduce principles of similarity and variation in architectural elements, ensuring aesthetic coherence while allowing distinctive nuances among the buildings.

Save this picture!
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Filip Dujardin
Save this picture!
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Image 28 of 34
Site Plan - Buildings Legend
Save this picture!
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Filip Dujardin

Topography and Space - Les Quinconces is situated on a terrain with a 12-meter slope from the Seine quays to Saint-Denis Street. The infrastructural base absorbs these variations, creating a floating platform for the residential buildings. The base's interior spaces facing the Seine are designed for metropolitan-scale activities, while those facing Saint-Denis Street are suited for local shops. This integration of topography, space, and programming ensures functional and aesthetic harmony.

Save this picture!
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Filip Dujardin
Save this picture!
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Image 33 of 34
Section
Save this picture!
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Image 4 of 34
© Géraldine Millo
Save this picture!
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Géraldine Millo

Structure and Envelope - To align with construction decarbonization goals, the building envelopes feature prefabricated wood-framed facades. These elements are assembled on-site on a wooden frame for buildings up to six stories and on a low-carbon concrete structure for those up to ten stories. This construction system necessitates certain architectural constraints, such as the horizontal overlap of facade panels and defining the envelope as an independent element with its materiality.

Save this picture!
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Filip Dujardin

Materiality and Colors - Terracotta, in various forms such as flat, rounded, or triangular glazed tiles, and traditional tiles, was chosen to adorn the wood-framed facades. Alongside mineral plasters, this materiality brings aesthetic unity to the buildings. The base features a gabion wall filled with terracotta manufacturing waste, stretching over 200 meters along Agnès Varda Street. This wall dresses the facades of technical rooms, embodying the project's philosophy of material reuse while reflecting the architectural envelope's colors, inspired by Philip Guston's painting
"Evidence."

Save this picture!
The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS - Image 6 of 34
© Géraldine Millo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
uapS
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBuildingsResidentialFrance

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBuildingsResidentialFrance
Cite: "The Athlete's Village - Les Quinconces / uapS" 31 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019219/the-athletes-village-les-quinconces-uaps> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags