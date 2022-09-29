Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City

Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City

Save
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City

Byzantium, Constantinople and now Istanbul, the many names this city has had over the centuries are proof of the central role it has played throughout history. Founded by Greek settlers in the 7th century, the city served as an imperial capital for a cumulated period of over 1600 years. During the Roman/Byzantine, it played a crucial role in the advancement of Christianity before its transformation into an Islamic center and becoming the sear of the Ottoman Caliphate. Today, Istanbul is a vibrant city with a rich cultural scene and multiple historical layers to be discovered.

Straddling the Bosphorus strait, the city lies in both Europe and Asia, integrating architectural masterpieces that reflect the meeting of European and Asian cultures over the centuries. As the largest city in Turkey with a population of over 15 million residents, Istanbul also serves as the country’s economic, cultural, and historic center. Istanbul is the 15th largest city and the eighth most visited city in the world. The city is also home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 2 of 26Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 3 of 26Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 4 of 26Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 5 of 26+ 26

Recently, Istanbul witnessed several architectural and design events such as the 17th Istanbul Biennale, which highlights contemporary art initiatives from around the country, aiming to emphasize the connection between the present-day life in the city and its richly layered past. Another recent event is the Contemporary Istanbul art fair, taking place in Tersane, a 600-years historic landmark renovated by the Tabanlioglu Architects. We’ve put together a list of 5 landmarks that showcase Istanbul’s rich history and 20 contemporary projects built by acclaimed local and international architectural offices such as Foster + Partners, GAD Architecture, Grimshaw, TEGET, and Emre Arolat Architecture.

Related Article

The 2022 Most Populated Cities in the World

Historical Istanbul

Hagia Sophia

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 6 of 26
Hagia Sophia. Image © Sergii Figurnyi via Shutterstock

Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Blue Mosque) / Sedefkar Mehmed Agha

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 2 of 26
Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Blue Mosque) / Sedefkar Mehmed Agha. Image © Nate Hovee via SHutterstock

Topkapı Palace

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 7 of 26
Topkapi Palace . Image © Ruslan Kalnitsky via Shutterstock

Basilica Cistern

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 8 of 26
Basilica Cistern . Image © Valery Shanin via Shutterstock

Istanbul Archaeology Museum

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 9 of 26
Istanbul Archeological Museum. Image © Faraways via Shutterstock

Contemporary Istanbul

TV and Radio Tower / Melike Altınışık Architects (MAA)

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 3 of 26
TV and Radio Tower / Melike Altınışık Architects (MAA). Image © NAARO

The Ataturk Cultural Center / Tabanlioglu Architects

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 13 of 26
The Ataturk Cultural Center / Tabanlioglu Architects. Image © Emre Dorter

Apple Bagdat Caddesi / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 10 of 26
Apple Bagdat Caddesi / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of Apple

Kilic Ali Pasa Hamam Restoration / Cafer Bozkurt Architecture

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 12 of 26
Kilic Ali Pasa Hamam Restoration / Cafer Bozkurt Architecture . Image © Cengiz KARLIOVA

Arter Museum / Grimshaw

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 11 of 26
Arter Museum / Grimshaw. Image © Quintin Lake

Divan Kuruçeşme Venue / GAD Architecture

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 17 of 26
Divan Kuruçeşme Venue / GAD Architecture. Image © Cemal Emden, Gizem Uçar

Marmara Forum Cloud Playground / Carve

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 15 of 26
Marmara Forum Cloud Playground / Carve. Image © Asli Dayioglu

Istanbul Maritime Museum / TEGET

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 16 of 26
Istanbul Maritime Museum / TEGET. Image © Alican Aktürk

Galataport / Dror + Gensler

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 14 of 26
Galataport / Dror + Gensler. Image Courtesy of Galataport

Theodosius Cistern Entrance Building / Cafer Bozkurt Architecture

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 5 of 26
Theodosius Cistern Entrance Building / Cafer Bozkurt Architecture. Image Courtesy of Cafer Bozkurt

Istanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 22 of 26
Istanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum / EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture . Image © Thomas Mayer

Koc University Medical Sciences Campus / Kreatif Architects + Cannon Design

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 21 of 26
Koc University Medical Sciences Campus / Kreatif Architects + Cannon Design. Image © Yercekim Architectural Photography

Beylikduzu Ataturk Arts and Cultural Center / SO? Architecture and Ideas

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 19 of 26
Beylikduzu Ataturk Arts and Cultural Center / SO? Architecture and Ideas. Image © Yerçekim

Beyazıt State Library / Tabanlioglu Architects

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 20 of 26
Beyazıt State Library / Tabanlioglu Architects. Image © Emre Dorter

Özyeğin University Faculty of Architecture and Design / ARK-itecture

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 18 of 26
Özyeğin University Faculty of Architecture and Design / ARK-itecture. Image © Ibrahim Ozbunar

Mecidiyekoy Liqueur and Cognac Factory / Emre Arolat Architecture

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 26 of 26
Mecidiyekoy Liqueur and Cognac Factory / Emre Arolat Architecture. Image © Studio Majo

Esas Aeropark / Tabanlioglu Architects

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 4 of 26
Esas Aeropark / Tabanlioglu Architects. Image © Murat Germen

Santral Istanbul Museum of Contemporary Arts / NSMH + EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 25 of 26
Santral Istanbul Museum of Contemporary Arts / NSMH + EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture . Image © Emre Arolat Architects

Zorlu Center / Tabanlioglu Architects + EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 24 of 26
Zorlu Center / Tabanlioglu Architects + EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture . Image © Thomas Mayer

Tersane Istambul / Tabanlioglu Architects

Save this picture!
Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City - Image 23 of 26
- Tersane Istambul / Tabanlioglu Architects. Image © Guliz Ozbek

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Istanbul City Guide: 5 Historical and 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in Türkiye’s Largest City" 29 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989732/istanbul-city-guide-5-historical-and-20-contemporary-projects-to-explore-in-turkiyes-largest-city> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream