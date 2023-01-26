Submit a Project Advertise
World
For most architecture enthusiasts, mentions of the city of Copenhagen will prompt images of pedestrian-friendly streets, suspended bike lanes, quaint water canals, and overall happy residents. The capital of Denmark has many accomplishments to boast: over 60 percent of its residents commute to work by bike, it was among the first cities to set up a strategic plan to achieve carbon neutrality, resulting in an 80% decrease since 2009, and it has become of the most cited study cases for its urban planning and infrastructure. To add to the list, UNESCO has named Copenhagen the 2023 World Capital of Architecture, prompting an array of architecture-focused events and festivals. The title further emphasizes the city’s position as a laboratory for innovative contemporary architecture and people-centered urban planning.

The city of Copenhagen has had a somewhat unusual evolution. After becoming a highly industrialized city by the end of the 19th century, the city began adopting the English concept of the “garden city” in an effort to sanitize and decentralize its neighborhoods. In 1947, the “Five Finger Plan” was developed to guide urban development and expand the city along five main arteries. This led to a transit-oriented infrastructure with small clusters or urbanity along the transportation routes. The major shift appeared in the 1960s. Spearheaded by Jan Gehl’s initiative for Strøget, Copenhagen started transforming its car-heavy areas into pedestrian-friendly zones. What followed was a period of urban development that prioritized the well-being of its residents while encouraging architects to experiment with innovative human-centered designs.

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 2 of 22Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 3 of 22Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 4 of 22Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 5 of 22Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - More Images+ 17

Featuring prominent offices that have started out in Copenhagen, such as BIG, Henning Larsen, JAJA Architects, and international practices such as OMA and WilkinsonEyre, the following list showcases 20 contemporary architecture projects that demonstrate the creativity and sensibility of Copenhagen architecture.

CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 2 of 22
CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG. Image © Hufton+Crow

The Royal Danish Opera / Henning Larsen

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 6 of 22
The Royal Danish Opera / Henning Larsen. Image © Adam Mørk

Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 7 of 22
Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex. Image © Iwan Baan

The Royal Library / SHL

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 5 of 22
The Royal Library / SHL. Image © Adam Mørk

The Blue Planet / 3XN

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 8 of 22
The Blue Planet / 3XN. Image © Adam Mørk

Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 9 of 22
Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson. Image © Anders Sune Berg. A gift from Nordea-fonden to the city of Copenhagen.

8 House / BIG

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 10 of 22
8 House / BIG. Image © Maria Gonzalez

The Silo / Cobe

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 4 of 22
The Silo / Cobe. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 3 of 22
Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

BLOX / OMA / Ellen Van Loon

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 11 of 22
BLOX / OMA / Ellen Van Loon. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Lille Langebro Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge / Wilkinson Eyre

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 12 of 22
Lille Langebro Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge / Wilkinson Eyre. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Krøyer Square / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 13 of 22
Krøyer Square / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Cobe. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Royal Arena / 3XN + HKS

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 14 of 22
Royal Arena / 3XN + HKS. Image © Adam Mørk

Copenhagen Harbour Bath / BIG + JDS

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 15 of 22
Copenhagen Harbour Bath / BIG + JDS. Image Courtesy of Bjarke Ingles Group

Tingbjerg Library and Culture House / Cobe

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 16 of 22
Tingbjerg Library and Culture House / Cobe. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Israels Plads Square / Cobe + Sweco Architects

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 17 of 22
Israels Plads Square / Cobe + Sweco Architects. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Tietgen Dormitory / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 18 of 22
Tietgen Dormitory / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects. Image © Jens M. Lindhe

Bicycle Snake / DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 19 of 22
Bicycle Snake / DISSING+WEITLING Architecture. Image Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

The Maersk Tower / C.F. Møller Architects

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 20 of 22
The Maersk Tower / C.F. Møller Architects. Image © Adam Mørk

Grundtvig's Church / Peder Vilhelm Jensen-Klint

Copenhagen Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects to Discover in the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture - Image 21 of 22
Grundtvig's Church / Peder Vilhelm Jensen-Klint. Image Courtesy of Flickr user Flemming Ibsen

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

