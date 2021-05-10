We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Aquarium
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Turtle Sanctuary at Kalba Mangrove Reserve / Hopkins Architects

Turtle Sanctuary at Kalba Mangrove Reserve / Hopkins Architects

Save this project
Turtle Sanctuary at Kalba Mangrove Reserve / Hopkins Architects

© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Aquarium, Research Center
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • Client Team:H.E. Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah, Peter Jackson FRIBA, Architect Advisor to HH The Ruler’s Office, Sharjah
  • Hopkins Architects (Key):Simon Fraser, Principal and Lead-Designer; Andrew Ardill, Director; Tim Sheridan, Project Director; Angus McDougall, Project Architect
  • Hopkins Architects (Other):Stefan Hache, Joanne Yu, Larry Buraga, Sara Madbouli
  • Exhibition Designers:Mojo Ink, Dubai; Sophy Cave Design, Aquaria & Life Support Systems
  • Pre Cast Concrete Specialist Subcontractor:Dubai Precast
  • Mep Subcontractor:Al Muhanad Electro-Mechanical Contracting
  • Design Mep Engineer:Godwin Austen Johnson
  • Acoustics Engineer:Gillieron Scott Acoustics Design
  • Landscape Collaborator:Spencer
  • City:Abu Dhabi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on one of the most sensitive and biodiverse nature reserves in the Gulf, the Khor Kalba Turtle and Wildlife Sanctuary comprises a cluster of rounded building forms that creates a sanctuary for rehabilitating turtles and nurturing endangered birds, connecting with local initiatives and expertise. 

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres

Commissioned by Sharjah’s Environmental Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), the complex will also provide education and visitor facilities to increase environmental awareness and engagement with conservation programmes. It will revive the environmental significance of the critical work being undertaken by the EPAA and will serve as an operational base for research and the monitoring of the protected Kalba reserve’s natural resources, as well as those of the wider east coast area of the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Seven interconnected pods and tensile structures create a visitor centre, with a terrace and panoramic views towards the mangrove forests and distant mountains. Facilities include aquaria, exhibition areas, visitor amenities, staff offices, veterinary facilities, classrooms, gift shops, and a café. A carefully set out nature trail encourages visitors to explore the reserve’s rich biodiversity of indigenous mangrove forests and mudflats and the species it supports including turtles, stingrays, gazelles and the rare Arabian Collard Kingfisher. 

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres

The geometry of the pods is inspired by urchin exoskeletons and purposefully echoes those of the Buhais Geology Museum, with which the Sanctuary is paired. The pods have been designed as pre-fabricated concrete structures to minimise disruption to the existing terrain, with concrete foundations which are simple robust discs, elevated to protect them on this tidal location.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres

The modular buildings invite the landscape into the spaces, using framed panoramic views out and rays of natural light from above. The pods are clad with segments of white scalloped pre-cast concrete referencing the shells found on the local shoreline and creating subtle variations of light and texture. An array of steel ribs accentuates the sculptural cantilevered forms and completes this robust cladding system, itself designed to withstand the site’s unforgiving coastal conditions.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres

Visitors approach a dramatic, semi-enclosed ribbed pod which serves as an orientation space and features glazed openings orientated towards key views. A palette of light coastal tones softens the interior which is illuminated by skylight ocuili.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres

Passive design principles were prioritised throughout construction, to protect the interior spaces from the desert heat and lower the overall operational energy required.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres

The pods‘ precast concrete shells, ribs, and in-situ foundation discs provide a well-sealed, exposed thermal mass across their floors, walls, and roofs. A waterproof membrane and insulation running within the cladding cavity is continuous across the pods surface.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres
© Marc Goodwin, Archospheres

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mangrove National Park - Anantara Hotel - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hopkins Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningaquariumResearch centerEducational ArchitectureUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Turtle Sanctuary at Kalba Mangrove Reserve / Hopkins Architects" 10 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961350/turtle-sanctuary-at-kalba-mangrove-reserve-hopkins-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream