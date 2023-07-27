Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates

The 20th century saw a period of experimentation and innovation at an unprecedented pace, a direction that also marked the architectural expressions of the time. Paris, as one of Europe’s leading centers for artistic and cultural expression, was also the epicenter for the formation of new architectural styles, from Le Corbusier’s modern architecture revolution to expressions of the High-Tech style as seen in the design of Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers’ Centre Pompidou. The social transformation found its expression through Brutalist public institutions or residential ensembles, like the ones designed by Renée Gailhoustet and Jean Renaudie at Irvy-Sur-Seine, while political movements attracted architects from across the ocean, including Oscar Niemeyer, who created his first European building in the French capital.

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 2 of 24Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 3 of 24Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 4 of 24Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 6 of 24Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - More Images+ 19

By embracing the spirit of progress, architects sought to break from the constraints of traditional design paradigms, propelling the city of Paris to a new age of architectural explorations. By incorporating architectural expressions of Modernism, Brutalism, Metabolism, High-Tech, and Postmodernism, Paris presents a rich tapestry of diverse styles and expressions, standing as a testament to the evolution of the profession across one of the most dynamic periods in recent history.

Discover 22 masterpieces of 20th-century Parisian architecture arranged in chronological order.

Related Article

Brutalism and Collective Living in Europe, Through the Lense of Stefano Perego

Villa La Roche / Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, 1923–1925

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 23 of 24
Villa La Roche / Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, 1923–1925. Image © Cemal Emden / FLC_ADAGP

Swiss Pavilion / Le Corbusier, 1930

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 8 of 24
Swiss Pavilion / Le Corbusier, 1930. Image © Samuel Ludwig

Maison de Verre / Pierre Chareau + Bernard Bijvoet, 1932

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 9 of 24
Maison de Verre / Pierre Chareau + Bernard Bijvoet, 1932. Image © Subrealistsandu via Wikipedia

Cité de Refuge / Le Corbusier, 1933

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 10 of 24
Cité de Refuge / Le Corbusier, 1933. Image © LPLT via Wikipedia under licence CC BY-SA 3.0

Apartment Studio in the Molitor Building / Le Corbusier, 1933

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 11 of 24
Le Corbusier's personal apartment Studio in the Molitor Building / Le Corbusier, 1933. Image © FLC-ADAGP-Mercusot

Maison du Bresil / Le Corbusier, 1952

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 12 of 24
Maison du Bresil / Le Corbusier, 1952. Image © Samuel Ludwig

Les Choux de Créteil Apartment Blocks / Gérard Grandval, 1966-1974

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 3 of 24
Les Choux de Créteil Apartment Blocks / Gérard Grandval, 1966-1974. Image © Nigel Green for Blue Crow Media

French Communist Party Headquarters / Oscar Niemeyer, 1967-1980

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 6 of 24
French Communist Party Headquarters / Oscar Niemeyer, 1967-1980. Image © Denis Esakov

Centre Georges Pompidou / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Richard Rogers, 1971-1977

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 2 of 24
Centre Georges Pompidou / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Richard Rogers, 1971-1977. Image © Kirill Neiezhmakov via Shutterstock

Caserne de pompiers Masséna / Jean Willerval Architectes, 1971

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 13 of 24
Caserne de pompiers Masséna / Jean Willerval Architectes, 1971. Image © Nigel Green for Blue Crow Media

Gymnasium Jules La Doumègue / Jean Peccoux, 1972

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 14 of 24
Gymnasium Jules La Doumègue / Jean Peccoux, 1972. Image © Nigel Green / Photolanguage

Cité Spinoza Residential Complex in Irvy-Sur-Seine / Renée Gailhoustet, 1972

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 16 of 24
Cité Spinoza Residential Complex in Irvy-Sur-Seine / Renée Gailhoustet, 1972. Image © Marc Pataut

Jeanne Hachette Complex in Irvy-Sur-Seine / Jean Renaudie and Renée Gailhoustet, 1975

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 15 of 24
Jeanne Hachette Complex in Irvy-Sur-Seine / Jean Renaudie and Renée Gailhoustet, 1975. Image © Nigel Green for Blue Crow Media

Aillaud Towers / Émile Aillaud, 1973-1981

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 4 of 24
Aillaud Towers / Émile Aillaud, 1973-1981. Image © Laurent Kronental

Administrative Centre of Pantin / Jacques Kalisz and Jean Perrottet, 1973

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 18 of 24
Administrative Centre of Pantin / Jacques Kalisz and Jean Perrottet, 1973. Image © Nigel Green / Photolanguage

Les Orgues De Flandre / Martin Van Trek, 1974-1980

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 17 of 24
Les Orgues De Flandre / Martin Van Trek, 1974-1980. Image © Nigel Green for Blue Crow Media

Damiers d'Anjou / Jacques Binoux and Michel Folliasson, with Abro and Henri Kandjian, 1976

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 5 of 24
Damiers d'Anjou / Jacques Binoux and Michel Folliasson, with Abro and Henri Kandjian, 1976. Image © Laurent Kronental

Tour Totem / Pierre Parat, Michel Andrault, 1976-1979

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 22 of 24
Tour Totem / Pierre Parat, Michel Andrault, 1976-1979. Image © Deep silence (d · c · b) via Wikipedia under license CC BY-SA 2.0

Les Espaces d'Abraxas (Noisy-le-Grand) / Ricardo Bofill, 1982

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 19 of 24
Les Espaces d'Abraxas (Noisy-le-Grand) / Ricardo Bofill, 1982. Image © Laurent Kronental

Parc de la Villette / Bernard Tschumi Architects, 1982-1983

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 24 of 24
Parc de la Villette / Bernard Tschumi Architects, 1982-1983. Image © Creative Commons User Guilhem Vellut licensed under CC BY 2.0

Cité Rateau / Jean Renaudie and Atelier Renaudie, 1984

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 20 of 24
Cité Rateau / Jean Renaudie and Atelier Renaudie, 1984. Image © Nigel Green / Photolanguage

Bibiothèque National de France / Dominique Perrault, 1988 -1998

Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates - Image 21 of 24
Bibiothèque National de France / Dominique Perrault, 1988 -1998. Image © Davide Galli

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

Maria-Cristina Florian
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates" 27 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004592/paris-20th-century-architecture-city-guide-from-le-corbusiers-modern-villas-to-brutalist-estates> ISSN 0719-8884

