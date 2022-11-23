Submit a Project Advertise
Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital

Founded in 1541 by the Spanish conquistador Pedro de Valdivia on indigenous settlements in the valley of the Mapocho River, Santiago is the capital and most populated city of Chile. This South American city is enframed by the Andes Mountains to the east and the Chilean Coast Range to the west, in addition to 26 island hills (cerros islas) scattered throughout the city. Some of these island hills have been converted into urban parks, such as Santa Lucía and San Cristóbal, while Chena, Calán, and Renca are in the process of expansion.

The almost three centuries of Spanish domination of what is now known as Chile defined an austere colonial architecture on the grid plan of Santiago: one or two-story houses, adobe walls, tile roofs, and rooms around interior corridors and patios.

After the Chilean independence process that started in 1810—and thanks to the exploitation of saltpeter, copper, and coal during the mid-century— the new republic and its elite promoted a Neoclassical architecture that reflected the economic and cultural transformations that Chile was experiencing. This included the civilizing urban project of Santiago promoted by Benjamín Vicuña Mackenna between 1872 and 1875.

In 1910 the celebrations for the Republic centenary materialized in the construction of large infrastructures and public works that reinforced the image of a triumphant national identity, in stark contrast with "the birth of urban marginality, the housing deficit, and the emergence of the proletariat and bourgeois middle class," as Chilean theoretician Max Aguirre puts it.

Since the inauguration of the Oberpaur building in 1929, the modern movement shaped Chilean architecture in the 20th century. Initially disseminated by young architects in contact with the European and American avant-garde through private commissions, the modern movement in Chile was adopted by a vision of a welfare state, planning, and industrialization process until the 1970s. The military dictatorship between 1973 and 1990 relegated architects to the design of second homes and commercial architecture, highlighting the appearance of Caracoles Comerciales (snail-shaped shopping centers) before the emergence of the mall. The Santiago architecture scene in recent decades focused on the development of large glazed projects of cosmopolitan intent in financial neighborhoods such as Sanhattan and Nueva Las Condes, in addition to the design of public works and spaces for state initiatives such as the Plan Bicentenario (Bicentennial Plan).

In addition to the works and places presented here, we also recommend visiting the Lastarria, Italia, Concha y Toro, Biobío, Yungay, and Nueva Las Condes neighborhoods; the inner gallery network of downtown Santiago; and the public art network of the Santiago Metro, including the mural "Visual Memory of a Nation" by Mario Toral at the Universidad de Chile subway station.

La Moneda / Joaquín Toesca

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 2 of 42
Palacio de La Moneda. Image © Ministerio Secretaria General de Gobierno

Quinta Normal Park / Claudio Gay (original), Teodoro Fernández (refurbishment)

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 3 of 42
Quinta Normal Park. Image © ​​DFLC Prints

National Fine Arts Museum / Emile Jéquier

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 4 of 42
National Fine Arts Museum. Image © BearFotos

Lourdes Basilica / Andrés Garafulic + Eduardo Costabal

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 5 of 42
Lourdes Basilica. Image © Nicolás Valencia

Santa Lucía Hill Park / Benjamín Vicuña Mackenna

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 6 of 42
Santa Lucía Hill Park. Image © Deensel

Paris Pavilion—Artequín Museum / Henri Picq

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 7 of 42
Paris Pavilion—Artequín Museum / Henri Picq. Image © Javiera Barbosa

Supreme Court of Justice Palace + Montt Varas Square / Emilio Doyère, PLAN Arquitectos (Square)

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 8 of 42
Supreme Court of Justice Palace + Montt Varas Square . Image © Pablo Blanco

Mapocho Station Cultural Center / Emilio Jecquier (original), Teodoro Fernández + Montserrat Palmer + Rodrigo Pérez de Arce + Ramón López (remodeling)

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 9 of 42
Mapocho Station Cultural Center . Image © Pablo Rogat

Pontifical Catholic University of Chile Central Campus / Manuel Cifuentes

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 10 of 42
Pontifical Catholic University of Chile Central Campus. Image © Diego Grandi

Sacramentinos Basilica / Ricardo Larraín Bravo

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 11 of 42
Sacramentinos Basilica. Image © Deensel

Civic Center + Bulnes Boulevard / Karl Brunner

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 12 of 42
La Moneda flanked by the Civic Center. Image © Jose Luis Stephens

Votive Temple of Maipú / Juan Martínez

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 13 of 42
Votive Temple of Maipú. Image © María González

Benedictine Monastery Chapel / Gabriel Guarda + Martin Correa

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 14 of 42
Benedictine Monastery Chapel Image © María González

Antilén and Tupahue Pools in San Cristóbal Hill / Carlos Martner

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 15 of 42
Antilén and Tupahue Pools in San Cristóbal Hill . Image © Deensel

ECLAC-CEPAL Building / Emilio Duhart

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 16 of 42
ECLAC-CEPAL Building. Image © María González

Santiago Metropolitan Park

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 17 of 42
Santiago Metropolitan Park. Image © carriagada | Shutterstock

Portales Neighborhood Unit / Bresciani Valdés Castillo Huidobro

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 18 of 42
Portales Neighborhood Unit. Image © María González

Villa Frei / Jaime Larraín + Osvaldo Larraín + Diego Balmaceda

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 19 of 42
Villa Frei. Image © Nicolás Valencia

Caracoles Comerciales (Snail-shaped Shopping Centers)

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 20 of 42
Caracoles comerciales. Image © Nicolás Valencia

Adolfo Ibáñez University, Campus Peñalolén / José Cruz Ovalle

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 21 of 42
Adolfo Ibáñez University, Campus Peñalolén. Image © Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez

La Moneda Cultural Center (CCLM) and Plaza de la Ciudadanía / Undurraga Devés

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 22 of 42
La Moneda Cultural Center (CCLM) and Plaza de la Ciudadanía. Image © Jess Kraft

Mestizo / Smiljan Radic

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 23 of 42
Mestizo. Image © Gonzalo Puga

Bicentenario Park / Teodoro Fernández

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 24 of 42
Bicentenario Park. Image © RafaelAnRios | Shutterstock

Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center / Cristián Fernández Arquitectos + Lateral arquitectura & diseño

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 25 of 42
Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center. Image © Nico Saieh

Cruz del Sur Building / Izquierdo Lehmann

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 26 of 42
Cruz del Sur Building. Image © Luis Izquierdo

Museum of Memory and Human Rights / Mario Figueroa + Lucas Fehr + Carlos Dias

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 27 of 42
Museum of Memory and Human Rights. Image © Nico Saieh

Children Bicentennial Park / ELEMENTAL

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 28 of 42
Children Bicentennial Park. Image © Teresita Pérez | Plataforma Urbana

School of Economics and Business Diego Portales University / Rodrigo Duque Motta + Rafael Hevia + Gabriela Manzi

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 29 of 42
School of Economics and Business Diego Portales University. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Renovation of the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art / Smiljan Radic

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 30 of 42
Renovation of the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art. Image © Nico Saieh

Innovation Center UC - Anacleto Angelini / Alejandro Aravena | ELEMENTAL

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 31 of 42
Innovation Center UC - Anacleto Angelini. Image © ELEMENTAL | Nina Vidic

Titanium Park / Abraham Senerman 

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 32 of 42
Titanium Tower (left) and Titanium Park. Image © Deensel

NAVE / Smiljan Radic

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 33 of 42
NAVE. Image © Nico Saieh

Parque de la Familia / Boza Arquitectos

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 34 of 42
Parque de la familia. Image © Felipe Díaz Contardo

CorpArtes Theater and Cultural Center / Renzo Zecchetto Architects

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 35 of 42
CorpArtes Theater and Cultural Center. Image © Guy Wenborne

Plaza Mirador Pablo Neruda / Carlos Martner + Humberto Eliash + Sebastián Lambiasi + Tomás Westenenk

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 36 of 42
Plaza Mirador Pablo Neruda. Image © Deensel

Bahá’í Temple / Hariri Pontarini Architects

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 37 of 42
Bahá’í Temple. Image © Daniela Galdames

Museo Taller / Felipe Pommerenke

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 38 of 42
Museo Taller. Image © Véronique Huyghe

Palacio Pereira / Cecilia Puga + Paula Velasco + Alberto Moletto

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 39 of 42
Palacio Pereira. Image © María González

Plaza de Armas Metro Station Building / Beals Lyon Arquitectos

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 40 of 42
Plaza de Armas Metro Station Building. Image © Pablo Casals Aguirre

Espacio del Ángel / Alberto Moletto

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 41 of 42
Espacio del Ángel. Image © Espacio del Ángel

School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile / Marsino Arquitectura

Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital - Image 42 of 42
School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile. Image © Pablo Casals Aguirre

Cite: Valencia, Nicolás. "Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital" [Guía de arquitectura en Santiago de Chile: 41 edificios, complejos y parques de la capital chilena] 23 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

