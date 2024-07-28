Paris La Défense Arena / 2P Architectes & Associés

+ 8

Project Team: 2 Portzamparc

City: Nanterre

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Originally a rugby stadium, which became a theatre during the study, integrating 31,000 sq.m of offices into its architecture, this building has no equivalent. Held in town between four streets on the main axis of La Défense and Nanterre, it is located in the spectacle of the towers. Its exterior offers a horizontal softness thanks to an envelope of glass and aluminium flakes that diffuse daylight under the stretched line of its high white concrete steps.

This apparent sweetness is astonishing in contrast to the immensity felt when you enter this room under 40 metres of its vault. In the sports version, the capacity of Paris la Défense Arena, which hosts the Racing 92 team in residence, is 30,400 seats. In addition to this gauge, which makes it the largest closed auditorium in Europe and the second largest in the world for sports, the Arena is characterised by an original design – an irremovable roof and mixed ground whose synthetic turf is covered with slabs and transformed, in eleven hours, into an auditorium – a neat comfort and visibility and an acoustic requiring exceptional implementation, a giant screen of 1.400 sq.m etc.

The roof, composed of four mega beams, rests on a very large span structure – 150 metres x 110 metres. At night, the facade, wrapped in glass and aluminium flakes, brings infinite variations of colour to the city.