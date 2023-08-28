Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub

Sharjah, the captivating territory in the United Arab Emirates, is a cultural hub that blends tradition with contemporary modernity. Situated on the Arabian coastline, the city is known for its commitment to preserving its rich history, promoting the arts and culture, and providing a platform for creative and intellectual pursuits. In fact, the 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial (SAT) will take place from November 11, 2023, to March 10, 2024, under the theme "The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability." The Triennial is curated by Tosin Oshinowo, exploring innovative design solutions emerging from conditions of scarcity in the Global South.

With a deep-rooted connection to its cultural heritage, the emirate is home to an array of museums that showcase a journey through multiple timelines, from Islamic civilization to traditional lifestyles. Now a hotspot for emerging designers, the city has taken a leading role as a patron of fine arts. In the contemporary city, attractions are designed by many architects, from Foster + Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects, 51-1 Arquitectos, to Hopkins Architects. In addition to this emerging cultural scene, old Sharjah is a valuable embodiment of historical tradition, having been transformed into useable attractions and art facilities. The old Sharjah also flaunts landmarks such as the modernist King Faisal Mosque, the Museum of Islamic Civilization, and the Sharjah Art Museum.

Read on to discover contemporary and historical landmarks in the cultural capital of the UAE.

1- Contemporary

Kalba Ice Factory

51-1 Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 3 of 19
Courtesy of 51-1 Arquitectos | Kalba Ice Factory, 51-1 Arquitectos

House of Wisdom Library and Cultural Center

Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 12 of 19
© Chris Goldstraw | House of Wisdom Library and Cultural Center, Foster + Partners

Mleiha Archaeological Center

Dabbagh Architects

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 13 of 19
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour | Mleiha Archaeological Center, Dabbagh Architects

The Chedi, Al Bait Sharjah 

GAJ Architects

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 18 of 19
Courtesy of GHM Journeys | The Chedi, Al Bait Sharjah

BEEAH Headquarters

Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 2 of 19
Courtesy of Hufton+Crow | BEEAH Headquarters, Zaha Hadid Architects

Butterly Aviary

3deluxe

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 11 of 19
© Joaquín Busch | Butterly Aviary, 3deluxe

The Buhais Geology Park Interpretive Centre

Hopkins Architects

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 4 of 19
© Marc Goodwin | The Buhais Geology Park Interpretive Centre, Hopkins Architects

Turtle Sanctuary at Kalba Mangrove Reserve

Hopkins Architects

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 10 of 19
© Marc Goodwin | Turtle Sanctuary at Kalba Mangrove Reserve , Hopkins Architects

Wasit Natural Reserve Visitor Center

X Architects

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 9 of 19
© Nelson Garrido | Wasit Natural Reserve Visitor Center, X Architects

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat

Wael Al Masri Planners & Architects

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 7 of 19
Courtesy of WMPA | Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, Wael Al Masri Planners & Architects

Masrah Al Qasba Theater

Magma Architecture

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 6 of 19
© Torsten Seidel | Masrah Al Qasba Theater, Magma Architecture

2- Historical

King Faisal Mosque

Abdul Rahman Abdul Hafidh Al Junaidi

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 5 of 19
© Christina Dimitrova | King Faisal Mosque | Abdul Rahman Abdul Hafidh Al Junaidi

Museum of Islamic Civilization in Sharjah

Brian Johnson 

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 14 of 19
via Shutterstock | Philip Lange | Museum of Islamic Civilization in Sharjah, Brian Johnson

Sharjah Art Museum

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 8 of 19
Courtesy of Sharjah Museums Authority | Sharjah Art Museum

Blue Souq, Sharjah

Michael Lyle & Partners

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 16 of 19
© Shutterstock | alex7370 | Blue Souq, Sharjah

Al Hisn Fort

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 15 of 19
via Shutterstock | Arnold O. A. Pinto | Al Hisn Fort,

Khorfakkan Resistance Monument

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 19 of 19
via Shutterstock | Arnold O. A. Pinto | Khorfakkan Resistance Monument

Al Noor Mosque

Save this picture!
Sharjah City Guide: 18 Contemporary and Historical Attractions to Discover in UAE's Cultural Hub - Image 17 of 19
Courtesy of Shutterstock | Kingsly | Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

