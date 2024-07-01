Welcoming a New Chapter: Christele Harrouk Takes the Helm as Editor-in-Chief of ArchDaily

Save this picture! Picture by Elias Daaboul. Image Courtesy of ArchDaily

ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms, is thrilled to announce an exciting transition. After nearly two decades of pioneering leadership, ArchDaily’s esteemed founder and current Editor-in-Chief, David Basulto, will be stepping down. Born and raised in Chile, David founded ArchDaily in 2005 and has been instrumental in shaping it into the globally recognized platform it is today.

Christele Harrouk, who has been an integral part of our team since 2019 and has served as Managing Editor since 2020, will step up as the new Editor-in-Chief of ArchDaily starting August 2024. Having worked closely with David over the years, Christele brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that will guide ArchDaily’s editorial team into an exciting future.

ArchDaily’s teams look forward to the editorial vision Christele will bring and invite you to join in welcoming her to her new role.

About Christele Harrouk

Born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon, Christele Harrouk is a French-Lebanese architect and urban designer with an extensive architecture and editorial portfolio. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture and two Master's Degrees in Architecture and Urban Design, complemented by leadership training.

Christele began her career as an architect and urban designer, later transitioning to architecture journalism in 2014. She interviewed prominent industry figures, leveraging her extensive network and practical experience. Joining ArchDaily in 2019 as a content editor, she became the Managing Editor in 2020, leading a diverse team of editors and establishing editorial strategies and partnerships with cultural and educational institutions. Her knowledge has led to invitations from renowned institutions as a panel moderator and brand ambassador, contributing to global networks, podcasts, and magazines such as Salone del Mobile, resite Podcast, Dutch Design Week, the European Cultural Center, and Frame Magazine, and co-authoring ArchDaily's first book. Focusing on empowering women in architecture, highlighting challenges of the built environment and underrepresented areas, Christele’s multicultural background will help shape ArchDaily's inclusive editorial identity with a fresh perspective.

David Basulto, Editor in Chief and Founder of ArchDaily, shares:

"As founder and Editor in Chief, ArchDaily has been a labor of love for me since its inception. Watching it grow and evolve has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Christele has been a trusted colleague and collaborator, and I am confident that she is the right person to lead ArchDaily’s editorial vision into its next chapter. I am excited to see the new heights the team will reach under her guidance. My commitment to the mission that we started at ArchDaily, the importance of architecture for the future of the built environment, will continue to be a driver of my next steps in the world of architecture."

Martin Zelger, CEO of DAAily platforms, says:

"We are incredibly grateful for David's visionary leadership and the foundation he has built at ArchDaily. His contributions have been invaluable, and his legacy will always be a part of our DNA. We are equally excited about Christele's new role as Editor in Chief. Her drive, creativity, and deep understanding of our mission will steer ArchDaily’s editorial team into the future. This is a time of great opportunity and growth for us all."

ArchDaily has been part of DAAily Platforms since 2020. Together with Architonic and Designboom, ArchDaily seeks to inspire, connect, and empower its global community to create a better living environment. DAAily platforms is the Neue Zürcher Zeitung‘s (NZZ) Media Group’s digital flagship.