Grande Nef de l'Île-des-Vannes Renovation / Chatillon Architectes

Project Team: Chatillon Architectes, Igrec Design Office and Economist

Covered Enclosure, Concrete Restoration, Locksmithing: Balas

Interior Joinery, Signage: Bonnardel

Sports Floor Covering: Agilis

Hard Floor And Wall Covering: Snidaro

False Ceilings, Paintings: Duval et Mauler

CFO/CFA - SSI: Insmatel

Hvac And Plumbing: Clevia IDF

Elevating Devices: Euro-Ascenseurs

City: L'Île-Saint-Denis

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Following seven years of closure, Chatillon Architectes implements contemporary solutions and state-of-the-art facilities, bringing this distinctive building back to life, first as an Olympic training site and then for its subsequent return to the local community. The first images of the restored Grande Nef de l'Île-des-Vannes sports complex in Paris have been revealed ahead of its role as an Olympic training facility. Featuring a sweeping parabolic roof and striking translucent side paneling, the unique structure was designed by Anatole Kopp, Lucien Metrich, and Pierre Chazanoff in 1971, and closed in 2018 due to decay and accessibility issues. Adapting the building for contemporary use, Chatillon Architectes has fully restored the structure, installing contemporary energy solutions, structural repairs, universal accessibility upgrades and state-of-the-art facilities, from acoustic paneling to sports flooring to lighting fixtures.

One of the largest venues in Paris when it was completed, the Grande Nef could host 5,000 spectators and saw performances from music artists including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen, and Queen, as well as international sports competitions, such as the 1981 men's World B Handball Championship finals. The building also became a significant political location, hosting many of the French Communist Party’s congresses. Left to fall into disrepair and decay, the venue has been shuttered since 2018. Over the past two years, the site has been revitalized by Chatillon Architectes ensuring it meets contemporary needs, not just for the Olympics but as an ongoing athletic and cultural center for the local community of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine. Situated on the southernmost point of Île-Saint-Denis among a sparsely built site, the Grande Nef boasts a distinctive silhouette that contrasts sharply with its surroundings. The centerpiece of the sports center features a statement curved roof, reminiscent of the underside of a boat, referencing the site's river landscape.

Recognized in 2007 as a "20th Century Heritage" and listed as a “Historic Monument” site by the Ministry of Culture, the Grande Nef stands as an engineering feat of its time. The vast interior hall covers 3,000 square meters and measures 98 meters in length, 51 meters in width, and 26 meters in height, with its superstructure comprising two inclined concrete arches spanning 25 meters, connected by a network of tie rods supporting the roof, braced by facade posts. Breaking away from the cubic rationalism of vertical walls, this building offers a unique spatial effect. Closed due to disrepair and concerns regarding energy performance and accessibility, the renovation enabled Chatillon Architectes to adapt and upgrade the building, reinstating the technical and aesthetic integrity of the structure while introducing state-of-the-art facilities compliant with contemporary energy and accessibility standards. Notable upgrades include the integration of acoustic wood paneling, a state-of-the-art sports floor, the conversion of the original lighting fixtures to LED, new seats in a statement yellow hue to reflect the building’s original use of 1970s colors, and the addition of HVAC ducts suspended beneath the existing arches to enhance visitor comfort. Today the Grande Nef can accommodate 1,500 seated guests and 4,500 standing guests.

Chatillon Architectes also undertook structural enhancements and a comprehensive repair of the building's original concrete. Major thermal and acoustic adaptations were implemented, with the building's insulation being completely overhauled. The renovation of the translucent polycarbonate facade – one of the key innovations of the original 1970s design – involved installing a new double-skin insulated cladding that ameliorates efficiency and performance while maintaining the structure’s characteristic aesthetic and unique natural light quality. The roof has been updated with a synthetic membrane to improve insulation, acoustic performance and thermal conditions. Land leveling and the addition of elevators and ramps have ensured universal accessibility, enabling the building to be used for both Olympic and Paralympic training and to remain open following the Olympic Games for use by the local community.

“Grande Nef de l'Île-des-Vannes represents an outstanding contribution to the architecture of Paris and is a key engineering achievement of its time”, says Francois Chatillon, Founder of Chatillon Architectes. “Having the opportunity to dive into this project, to understand its design, and be able to revitalize, modernize, and bring this astonishing structure back into use for a new generation has been a fantastic process to be a part of''. Simon Chatillon, Partner at Chatillon Architectes added “To work on this project as well as the Grand Palais, both for the Olympics, is a great demonstration of the interests and processes that drive our work as a practice. On the surface, both projects feel very different but our approach remains consistent, taking the best of the past and adapting it to not only be preserved but to be enhanced for future users and news uses”. The 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games served as a catalyst for the enhancement of the l'Île-des-Vannes sports complex, through the stewardship of SOLIDEO. Upon completion of the Olympic Games, the site will be returned to the municipality of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine for athletic and community programming, returning the building to its former intended use and reinstating the vision for this bold piece of Parisien architecture.