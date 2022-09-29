Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City

Save this picture! Istanbul, Turkey. Image © Budilnikov Yuriy via Shutterstock

Byzantium, Constantinople and now Istanbul, the many names this city has had over the centuries are proof of the central role it has played throughout history. Founded by Greek settlers in the 7th century, the city served as an imperial capital for a cumulated period of over 1600 years. During the Roman/Byzantine, it played a crucial role in the advancement of Christianity before its transformation into an Islamic center and becoming the sear of the Ottoman Caliphate. Today, Istanbul is a vibrant city with a rich cultural scene and multiple historical layers to be discovered.

Straddling the Bosphorus strait, the city lies in both Europe and Asia, integrating architectural masterpieces that reflect the meeting of European and Asian cultures over the centuries. As the largest city in Turkey with a population of over 15 million residents, Istanbul also serves as the country’s economic, cultural, and historic center. Istanbul is the 15th largest city and the eighth most visited city in the world. The city is also home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Recently, Istanbul witnessed several architectural and design events such as the 17th Istanbul Biennale, which highlights contemporary art initiatives from around the country, aiming to emphasize the connection between the present-day life in the city and its richly layered past. Another recent event is the Contemporary Istanbul art fair, taking place in Tersane, a 600-years historic landmark renovated by the Tabanlioglu Architects. We’ve put together a list of 5 landmarks that showcase Istanbul’s rich history and 20 contemporary projects built by acclaimed local and international architectural offices such as Foster + Partners, GAD Architecture, Grimshaw, TEGET, and Emre Arolat Architecture.

Historical Istanbul

Hagia Sophia

Save this picture! Hagia Sophia. Image © Sergii Figurnyi via Shutterstock

Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Blue Mosque) / Sedefkar Mehmed Agha

Save this picture! Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Blue Mosque) / Sedefkar Mehmed Agha. Image © Nate Hovee via SHutterstock

Save this picture! Topkapi Palace . Image © Ruslan Kalnitsky via Shutterstock

Basilica Cistern

Save this picture! Basilica Cistern . Image © Valery Shanin via Shutterstock

Istanbul Archaeology Museum

Save this picture! Istanbul Archeological Museum. Image © Faraways via Shutterstock

Contemporary Istanbul

Save this picture! TV and Radio Tower / Melike Altınışık Architects (MAA). Image © NAARO

Save this picture! The Ataturk Cultural Center / Tabanlioglu Architects. Image © Emre Dorter

Save this picture! Apple Bagdat Caddesi / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of Apple

Save this picture! Kilic Ali Pasa Hamam Restoration / Cafer Bozkurt Architecture . Image © Cengiz KARLIOVA

Save this picture! Arter Museum / Grimshaw. Image © Quintin Lake

Save this picture! Divan Kuruçeşme Venue / GAD Architecture. Image © Cemal Emden, Gizem Uçar

Save this picture! Marmara Forum Cloud Playground / Carve. Image © Asli Dayioglu

Save this picture! Istanbul Maritime Museum / TEGET. Image © Alican Aktürk

Save this picture! Galataport / Dror + Gensler. Image Courtesy of Galataport

Save this picture! Theodosius Cistern Entrance Building / Cafer Bozkurt Architecture. Image Courtesy of Cafer Bozkurt

Save this picture! Istanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture . Image © Thomas Mayer

Save this picture! Koc University Medical Sciences Campus / Kreatif Architects + Cannon Design. Image © Yercekim Architectural Photography

Save this picture! Beylikduzu Ataturk Arts and Cultural Center / SO? Architecture and Ideas. Image © Yerçekim

Save this picture! Beyazıt State Library / Tabanlioglu Architects. Image © Emre Dorter

Save this picture! Özyeğin University Faculty of Architecture and Design / ARK-itecture. Image © Ibrahim Ozbunar

Save this picture! Mecidiyekoy Liqueur and Cognac Factory / Emre Arolat Architecture. Image © Studio Majo

Save this picture! Esas Aeropark / Tabanlioglu Architects. Image © Murat Germen

Save this picture! Santral Istanbul Museum of Contemporary Arts / NSMH + EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture . Image © Emre Arolat Architects

Save this picture! Zorlu Center / Tabanlioglu Architects + EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture . Image © Thomas Mayer

Save this picture! - Tersane Istambul / Tabanlioglu Architects. Image © Guliz Ozbek

