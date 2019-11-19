Lisbon City Guide: 24 Places to See in Portugal’s Capital

Selected the European Capital of Culture in 1994 and Ibero-American Capital of Culture 2017, Lisbon has been the destiny of tourists from many parts of the world over the past years. With thriving cultural programming, the city hosts important events related to art, music, movies and architecture. The Lisbon Architecture Trienniale and the Open House – event that coordinates free guided tours to remarkable buildings in cities around the world – are some of these relevant events in the architectural field, responsible to disseminate, discuss and reflect on issues of the area.
Besides programs related to architecture, in recent years, Lisbon has seen the emergence of new facilities, like museums, cultural centers and theaters, besides the requalification of public spaces. The construction or regeneration of these structures, directly or indirectly related to the cultural city movement, can be controversial, raising issues such as gentrification and the increase of mass tourism.
Through this guide, we present 24 projects from modern and contemporary Lisbon architecture that do not replace the relevance of the traditional city tourist attractions, such as Lisbon Cathedral, São Jorge Castle, Santa Justa Elevator or the architectural sets of historic neighborhoods like Alfama, Mouraria and Bairro Alto. The places compiled here are buildings constructed in the last decades and attractive, especially, to architects or architecture students – tourists or Lisbon citizens. Check them out:
MAAT / AL_A
Av. Brasília, 1300-598
Belém Cultural Center / Manuel Salgado and Vittorio Gregotti
Praça do Império, 1449-003
Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown / Charles Correa Associates
Av. Brasília, 1400-038
Expo'98 Portuguese National Pavilion / Álvaro Siza Vieira
Parque das Nações, 1990-231
Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation / Ruy Jervis d’Athouguia, Pedro Cid and Alberto Pessoa
Av. de Berna, 45A, 1067-001
Museu dos Coches / MMBB Arquitetos + Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Bak Gordon Arquitectos
Av. da Índia 136, 1300-004
Lisbon Design and Fashion Museum / Ricardo Carvalho + Joana Vilhena Arquitectos
R. Augusta 24, 1100-053
EDP Headquarters / Aires Mateus
Avenida 24 de julho, 121249-300
Thalia Theatre / Gonçalo Byrne Architects & Barbas Lopes Architects
Estrada das Laranjeiras 205, 1600-139
Cineteatro Capitólio / Luís Cristino da Silva and Rehabilitation from Alberto de Souza Oliveira
Parque Mayer, 1250-096
Lisbon Subway / Several Authors
School Of Music In Lisbon / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos
IPL, Campus de Benfica, 1500-651
Nova University Lisbon Rectory / Aires Mateus
Campus de Campolide, 1099-085
Gare do Oriente Station / Santiago Calatrava
Av. Dom João II, 1900-233
São Lázaro Carpentry / Filipe Borges de Macedo
Rua de São Lázaro, 72
Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentim
Estrada da Buraca, 1500-325
Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos
R. Rio Tejo, 1100
Embassy of Egypt / PROMONTORIO
Av. Dom Vasco da Gama, 1400
Franjinhas Building / Nuno Teotónio Pereira e João Braula Reis
Rua Braamcamp 9, 1250-096
Fonte Nova Square / José Adrião Arquitetos
Al. Manuel Ricardo Espírito Santo, 1500-501
White Forest in Monsanto / Bruno Camara Arquitectos
Parque Forestal de Monsanto, 1500
Carmo Convent Area / Álvaro Siza
Largo do Carmo, 1200-092
GS1 Portugal / PROMONTORIO
Estrada do Paço do Lumiar, 1649-038
SKIN / P-06 Atelier + JLCG Arquitectos
Largo José Mariano Gago nº1, 1990-073
