Title ArchDaily to Announce 2025 Next Practices Award in Copenhagen

Type Event

Website http://bit.ly/3VIogZK

Organizers ArchDaily

From September 19, 2025 04:30 PM

Until September 19, 2025 07:00 PM

Venue CAFx Headquarters, Copenhagen

As the world grows in complexity, multiplying both its challenges and opportunities for innovation, so does the architecture profession. Positioned as mediators in a complex system, architects increasingly step out of the traditional office and into laboratories, town halls, and communities. They are developing new materials, reassessing urban policies, and responding directly to society's most pressing needs.

In recognition of this evolving role, ArchDaily's Next Practices Awards has, since 2020, spotlighted architectural professionals worldwide who are challenging the status quo to develop creative and highly responsive solutions to pressing issues of our time. To date, 85 teams from 32 countries have been highlighted, demonstrating a commitment to geographical diversity and the inclusion of regions often underrepresented in global architectural discourse. This 5th edition marks a significant evolution, shifting focus from what is new to what is next by celebrating practices that prioritize sustainability, longevity, and a deeper, more mindful engagement with the built environment.