World
  The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Housing
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France
  • Project Owner: ICADE (Project Owner)
  • Associate Architects: Emmanuel Person, Jean-Pierre Lévêque
  • Architect And Project Manager: Franck Denize
  • Architect Coordinator Athlete's Village: UAPS
  • Technical Team: Egis (Structure and Façades), Berim (Fluids), Oasiis, Spie Batignolles (Worksite), Edeis (Complex Infrastructures)
  • City: Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
  • Country: France
The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Tuchila

Text description provided by the architects. We have made available our expertise as builders in the field of housing and new construction techniques, through innovative typological research based on the notion of metropolitan domesticity, uses and quality of life, whether for apartments or communal areas.

The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© SOLIDEO - DronePress
The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Tuchila
The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 20 of 24
6th Floor Plan
The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 4 of 24
© Stefan Tuchila

In contrast to historical references, we thought in terms of heritage, so that this new district would be a "long-term" place to live as a family within the dynamics of Greater Paris while offering athletes the opportunity to show their hospitality beforehand. Our work focused on the design of cells that could be quickly and cost-effectively converted to residential use. Our intervention focuses on three strategic buildings, plots 1, 5 and 8.

The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stefan Tuchila

Plot 8 is located along Rue Agnès Varda. The same narrative inspiration is found here as in plots 1 and 5, with alternating glazed and matt terracotta tiles and balustrades with bars. Here, too, we find the expression of the pergola on one side, the rhythm of the projecting balconies on the second side, and the skillful layout on the third façade.

The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stefan Tuchila

It's worth remembering that the work carried out on the design of the cells means that they can be quickly and cost-effectively converted to residential use. Several technical approvals have been developed to meet our environmental requirements for the mixed wood-concrete construction method and the use of terracotta cladding on prefabricated wood-frame facades. This project combines the quality of life and quality of the city and offers an architectural illustration of what 21st-century architecture can be, conceived from the point of view of people and the environment.

The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés - Image 8 of 24
© Stefan Tuchila

Project location

Address:Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France

Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
Materials

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingFrance

Cite: "The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés" 26 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018976/the-athletes-village-ilot-quinconces-plot-8-sector-d1-brenac-and-gonzalez-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

