Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. France
  5. Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS

Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS

Save

Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS - Exterior PhotographyGroupama Stadium / POPULOUS - Image 3 of 7Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS - Image 4 of 7Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS - Image 5 of 7Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS - More Images+ 2

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture, Stadiums, Soccer Stadium
Décines-Charpieu, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS - Exterior Photography
© Laurent Shen

Text description provided by the architects. Between 2002 and 2008, Olympique Lyonnais won seven consecutive Ligue 1 titles, setting a record that still stands. After that incredible run, the club decided they needed a stadium in line with their aspirations and turned to Populous to create it. Olympique Lyonnais approached the plans for their new home with clear objectives. First, they wanted a world-class venue, equipped with all the features required by UEFA to host international tournaments and events. Next, they wanted a sustainable stadium that respected its surroundings and represented something the people of Lyon could be proud of. Last, and perhaps most importantly, they wanted a new home that would retain the unique relationship between the club and its supporters.

Save this picture!
Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS - Image 5 of 7
© POPULOUS

Populous knows better than anyone that the experience of the supporter is at the heart of every stadium. Here, we saw an opportunity to enhance that experience by focusing on three key design areas: the ‘approach’ to the stadium; the ‘discovery’ of its facilities; and the ‘intensity’ of the live event itself. Surrounded by farmland and suburban housing, the stadium is a prominent feature of the landscape, enveloped by a huge roof structure that creates a canopy to beautifully mimic the nearby forests. At night, in a nod to Lyon’s famous Fête des Lumières, the canopy is illuminated, transforming into a beacon for OL that is visible for miles, making the ‘approach’ even more dramatic.

Save this picture!
Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS - Image 4 of 7
© POPULOUS

The roof canopy extends over a large proportion of the podium surrounding the stadium, and it’s here that visitors first make their ‘discovery’ of various spaces where they can come together before and after events, with pop-ups, food stalls and live performance areas. Outside of event days, these become civic spaces that locals can use for all sorts of activities throughout the year. The roof canopy extends inside the bowl too, covering the 59,186 seats to protect spectators from the elements and amplify the noise of their support to create the ‘intensity.’ The OL fans’ tradition of singing to one another has been retained through the unique design of the north and south stands, creating an intimidating cacophony during matches. Exceptional facilities are available for every visitor to the stadium, with bars, meeting rooms, kitchen facilities, banqueting halls, eight corporate lounges and more than 100 executive suites.

Save this picture!
Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS - Image 6 of 7
© POPULOUS

Tying the three key design elements together, our wayfinding and signage strategy makes navigating the stadium simple, guiding fans from the surrounding car parks and public transport all the way into the seating bowl. The branding evokes the club’s identity, using instantly recognizable target signs painted directly onto the building’s surfaces as much as possible, with suspended signage only used when necessary, reducing visual clutter. Groupama Stadium supports crowds of 20,000-60,000 people and has hosted major events, including UEFA Euro 2016, the Coupe de la Ligue Final, the Europa League Final, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final. It has also hosted rugby matches and concerts from stars like Ed Sheeran, Rammstein, and The Rolling Stones.

Save this picture!
Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS - Image 3 of 7
© POPULOUS

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Décines-Charpieu, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
POPULOUS
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureStadiumsSoccer stadiumFrance

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureStadiumsSoccer stadiumFrance
Cite: "Groupama Stadium / POPULOUS" 27 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018964/groupama-stadium-populous> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Top #Tags