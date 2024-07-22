The Athletes' Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 1 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

+ 22

Associate Architect: Emmanuel Person, Jean-Pierre Lévêque

Architect And Project Manager: Franck Denize

Design Team: Uaps (Architect Coordinator - Athlete's Village), Landscape TN Plus (Landscape)

Technical Team: Egis (Structure and Façades), Berim (Fluids), Oasiis (HQE), Spie Batignolles (Worksite), Edeis (Complex Infrastructures)

Project Owner: ICADE

City: Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. How can the prestige of France and the values associated with it be promoted through sport, when the French capital has already distinguished itself brilliantly as a driving force in the fight against climate change during the COP 2021 climate agreements? Every major sporting event is a witness to the passage of time, periodically revealing a snapshot of the state of the world in which we live together. This notion of cohabitation is particularly relevant today, given the urgent need for change. Our contribution to the welcoming dynamic is an opportunity for the agency to showcase French know-how, as demonstrators of a new paradigm.

We have made available our expertise as builders in the field of housing and new construction techniques, through innovative typological research based on the notion of metropolitan domesticity, uses and quality of life, whether for apartments or communal areas.`.

In contrast to historical references, we thought in terms of heritage, so that this new district would be a "long-term" place to live as a family within the dynamics of Greater Paris while offering athletes the opportunity to show their hospitality beforehand. Our work focused on the design of cells that could be quickly and cost-effectively converted to residential use.

Our intervention focuses on three strategic buildings, plots 1, 5, and 8. Plot 1 is located at the corner of Quai de Seine and Rue Agnès Varda. Its strategic importance, which in reality results from the linear assembly of two plots, offers a singular silhouette suggesting the prow of a moored ship which, with its wide white gangways, dominates the expanse of the riverside landscape. This exceptional view is also offered to passers-by and visitors by the presence of a vast belvedere terrace on the quayside.