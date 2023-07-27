Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates

Save this picture! Les Orgues De Flandre / Martin Van Trek, 1974-1980. Image © Laurent Kronental

The 20th century saw a period of experimentation and innovation at an unprecedented pace, a direction that also marked the architectural expressions of the time. Paris, as one of Europe’s leading centers for artistic and cultural expression, was also the epicenter for the formation of new architectural styles, from Le Corbusier’s modern architecture revolution to expressions of the High-Tech style as seen in the design of Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers’ Centre Pompidou. The social transformation found its expression through Brutalist public institutions or residential ensembles, like the ones designed by Renée Gailhoustet and Jean Renaudie at Irvy-Sur-Seine, while political movements attracted architects from across the ocean, including Oscar Niemeyer, who created his first European building in the French capital.

By embracing the spirit of progress, architects sought to break from the constraints of traditional design paradigms, propelling the city of Paris to a new age of architectural explorations. By incorporating architectural expressions of Modernism, Brutalism, Metabolism, High-Tech, and Postmodernism, Paris presents a rich tapestry of diverse styles and expressions, standing as a testament to the evolution of the profession across one of the most dynamic periods in recent history.

Discover 22 masterpieces of 20th-century Parisian architecture arranged in chronological order.

Cité de Refuge / Le Corbusier, 1933

Apartment Studio in the Molitor Building / Le Corbusier, 1933

Les Choux de Créteil Apartment Blocks / Gérard Grandval, 1966-1974

Caserne de pompiers Masséna / Jean Willerval Architectes, 1971

Gymnasium Jules La Doumègue / Jean Peccoux, 1972

Aillaud Towers / Émile Aillaud, 1973-1981

Administrative Centre of Pantin / Jacques Kalisz and Jean Perrottet, 1973

Les Orgues De Flandre / Martin Van Trek, 1974-1980

Damiers d'Anjou / Jacques Binoux and Michel Folliasson, with Abro and Henri Kandjian, 1976

Tour Totem / Pierre Parat, Michel Andrault, 1976-1979

Les Espaces d'Abraxas (Noisy-le-Grand) / Ricardo Bofill, 1982

Cité Rateau / Jean Renaudie and Atelier Renaudie, 1984

