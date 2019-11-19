World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Lisbon City Guide: 24 Places to See in Portugal’s Capital

Lisbon City Guide: 24 Places to See in Portugal’s Capital

Save this article
Lisbon City Guide: 24 Places to See in Portugal’s Capital

Selected the European Capital of Culture in 1994 and Ibero-American Capital of Culture 2017, Lisbon has been the destiny of tourists from many parts of the world over the past years. With thriving cultural programming, the city hosts important events related to art, music, movies and architecture. The Lisbon Architecture Trienniale and the Open House – event that coordinates free guided tours to remarkable buildings in cities around the world – are some of these relevant events in the architectural field, responsible to disseminate, discuss and reflect on issues of the area.

Besides programs related to architecture, in recent years, Lisbon has seen the emergence of new facilities, like museums, cultural centers and theaters, besides the requalification of public spaces. The construction or regeneration of these structures, directly or indirectly related to the cultural city movement, can be controversial, raising issues such as gentrification and the increase of mass tourism.

Through this guide, we present 24 projects from modern and contemporary Lisbon architecture that do not replace the relevance of the traditional city tourist attractions, such as Lisbon Cathedral, São Jorge Castle, Santa Justa Elevator or the architectural sets of historic neighborhoods like Alfama, Mouraria and Bairro Alto. The places compiled here are buildings constructed in the last decades and attractive, especially, to architects or architecture students – tourists or Lisbon citizens. Check them out:

MAAT / AL_A
Av. Brasília, 1300-598

Save this picture!
MAAT / AL_A. © Francisco Nogueira
MAAT / AL_A. © Francisco Nogueira

Belém Cultural Center / Manuel Salgado and Vittorio Gregotti
Praça do Império, 1449-003

Save this picture!
Belém Cultural Center. © FLAGRANTE / Romullo Fontenelle
Belém Cultural Center. © FLAGRANTE / Romullo Fontenelle

Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown / Charles Correa Associates
Av. Brasília, 1400-038

Save this picture!
Champalimaud Center for the Unknown / Charles Correa Associates. © Sebastian Weiss
Champalimaud Center for the Unknown / Charles Correa Associates. © Sebastian Weiss

Expo'98 Portuguese National Pavilion / Álvaro Siza Vieira
Parque das Nações, 1990-231

Save this picture!
Expo'98 Portuguese National Pavilion / Álvaro Siza Vieira. © Dacian Groza
Expo'98 Portuguese National Pavilion / Álvaro Siza Vieira. © Dacian Groza

Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation / Ruy Jervis d’Athouguia, Pedro Cid and Alberto Pessoa
Av. de Berna, 45A, 1067-001

Save this picture!
Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation / Ruy Jervis d’Athouguia, Pedro Cid e Alberto Pessoa. Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation - Art Library Courtesy
Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation / Ruy Jervis d’Athouguia, Pedro Cid e Alberto Pessoa. Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation - Art Library Courtesy

Museu dos Coches / MMBB Arquitetos + Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Bak Gordon Arquitectos
Av. da Índia 136, 1300-004

Save this picture!
Museu dos Coches / MMBB Arquitetos + Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Bak Gordon Arquitectos. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Museu dos Coches / MMBB Arquitetos + Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Bak Gordon Arquitectos. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Lisbon Design and Fashion Museum / Ricardo Carvalho + Joana Vilhena Arquitectos
R. Augusta 24, 1100-053

Save this picture!
Lisbon Design and Fashion Museum / Ricardo Carvalho + Joana Vilhena Arquitectos. © FG + SG – Fernando Guerra, Sergio Guerra
Lisbon Design and Fashion Museum / Ricardo Carvalho + Joana Vilhena Arquitectos. © FG + SG – Fernando Guerra, Sergio Guerra

EDP Headquarters / Aires Mateus
Avenida 24 de julho, 121249-300

Save this picture!
EDP Headquarters / Aires Mateus. © Juan Rodriguez
EDP Headquarters / Aires Mateus. © Juan Rodriguez

Thalia Theatre / Gonçalo Byrne Architects & Barbas Lopes Architects
Estrada das Laranjeiras 205, 1600-139

Save this picture!
Thalia Theatre / Gonçalo Byrne Architects & Barbas Lopes Architects. © DMF
Thalia Theatre / Gonçalo Byrne Architects & Barbas Lopes Architects. © DMF

Cineteatro Capitólio / Luís Cristino da Silva and Rehabilitation from Alberto de Souza Oliveira
Parque Mayer, 1250-096

Save this picture!
Cineteatro Capitólio / Luís Cristino da Silva and rehabilitation from Alberto de Souza Oliveira
Cineteatro Capitólio / Luís Cristino da Silva and rehabilitation from Alberto de Souza Oliveira

Lisbon Subway / Several Authors 

Save this picture!
Olaias Subway Station / Tomás Taveira. © jaime.silva, via Flickr; Creative Commons License
Olaias Subway Station / Tomás Taveira. © jaime.silva, via Flickr; Creative Commons License

School Of Music In Lisbon / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos
IPL, Campus de Benfica, 1500-651

Save this picture!
School Of Music In Lisbon / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos. © FG + SG
School Of Music In Lisbon / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos. © FG + SG

Nova University Lisbon Rectory / Aires Mateus
Campus de Campolide, 1099-085

Save this picture!
Nova University Lisbon Rectory / Aires Mateus. © Sebastian Weiss
Nova University Lisbon Rectory / Aires Mateus. © Sebastian Weiss

Gare do Oriente Station / Santiago Calatrava
Av. Dom João II, 1900-233

Save this picture!
Gare do Oriente Station / Santiago Calatrava. © Kent Wang, via Flickr; Creative Commons License
Gare do Oriente Station / Santiago Calatrava. © Kent Wang, via Flickr; Creative Commons License

São Lázaro Carpentry / Filipe Borges de Macedo
Rua de São Lázaro, 72

Save this picture!
São Lázaro Carpentry / Filipe Borges de Macedo. © Nuno Almendra
São Lázaro Carpentry / Filipe Borges de Macedo. © Nuno Almendra

Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentim
Estrada da Buraca, 1500-325

Save this picture!
Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentim. © João Ferrand
Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentim. © João Ferrand

Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos
R. Rio Tejo, 1100

Save this picture!
Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Embassy of Egypt / PROMONTORIO
Av. Dom Vasco da Gama, 1400

Save this picture!
Embassy of Egypt / PROMONTORIO. © João Morgado
Embassy of Egypt / PROMONTORIO. © João Morgado

Franjinhas Building / Nuno Teotónio Pereira e João Braula Reis
Rua Braamcamp 9, 1250-096

Save this picture!
Franjinhas Building / Nuno Teotónio Pereira e João Braula Reis. © Fernando Guerra
Franjinhas Building / Nuno Teotónio Pereira e João Braula Reis. © Fernando Guerra

Fonte Nova Square / José Adrião Arquitetos
Al. Manuel Ricardo Espírito Santo, 1500-501

Save this picture!
Fonte Nova Square / José Adrião Arquitetos. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Fonte Nova Square / José Adrião Arquitetos. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

White Forest in Monsanto / Bruno Camara Arquitectos
Parque Forestal de Monsanto, 1500

Save this picture!
White Forest in Monsanto / Bruno Camara Arquitectos. © José Ventura
White Forest in Monsanto / Bruno Camara Arquitectos. © José Ventura

Carmo Convent Area / Álvaro Siza
Largo do Carmo, 1200-092

Save this picture!
Carmo Convent Area / Álvaro Siza Vieira. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Carmo Convent Area / Álvaro Siza Vieira. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

GS1 Portugal / PROMONTORIO
Estrada do Paço do Lumiar, 1649-038

Save this picture!
GS1 Portugal / PROMONTORIO. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
GS1 Portugal / PROMONTORIO. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

SKIN / P-06 Atelier + JLCG Arquitectos
Largo José Mariano Gago nº1, 1990-073

Save this picture!
SKIN / P-06 Atelier + JLCG Arquitectos. © Ricardo Gonçalves
SKIN / P-06 Atelier + JLCG Arquitectos. © Ricardo Gonçalves

In order to make your search easier, we compiled the 24 projects in the following list: 

  • MAAT / AL_A
  • Belém Cultural Center / Manuel Salgado e Vittorio Gregotti
  • Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown / Charles Correa Associates
  • Expo'98 Portuguese National Pavilion / Álvaro Siza Vieira
  • Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation / Ruy Jervis d’Athouguia, Pedro Cid e Alberto Pessoa
  • Museu dos Coches / MMBB Arquitetos + Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Bak Gordon Arquitectos
  • Lisbon Design and Fashion Museum / Ricardo Carvalho + Joana Vilhena Arquitectos
  • EDP Headquarters / Aires Mateus
  • Thalia Theatre / Gonçalo Byrne Architects & Barbas Lopes Architects
  • Cineteatro Capitólio / Luís Cristino da Silva and rehabilitation from Alberto de Souza Oliveira
  • Lisbon Subway / Vários Autores
  • School Of Music In Lisbon / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos
  • Nova University Lisbon Rectory / Aires Mateus
  • Gare do Oriente Station / Santiago Calatrava
  • São Lázaro Carpentry / Filipe Borges de Macedo
  • Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentim
  • Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos
  • Embassy of Egypt / PROMONTORIO
  • Franjinhas Building / Nuno Teotónio Pereira e João Braula Reis
  • Fonte Nova Square / José Adrião Arquitetos
  • White Forest in Monsanto / Bruno Camara Arquitectos
  • Carmo Convent Area / Álvaro Siza
  • GS1 Portugal / PROMONTORIO
  • SKIN / P-06 Atelier + JLCG Arquitectos

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

See more:

News Architecture City Guide
Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Lisbon City Guide: 24 Places to See in Portugal’s Capital" [Guia de arquitetura de Lisboa: 24 lugares para conhecer na capital portuguesa] 19 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928382/lisbon-city-guide-24-places-to-see-in-portugals-capital/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream