The Athlete's Village - Îlot Quinconces Plot 8 Sector D1 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

+ 19

Project Owner: ICADE (Project Owner)

Associate Architects: Emmanuel Person, Jean-Pierre Lévêque

Architect And Project Manager: Franck Denize

Architect Coordinator Athlete's Village: UAPS

Technical Team: Egis (Structure and Façades), Berim (Fluids), Oasiis, Spie Batignolles (Worksite), Edeis (Complex Infrastructures)

City: Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. We have made available our expertise as builders in the field of housing and new construction techniques, through innovative typological research based on the notion of metropolitan domesticity, uses and quality of life, whether for apartments or communal areas.

In contrast to historical references, we thought in terms of heritage, so that this new district would be a "long-term" place to live as a family within the dynamics of Greater Paris while offering athletes the opportunity to show their hospitality beforehand. Our work focused on the design of cells that could be quickly and cost-effectively converted to residential use. Our intervention focuses on three strategic buildings, plots 1, 5 and 8.

Plot 8 is located along Rue Agnès Varda. The same narrative inspiration is found here as in plots 1 and 5, with alternating glazed and matt terracotta tiles and balustrades with bars. Here, too, we find the expression of the pergola on one side, the rhythm of the projecting balconies on the second side, and the skillful layout on the third façade.

It's worth remembering that the work carried out on the design of the cells means that they can be quickly and cost-effectively converted to residential use. Several technical approvals have been developed to meet our environmental requirements for the mixed wood-concrete construction method and the use of terracotta cladding on prefabricated wood-frame facades. This project combines the quality of life and quality of the city and offers an architectural illustration of what 21st-century architecture can be, conceived from the point of view of people and the environment.