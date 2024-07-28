Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture, Stadiums, Soccer Stadium
Nanterre, France
  • Project Team: 2 Portzamparc
  • City: Nanterre
  • Country: France
Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade

Text description provided by the architects. Originally a rugby stadium, which became a theatre during the study, integrating 31,000 sq.m of offices into its architecture, this building has no equivalent. Held in town between four streets on the main axis of La Défense and Nanterre, it is located in the spectacle of the towers. Its exterior offers a horizontal softness thanks to an envelope of glass and aluminium flakes that diffuse daylight under the stretched line of its high white concrete steps.

Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés - Exterior Photography, Facade
Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés - Image 10 of 13
Ground Floor Plan

This apparent sweetness is astonishing in contrast to the immensity felt when you enter this room under 40 metres of its vault. In the sports version, the capacity of Paris la Défense Arena, which hosts the Racing 92 team in residence, is 30,400 seats. In addition to this gauge, which makes it the largest closed auditorium in Europe and the second largest in the world for sports, the Arena is characterised by an original design – an irremovable roof and mixed ground whose synthetic turf is covered with slabs and transformed, in eleven hours, into an auditorium – a neat comfort and visibility and an acoustic requiring exceptional implementation, a giant screen of 1.400 sq.m etc.

Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés - Image 4 of 13
© Claire Marcel
Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés - Image 12 of 13
Section
Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés - Image 9 of 13
© Agence Christian de Portzamparc

The roof, composed of four mega beams, rests on a very large span structure – 150 metres x 110 metres. At night, the facade, wrapped in glass and aluminium flakes, brings infinite variations of colour to the city.

Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés - Interior Photography, Cityscape
© Anthony Folliau

Project location

Address:99 Jardins de l'Arche, Nanterre, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
2P Architectes & Associés
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés" 28 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019382/paris-la-defense-arena-2p-architectes-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

