The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 2 of 24The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 3 of 24The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture, Residential Architecture, Housing
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France
  • Project Owner: ICADE
  • Associate Architect: Emmanuel Person, Jean-Pierre Lévêque
  • Architect And Project Manager: Franck Denize
  • Design Team: Uaps (Architect Coordinator - Athlete's Village), Landscape TN Plus (Landscape)
  • Technical Team: Egis (Structure and Façades), Berim (Fluids), Oasiis (HQE), Spie Batignolles (Worksite), Edeis (Complex Infrastructures)
  • City: Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
  • Country: France
The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 2 of 24
© Stefan Tuchila, Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. We have made available our expertise as builders in the field of housing and new construction techniques, through innovative typological research based on the notion of metropolitan domesticity, uses and quality of life, whether for apartments or communal areas.`. In contrast to historical references, we thought in terms of heritage, so that this new district would be a "long-term" place to live as a family within the dynamics of Greater Paris while offering athletes the opportunity to show their hospitality beforehand. Our work focused on the design of cells that could be quickly and cost-effectively converted to residential use. Our intervention focuses on three strategic buildings, plots 1, 5 and 8.

The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Tuchila, Sergio Grazia
The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 20 of 24
2nd Floor Plan
The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Tuchila, Sergio Grazia

Plot 5 maintains a courteous relationship with the Quinconces, which governs the plot's grid, by running alongside the central forest that crosses the entire length of the site.

The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Stefan Tuchila, Sergio Grazia

Its architecture is sober, rigorous and unpretentious. It does not seek to be ostentatious or demonstrative, preferring by far the idea of a generous thought inscribed around a narrative, offering everyone different levels of reading according to their subjectivity and the point of view they occupy. A narrative inspiration in dialogue with the adjoining Cité du Cinéma, using ornamentation to elegantly question the design of certain architectural elements, such as balustrades, windows and blinds.

The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stefan Tuchila, Sergio Grazia

Alternating glazed and matt terracotta tiles create large-scale motifs across the façade. The patterning is also reminiscent of tartan weave, or the brick ornamentation found at the Meunier chocolate factory or on the Jules Ferry schools; its reading is revealed furtively and in fragments according to the time of day or the light. With its dark ochre color, it becomes a warm, structured landmark, punctuating the crossing with a subtle nod to Mediterranean architecture, with its fine gradation of facade textures and typologies.

The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 6 of 24
© Stefan Tuchila, Sergio Grazia

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France

Cite: "The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 5 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés" 23 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018975/the-athletes-village-ilot-quinconces-plot-5-sector-d1-brenac-and-gonzalez-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

