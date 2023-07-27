Paris 20th-Century Architecture City Guide: From Le Corbusier’s Modern Villas to Brutalist Estates

The 20th century saw a period of experimentation and innovation at an unprecedented pace, a direction that also marked the architectural expressions of the time. Paris, as one of Europe’s leading centers for artistic and cultural expression, was also the epicenter for the formation of new architectural styles, from Le Corbusier’s modern architecture revolution to expressions of the High-Tech style as seen in the design of Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers’ Centre Pompidou. The social transformation found its expression through Brutalist public institutions or residential ensembles, like the ones designed by Renée Gailhoustet and Jean Renaudie at Irvy-Sur-Seine, while political movements attracted architects from across the ocean, including Oscar Niemeyer, who created his first European building in the French capital.
By embracing the spirit of progress, architects sought to break from the constraints of traditional design paradigms, propelling the city of Paris to a new age of architectural explorations. By incorporating architectural expressions of Modernism, Brutalism, Metabolism, High-Tech, and Postmodernism, Paris presents a rich tapestry of diverse styles and expressions, standing as a testament to the evolution of the profession across one of the most dynamic periods in recent history.
Discover 22 masterpieces of 20th-century Parisian architecture arranged in chronological order.
Villa La Roche / Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, 1923–1925
Swiss Pavilion / Le Corbusier, 1930
Maison de Verre / Pierre Chareau + Bernard Bijvoet, 1932
Cité de Refuge / Le Corbusier, 1933
Apartment Studio in the Molitor Building / Le Corbusier, 1933
Maison du Bresil / Le Corbusier, 1952
Les Choux de Créteil Apartment Blocks / Gérard Grandval, 1966-1974
French Communist Party Headquarters / Oscar Niemeyer, 1967-1980
Centre Georges Pompidou / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Richard Rogers, 1971-1977
Caserne de pompiers Masséna / Jean Willerval Architectes, 1971
Gymnasium Jules La Doumègue / Jean Peccoux, 1972
Cité Spinoza Residential Complex in Irvy-Sur-Seine / Renée Gailhoustet, 1972
Jeanne Hachette Complex in Irvy-Sur-Seine / Jean Renaudie and Renée Gailhoustet, 1975
Aillaud Towers / Émile Aillaud, 1973-1981
Administrative Centre of Pantin / Jacques Kalisz and Jean Perrottet, 1973
Les Orgues De Flandre / Martin Van Trek, 1974-1980
Damiers d'Anjou / Jacques Binoux and Michel Folliasson, with Abro and Henri Kandjian, 1976
Tour Totem / Pierre Parat, Michel Andrault, 1976-1979
Les Espaces d'Abraxas (Noisy-le-Grand) / Ricardo Bofill, 1982
Parc de la Villette / Bernard Tschumi Architects, 1982-1983
Cité Rateau / Jean Renaudie and Atelier Renaudie, 1984
Bibiothèque National de France / Dominique Perrault, 1988 -1998
