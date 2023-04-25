Exploring the Cultural and Political Implications of Brutalist Buildings in Modern Paris

Brutalist Paris by Nigel Green and Robin Wilson is a book that expands upon their previous collaborative effort, the Brutalist Paris Map (2017). The text's insightful critique and sharp photography provide a detailed examination of Brutalism's historical, political, and cultural significance, with a particular emphasis on its innovative communal design. Through a meticulous analysis of the public spaces of the selected buildings, including their orientation, materials, and facades, Green and Wilson revisit the movement's legacy and its contribution to the field of architecture.
The publication is structured into spatially-oriented chapters that correspond to four distinct geographical regions of Paris - the Centre, Southwest and West, North, East, and Southeast - each highlighting different aspects of Brutalist architecture prevalent in each area. These sections are complemented by a seven-part essay that explores the movement's peripheral occupation of the city, its political and ideological infrastructures, its international collaborations, and its experimental designs during the postwar era. Together, this organization provides a comprehensive analysis of Brutalism in Paris, making it an essential resource for anyone interested in the movement's history and impact on the city's architecture.
The selection of featured projects provides a broad overview of Brutalist architecture, including a range of scales and programs. These projects showcase some of the most renowned Brutalist headquarters, such as the UNESCO Conference Hall (1958) designed by Marcel Breuer, Pier Luigi Nervi, and Bernard Zehrfuss, and the Communist Party main office (1980) by Oscar Niemeyer, Paul Chemetov, Jean Deroche, and Jean Prouvé. In addition to these landmarks, the book also includes notable housing projects, such as Cité Rateau (1984) by Jean Renaudie, Cité de la Maladrerie (1986), and Spinoza Building (1973) both by Renée Gailhoustet. The collection also features sports and recreation facilities like Gymnasium Jules La Doumègue (1972) by Jean Peccoux, and architectural designs with a close relationship with the landscape, such as Robert Auzelle and Ivan Jankovic’s Inter Communal Cemetery (1956).
Related ArticleNew Map Celebrates Paris’ Brutalist Architecture
The book's authors go beyond the contemporary aesthetic attention that Brutalism has garnered in recent years. They analyze the evolution of the style's definitions, examine the relationship between the projects and their site/landscape, and explore experimental programmatic and design concepts that the movement offers to contemporary architectural concerns. Through their analysis, Wilson and Green unpack the complexity of Brutalist architecture, providing valuable insights into the movement's lasting significance.
While the use of color images may have provided a more authentic and unfiltered representation of each building's character and rawness, the high-contrast black and white photography (used in the book) effectively captures the exterior textures, angles, and details of each project. In addition, the accompanying field notes offer alternative insights into the building's setting and surroundings. By adopting an ethnographic perspective, these notes provide a deeper understanding of the structure's composition, materials, and weather conditions, helping readers envision the building's context.
As the first English-language guide to Brutalism in Paris, the book introduces a broader audience of readers to the social and political dimensions of this architectural style. Through a skillful combination of text and images, the authors provide an informative and critical display of Brutalism's history and its enduring significance within the French capital’s architectural scene. Furthermore, they highlight how Brutalism facilitated the creation of new communities and influenced political discourse within the city. By taking this approach, they demonstrate the ongoing relevance of Brutalism in the contemporary built environment and its potential to shape future landscapes.
Brutalist Paris is a collaborative work by architectural historian Dr. Robin Wilson and photographer Dr. Nigel Green. The book, published by Black Crow Media, is set to launch on April 27th, 2023, and will be available for purchase online.