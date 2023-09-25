Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City
Whether rain or shine, Toronto is a yearlong bustling city, the largest in Canada and the fourth largest in North America. It’s become a cosmopolitan center with its renowned business district and cultural venues/ events that come alive during the summer and early fall nights. Toronto suggests a beautifully diverse urban setting between shimmering high rises and smaller brick houses, intertwining residential and vibrant commercial areas, public parks, and even beaches. All become part of the city's striking skyline, crowed by the iconic CN tower.

Toronto’s ongoing sprawl and constant urban development are noticeable as new projects spread through the city, weaving themselves into the existing buildings, from 19th-century landmarks such as the Gooderham Building to modern and contemporary major works like the Aga Khan Museum. These new constructions include increasing adaptive reuse and retrofitted projects throughout the city as more efforts and incentives are provided to reduce carbon emissions.

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 2 of 36Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 3 of 36Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 4 of 36Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 5 of 36Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - More Images+ 31

The following projects represent 30 must-see buildings in Toronto's downtown by Frank Gehry, Mies Van Der Rohe, Will Alsop, Studio Libeskind, Foster + Partners, and many others.

CN Tower / John Andrews, Webb Zerafa, E.R. Baldwin, and Menkes Housen

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 6 of 36
© TRphotos via Shutterstock

Gooderham Building / David Roberts Jr.

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 2 of 36
© Diego Grandi via Shutterstock

Commerce Court North / Darling and Pearson

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 8 of 36
© milosk50 via Shutterstock

Robarts Library / Warner, Burns, Toan & Lunde

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 9 of 36
© Dr. K.jpeg via Wikipedia

222 Jarvis Street / Maxwell Miller

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 10 of 36
© SimonP via Wikipedia

Toronto City Hall / Viljo Revell

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 11 of 36
© Kiev.Victor via Shutterstock

The Art Gallery of Ontario / Frank Gehry

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 12 of 36
Courtesy of Play-Time, Art Gallery of Ontario, Diamond Schmitt, Selldorf Architects and Two Row Architect

Royal Bank Plaza / WZMH Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 13 of 36
© Canmenwalker via Wikipedia

Roy Thomson Hall / Arthur Erickson

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 14 of 36
© eskystudio via Shutterstock

Scotia Plaza / WZMH Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 15 of 36
© Andrew Rivett via Wikipedia

Toronto Public Library / Raymond Moriyama

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 4 of 36
© Lola Mamadzhanova via Shutterstock

Toronto-Dominion Centre / Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe + John B. Parkin and Associates + Bregman + Hamann Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 16 of 36
© alx_andru via Wikipedia

Royal Ontario Museum - Crystal / Studio Libeskind

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 17 of 36
© Elliot Lewis Photography

Sharp Centre for Design / Will Alsop

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 3 of 36
© Richard Johnson

First Canadian Place / Edward Durell Stone

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 18 of 36
© Jim Tsai via Shutterstock

The Aga Khan Museum / Maki and Associates

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 19 of 36
Courtesy of Maki and Associates

The Bow / Foster + Partners

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 20 of 36
© Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

York University School of Continuing Studies / Perkins&Will

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 22 of 36
© Doublespace Photography

Bridgepoint Active Healthcare / Stantec Architecture + KPMB Architects + HDR Architecture + Diamond Schmitt Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 23 of 36
© Tom Arban

Fort York Branch Library / KPMB Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 24 of 36
© James Brittain

Ryerson University Student Learning Centre / Zeidler Architecture + Snøhetta

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 5 of 36
© Doublespace Photography

The Bergeron Centre For Engineering Excellence / ZAS Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 27 of 36
© Doublespace Photography

University of Toronto Faculty of Law, Jackman Law Building / Hariri Pontarini Architects + B+H Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 28 of 36
Courtesy of B+H Architects

L Tower / Studio Libeskind

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 29 of 36
© V. Ben via Shutterstock

Albion Library / Perkins+Will Canada

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 30 of 36
© Doublespace Photography

Tower Automotive Building, Museum of Contemporary Art / architectsAlliance

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 31 of 36
© Ben Rahn

Springdale Library & Komagata Maru Park / RDH Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 32 of 36
© Nic Lehoux

Tom Patterson Theatre / Hariri Pontarini Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 33 of 36
© Ben Rahn

Fort York National Historic Site Visitor Centre / Patkau Architects + Kearns Mancini Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 34 of 36
Courtesy of Patkau Architects + Kearns Mancini Architects

Ace Hotel Toronto / Shim-Sutcliffe Architects

Toronto Architecture City Guide: 30 Modern and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada's Largest City - Image 35 of 36
© Scott Norsworthy

