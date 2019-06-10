World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Turkey
  5. EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Mecidiyekoy Liqueur and Cognac Factory / Emre Arolat Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Mecidiyekoy Liqueur and Cognac Factory / Emre Arolat Architects

  • 21:00 - 10 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mecidiyekoy Liqueur and Cognac Factory / Emre Arolat Architects
Save this picture!
Mecidiyekoy Liqueur and Cognac Factory / Emre Arolat Architects, © Studio Majo
© Studio Majo

© Studio Majo © Pilevneli Gallery © Pilevneli Gallery © Pilevneli Gallery + 34

  • Structural

    Balkar Engineering&Consulting

  • Mechanical design

    SETTA Engineering

  • Electrical design

    HB Teknik

  • Landscape

    DS Architecture

  • Lighting Consultant

    SLD -Studio Lighting Design

  • Acoustical Consultant

    SEY Acoustical Consulting

  • Consultants

    Gülsün Tanyeli, Erkan Kambek
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Majo
© Studio Majo

Text description provided by the architects. The old Liqueur and Cognac Factory and the magnificent garden in front had an important role in Istanbul’s physical and social memory; the garden was a key element in Mecidiyekoy district’s urban texture, and the historic Liqueur Factory was perceived as true industrial heritage. Between 2009 -2018, EAA’s efforts for the project site were primarily guided by the intention to design a project that understands the potential of this unique ‘place’, restores the value of the factory, and gives back a considerable amount of this land to the city and use of city dwellers.

Save this picture!
© Pilevneli Gallery
© Pilevneli Gallery

The Mecidiyeköy Liqueur and Cognac Factory was built in the early 1930’s designed by renowned French architect Robert Mallet-Stevens in an empty estate surrounded by Mulberry trees. Displaying the period’s modernist tendencies, the building became rooted in the city’s memory for many years with its horizontal, strong and dramatic mass. Over the years, it had completely lost its essential qualities due to new uses and insensitive interventions it was exposed to during the various periods.

Save this picture!
© Pilevneli Gallery
© Pilevneli Gallery

The project aimed to restore the unique architectural identity of the building, to emphasize and preserve the structural language in both exteriors and interiors, with the intention of maintaining all these qualities and adapting to its new use. In the direction of full restoration and restitution projects, the ideal and coherent way to proceed was to rebuild the factory according to its original architectural design as the building was no longer deemed structurally safe and its original qualities were destroyed. The Mecidiyekoy Liqueur and Cognac Factory was reopened at the end of 2018 as Pilevneli Gallery Mecidiyekoy; a contemporary arts gallery that will create a social and cultural experience revolving around the visual and performing arts at the center of Istanbul.

Save this picture!
© Pilevneli Gallery
© Pilevneli Gallery
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Pilevneli Gallery
© Pilevneli Gallery

In February 2019, EAA held an exhibition titled “Mecidiyeköy Liqueur and Cognac Factory as the Early Republics Daring Move and more: Grumbling in the context of City Memory” at Pilevneli Mecidiyeköy. The exhibition put forward the evolution of the Liqueur Factory beginning from its earliest projects and displayed the work carried out by various teams within this time period with original documents while attempting to answer current questions. Within the scope of the exhibition that united Istanbulites with the Liqueur Factory itself examples of various re-use projects carried out by EAA in different geographies were also exhibited.

Save this picture!
© Studio Majo
© Studio Majo

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
EAA - Emre Arolat Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Refurbishment Restoration Renovation Turkey
Cite: "Mecidiyekoy Liqueur and Cognac Factory / Emre Arolat Architects" 10 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918419/mecidiyekoy-liqueur-and-cognac-factory-emre-arolat-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream