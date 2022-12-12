The Future of Mobility Has Two Wheels: Copenhagen’s Bike-Friendly Architecture

Save this picture! Lille Langebro Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge / WilkinsonEyre. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Ambitious technologists have claimed for decades that self-driving cars are the future. Yet, looking at recent years, the biggest revolution has come from vehicles on two wheels, not four. Fueled by the pandemic, increased oil prices, climate change and the desire for healthier lifestyles, we are now living in the midst of a bicycle renaissance. But to understand how we got here, it is crucial to look back. When the automobile became more widespread in the early 1900s, it quickly became a symbol of progress along with all it entailed: speed, privatisation and segregation. Adopting a car-centric approach, urban planners had to reorganise entire cities to separate traffic. Cars took over public spaces that used to host dynamic city life and parking lots, highways and gas stations became common landscapes. Pedestrians that once ruled the streets were herded into sidewalks and children relegated to fenced playgrounds. Ironically, cities were being designed for cars (not humans).

However, a massive paradigm shift has altered our perception of how we should move and live in cities –and hence how we should be designing them. The traffic pyramid has quite literally inverted, prioritising sustainable, space-efficient modes of transport over contaminating motor vehicles. Pedestrians have reclaimed public space, and bicycles have followed. As a result, more and more cities are looking to encourage cycling and make their streets bike-friendly; while some are several steps behind, others have taken on a leading role. Copenhagen, known as one of the happiest cities in the world, has been a pioneer in the matter. Its residents do not ride bicycles because they prefer them more than others, but rather because it’s a fast, safe and easy way to move around in their daily routines.

Save this picture! Karen Blixens Plads Public Square / Cobe. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

One of the world’s most bike-friendly cities

Copenhagen has been named the UNESCO-UIA World Capital of Architecture in 2023 and will host the UIA World Congress of Architects due to its strong legacy in world-leading architecture and innovative urban development. Of course, this includes the city’s advances in sustainable transport, particularly biking. The Danish capital offers a variety of favourable cycling conditions, among them flat terrain, dense urban proximities and short distances. But what really makes it stand out is good design. Some serious creative thinking by architects –coupled with high investments in infrastructure– is what has shaped Copenhagen into becoming one of the world’s most bike-friendly cities. This required adopting a series of measures: well-thought-out bike parking, wide cycle lanes, car-free bridges, open areas to ride freely and bicycle networks connected to public and private spaces.

Save this picture! Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson. Image © Anders Sune Berg

Whereas car-centric cities tend to simply build more biking lanes to meet demand, Copenhagen pays attention to quality and not just quantity. Architects design the necessary infrastructure for residents to be able to commute comfortably and, at the same time, appreciate beautiful views and participate in urban life. Ultimately, these bike-friendly urban and architectural transformations have encouraged people to use their cars much less; so much so that bikes greatly outnumber cars and people. Hand in hand with sustainability and a healthy lifestyle, the two-wheeled phenomenon has completely changed the way the city and its buildings are designed, as well as how it will continue to evolve and be rediscovered.

Save this picture! The Maersk Tower / C.F. Møller Architects. Image © Adam Moerk

So, how has Copenhagen consolidated as one of the world’s most bike-friendly cities? Below we delve into the urban and architectural measures that have made this possible, exploring a selection of inspiring projects that, working together, create a successful bicycle culture.

Car-free bridges to commute and meet

Bicycle Snake / DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Copenhagen is crisscrossed by canals and practically surrounded by water. Bridges, therefore, are part of its identity. This includes a series of car-free bridges that are intended exclusively for pedestrians and cyclists, connecting the urban fabric and providing important meeting points. The bicycle snake bridge, for example, is a strikingly slender and curvaceous orange cycle path that links two main parts of the city by elevating cyclists seven metres above the sea. As the steel structure descends, curves control bike speed and later connect with other bridges across the harbour to create a seamless, efficient and fun route with great views.

Save this picture! Bicycle Snake / DISSING+WEITLING Architecture. Image Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Save this picture! Bicycle Snake / DISSING+WEITLING Architecture. Image Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson

The Cirkelbroen Bridge is an architectural landmark, described by many as one of the most beautiful. Copenhagen’s harbour was once a centre of maritime activity, and this bridge is a testimony to that history. Made of five circular platforms of various sizes with masts of different heights, the structure resembles a series of sailing yachts placed one next to the other. The zigzag design makes users reduce their speed and encourages them to take a break, creating a meeting place while enhancing connectivity. As many as 5,000 people cross the bridge every day, including cyclists, runners and pedestrians who appreciate the harbour from a privileged point of view.

Save this picture! Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson. Image © Anders Sune Berg

Save this picture! Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson. Image © Anders Sune Berg

Lille Langebro Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge / WilkinsonEyre

This 160-metre bridge seamlessly connects one of Copenhagen’s most picturesque neighbourhoods, Christianshavn, and the city centre. With an elegant, modern design, the structure appears as a twisting ribbon across the water. It is characterised by three concepts; first, a curved shape that aligns with and evokes the great arc of ramparts and moat of Christianshavn (which is otherwise not apparent when viewed from the city). Second, the bridge is arranged as two wings on the sides that define a very acute edge, dividing light from shade. Third, the curved bridge profile creates a striking visual spectacle when the two swinging sections open for marine traffic.

Save this picture! Lille Langebro Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge / WilkinsonEyre. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Save this picture! Lille Langebro Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge / WilkinsonEyre. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Innovative bicycle parking

Karen Blixens Plads Public Square / Cobe

No cycling city can function without proper parking. And in Copenhagen, architects have found creative and innovative ways to integrate them without disrupting urban life. The parking situated in Karen Blixens Plads public square is a prime example. Located between the University of Copenhagen and the Danish Royal Library, the square is one of the largest in the capital and hosts multi-functional activities. Parts of the undulating surface are designed as small hills that serve different functions, including high-capacity bicycle parking with room for 2,000 bicycles. This way, the practical, yet fun design facilitates bicycle use without greatly interfering with the clear space above it.

Save this picture! Karen Blixens Plads Public Square / Cobe. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Save this picture! Karen Blixens Plads Public Square / Cobe. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Buildings that integrate cycling

Maersk Tower / C.F. Møller Architects

Another way to consolidate a bicycle culture is by blending buildings –especially hotspots that attract a lot of traffic– with bicycle networks. For instance, the award-winning Maersk tower does so by incorporating a unique zigzagging floating cycle and pedestrian path around it, allowing access for the public and connecting the campus with the surrounding streets. Following an organic shape, the steep undulating platform enables users to get up close to the tower while providing views of the nearby green areas and city streets. The cycle path feeds into a bicycle cellar, where the gate opens automatically as a cyclist approaches. All in all, these bike-friendly measures encourage citizens to experience architecture with deep intimacy, an inherent quality of lively cities.

Save this picture! The Maersk Tower / C.F. Møller Architects. Image © Adam Moerk

Save this picture! The Maersk Tower / C.F. Møller Architects. Image © Adam Moerk

A cycling city clearly doesn’t build itself. It requires interest, investment, a deep understanding of urban patterns and, above all, good, smart and creative architecture. Copenhagen gracefully embraces these criteria, proving to the world that the future of sustainable mobility may indeed have two wheels and not four.

Save this picture! Lille Langebro Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge / WilkinsonEyre. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

For more information and tips about the city, go to VisitCopenhagen.