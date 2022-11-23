Santiago Architecture City: 41 Buildings, Complexes and Parks to Visit in the Chilean Capital

Founded in 1541 by the Spanish conquistador Pedro de Valdivia on indigenous settlements in the valley of the Mapocho River, Santiago is the capital and most populated city of Chile. This South American city is enframed by the Andes Mountains to the east and the Chilean Coast Range to the west, in addition to 26 island hills (cerros islas) scattered throughout the city. Some of these island hills have been converted into urban parks, such as Santa Lucía and San Cristóbal, while Chena, Calán, and Renca are in the process of expansion.

The almost three centuries of Spanish domination of what is now known as Chile defined an austere colonial architecture on the grid plan of Santiago: one or two-story houses, adobe walls, tile roofs, and rooms around interior corridors and patios.

After the Chilean independence process that started in 1810—and thanks to the exploitation of saltpeter, copper, and coal during the mid-century— the new republic and its elite promoted a Neoclassical architecture that reflected the economic and cultural transformations that Chile was experiencing. This included the civilizing urban project of Santiago promoted by Benjamín Vicuña Mackenna between 1872 and 1875.

In 1910 the celebrations for the Republic centenary materialized in the construction of large infrastructures and public works that reinforced the image of a triumphant national identity, in stark contrast with "the birth of urban marginality, the housing deficit, and the emergence of the proletariat and bourgeois middle class," as Chilean theoretician Max Aguirre puts it.

Since the inauguration of the Oberpaur building in 1929, the modern movement shaped Chilean architecture in the 20th century. Initially disseminated by young architects in contact with the European and American avant-garde through private commissions, the modern movement in Chile was adopted by a vision of a welfare state, planning, and industrialization process until the 1970s. The military dictatorship between 1973 and 1990 relegated architects to the design of second homes and commercial architecture, highlighting the appearance of Caracoles Comerciales (snail-shaped shopping centers) before the emergence of the mall. The Santiago architecture scene in recent decades focused on the development of large glazed projects of cosmopolitan intent in financial neighborhoods such as Sanhattan and Nueva Las Condes, in addition to the design of public works and spaces for state initiatives such as the Plan Bicentenario (Bicentennial Plan).

In addition to the works and places presented here, we also recommend visiting the Lastarria, Italia, Concha y Toro, Biobío, Yungay, and Nueva Las Condes neighborhoods; the inner gallery network of downtown Santiago; and the public art network of the Santiago Metro, including the mural "Visual Memory of a Nation" by Mario Toral at the Universidad de Chile subway station.

Save this picture! Palacio de La Moneda. Image © Ministerio Secretaria General de Gobierno

Quinta Normal Park / Claudio Gay (original), Teodoro Fernández (refurbishment)

National Fine Arts Museum / Emile Jéquier

Save this picture! National Fine Arts Museum. Image © BearFotos

Lourdes Basilica / Andrés Garafulic + Eduardo Costabal

Santa Lucía Hill Park / Benjamín Vicuña Mackenna

Save this picture! Santa Lucía Hill Park. Image © Deensel

Save this picture! Paris Pavilion—Artequín Museum / Henri Picq. Image © Javiera Barbosa

Supreme Court of Justice Palace + Montt Varas Square / Emilio Doyère, PLAN Arquitectos (Square)

Save this picture! Supreme Court of Justice Palace + Montt Varas Square . Image © Pablo Blanco

Mapocho Station Cultural Center / Emilio Jecquier (original), Teodoro Fernández + Montserrat Palmer + Rodrigo Pérez de Arce + Ramón López (remodeling)

Save this picture! Mapocho Station Cultural Center . Image © Pablo Rogat

Pontifical Catholic University of Chile Central Campus / Manuel Cifuentes

Save this picture! Pontifical Catholic University of Chile Central Campus. Image © Diego Grandi

Sacramentinos Basilica / Ricardo Larraín Bravo

Civic Center + Bulnes Boulevard / Karl Brunner

Save this picture! La Moneda flanked by the Civic Center. Image © Jose Luis Stephens

Save this picture! Votive Temple of Maipú. Image © María González

Save this picture! Benedictine Monastery Chapel Image © María González

Save this picture! Antilén and Tupahue Pools in San Cristóbal Hill . Image © Deensel

Santiago Metropolitan Park

Save this picture! Santiago Metropolitan Park. Image © carriagada | Shutterstock

Save this picture! Portales Neighborhood Unit. Image © María González

Caracoles Comerciales (Snail-shaped Shopping Centers)

Adolfo Ibáñez University, Campus Peñalolén / José Cruz Ovalle

Save this picture! Adolfo Ibáñez University, Campus Peñalolén. Image © Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez

Save this picture! La Moneda Cultural Center (CCLM) and Plaza de la Ciudadanía. Image © Jess Kraft

Bicentenario Park / Teodoro Fernández

Save this picture! Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center. Image © Nico Saieh

Save this picture! Cruz del Sur Building. Image © Luis Izquierdo

Save this picture! Museum of Memory and Human Rights. Image © Nico Saieh

Save this picture! Children Bicentennial Park. Image © Teresita Pérez | Plataforma Urbana

Save this picture! School of Economics and Business Diego Portales University. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Renovation of the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art. Image © Nico Saieh

Save this picture! Innovation Center UC - Anacleto Angelini. Image © ELEMENTAL | Nina Vidic

Titanium Park / Abraham Senerman

Save this picture! Titanium Tower (left) and Titanium Park. Image © Deensel

Save this picture! Parque de la familia. Image © Felipe Díaz Contardo

Save this picture! CorpArtes Theater and Cultural Center. Image © Guy Wenborne

Save this picture! Plaza Mirador Pablo Neruda. Image © Deensel

Save this picture! Plaza de Armas Metro Station Building. Image © Pablo Casals Aguirre

Espacio del Ángel / Alberto Moletto

Save this picture! Espacio del Ángel. Image © Espacio del Ángel

Save this picture! School of Business and Economics FAE Building – University of Santiago de Chile. Image © Pablo Casals Aguirre

