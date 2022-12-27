Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects

Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects

Save
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects

Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior PhotographyMleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior PhotographyMleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Interior PhotographyMleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior PhotographyMleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture
Maleha, United Arab Emirates
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior Photography
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour

Text description provided by the architects. Scripted around a 4,000-year-old tomb, the Mleiha Archaeological Centre is located in the desert of Sharjah at the foot of Fossil Rock Mountain. The Centre is at the heart of a larger ecotourism development focused on local wildlife, desert activities, and the area’s archaeological riches. Bringing together an indoor museum and a café with outdoor walkways, desert gardens, and contemplation areas, the center is an example of the enriching role that architecture plays when committed consideration for context is taken during the design process.

Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior Photography
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour
Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Image 16 of 19
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Interior Photography
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour

The placement of the built form was carefully considered, as Dabbagh felt it must respect the historic nature of the site as well as its setting as a potential World Heritage Site. The intangible setting and memory of the place were also considered, as it was recognized as a vital part of the contextual considerations.  The combination of a sacred Bronze Age Tomb in its stunning surroundings had to be respected, reframed, celebrated, and reclaimed.

Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior Photography
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour

The geometry of the building was generated with the Tomb at its center, while the visitor's experience guided the design approach. The building’s form of concentric walls rippling out from the center were extended so that they would lead visitors to the entrance, the tomb, or the roof. These created three distinct opportunities to experience the site:

Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour
Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Image 17 of 19
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior Photography
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour

First, an experience through the main entrance into the lobby, and exhibition gallery, culminating in the shop and café. Glimpses of the tomb are seen throughout the visitor experience of the Archaeological Centre.

Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior Photography
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour
Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Image 18 of 19
Sections

Second, directly to the Tomb and the plaza created around it to allow visitors to view the monument firsthand.  An elegant, minimal stone seating area rings the ancient burial place, allowing visitors to sit, take a deep breath, and let in the silence. Rich, locally sourced sandstone walls meld in tone and texture with the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior Photography
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour
Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Image 19 of 19
Elevations
Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour

Third, a ramp leading up to the roof reveals to the visitor an aerial view of the Tomb and its unique chambers, as well as the surrounding crimson mountainous landscape. The concepts and intentions that have influenced the architectural design are the greatest recipients of what the project offers: a sense of connection to place, to the past, and to one another.

Save this picture!
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects - Exterior Photography
© Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Archeological Centre - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dabbagh Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects" 27 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994199/mleiha-archaeological-centre-dabbagh-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags