  3. World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World

In celebration of World Tourism Day, we invite you on an architectural journey through some of the most captivating cities and destinations of 2023. These meticulously curated city guides pay homage to our global landscape's intricate urban fabrics. These guides serve as windows into the past, present, and future of modern, and contemporary architecture, offering insightful glimpses into each locale's distinctive landmarks and hidden gems.

Tourism today is a multifaceted phenomenon encompassing social, cultural, and economic dimensions, encouraging people to journey beyond their homes in pursuit of leisure and discovery. In 2023, many cities have seized the world's collective imagination, each with its unique narrative waiting to be uncovered. Whether one finds themselves meandering through London, admiring Paris, or immersing in the cultural treasures of Sharjah, the story is always there to be unraveled. From Amsterdam's canals to Barcelona's avant-garde architecture, the liveliness of Santiago to the ancient marvels of Rome, and the diverse Istanbul to the bustling Bangkok – each city serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of human civilization.

Read on to discover 15 architecture city guides in celebration of World Tourism Day.

London Architecture City Guide: 20 Modern and Contemporary Attractions to Explore in UK’s Cultural and Financial Powerhouse

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 6 of 17
via S.Borisov | Shutterstock / London

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 17 of 17
© Laurent Kronental | Les Orgues De Flandre / Martin Van Trek, 1974-1980. Paris

Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 4 of 17
© leva Saudargaite | King Faisal Mosque, Office of Technical and Architecture Engineering

Amsterdam City Guide: 25 Places to See in the Capital of The Netherlands

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 7 of 17
© Maria Gonzalez | WoZoCo / MVRDV, Amsterdam

Rome Architecture City Guide: 30 Sites that Celebrate the City's Rich Culture and History

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 8 of 17
© Marco Cappelletti | Città del Sole / Labics. Rome.

Lisbon City Guide: 24 Places to See in Portugal’s Capital

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 3 of 17
© Francisco Nogueira |MAAT / AL_A. Lisbon

Istanbul Architecture City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 5 of 17
via Budilnikov Yuriy | Shutterstock / Istanbul, Turkey

Bangkok Architecture City Guide: 23 Places to See in Thailand's Capital

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 14 of 17
© Beersingnoi | Alliance Francaise Bangkok / Stonehenge.

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 16 of 17
© Kiev Victor | Shutterstock / Toronto

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 9 of 17
© Rasmus Hjortshøj | Copehagen - Lille Langebro Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge.

Tokyo Architecture City Guide: 30 Iconic Buildings to Visit in Japan's Capital City

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 13 of 17
© Miyashita Park, Tokyo by Nikken Sekkei | Nacása & Partners Inc..

New York City Architecture Guide: Discover 10 Must-See Landmarks and 20 Contemporary Attractions

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 15 of 17
© Raimund Koch | New York City.

Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 11 of 17
© Nazim Lokhandwala | Ismaili Jamatkhana & Community Centre / NUDES.

Barcelona City Guide: 23 Places to See in Gaudi’s Birthplace

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 12 of 17
© Santa Miralles Tagliabue EMBT| Caterina Market by Enric Miralles and Benedetta Tagliabue.

Santiago Architecture City Guide: 41 Buildings, Complexes, and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital

World Tourism Day: 15 Architecture City Guides to Celebrate Urban Fabrics from Around the World - Image 10 of 17
© Deensel | Santiago

