  3. Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence

One hundred years ago, in 1923, Le Corbusier’s “Vers une Architecture” was published in the magazine “L’Esprit Nouveau.” The controversial collection of essays authored by the Modernist master served as a manifesto for the development of modern architecture, influencing generations of architects and sparking polemics on the proposed principles of architectural design. The book advocates for the beauty of streamlined industrial designs, like those of airplanes, automobiles or ocean liners; it proposes a completely different way of building cities, favoring tall and slender towers surrounded by abundant greenery, and introduces Le Corbusier’s 5 principles for modern design.

Now, a century later, these theories have become part of every architect’s education, but they are also highly contested. Some critics argue that the rigid approach, especially in relation to urban planning principles, fails to engage the cultural and contextual nuances of different communities, leading to alienating urban environments. Still, the legacy of Le Corbusier is significant, serving as a constant point of reference for architects when exploring the balance between functionality, aesthetics, symbolism and the social impact of their designs.

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 2 of 21Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 3 of 21Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 4 of 21Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 5 of 21Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - More Images+ 16

Read on to discover a selection of original ArchDaily articles highlighting the influence of Le Corbusier across the years.

The Creative Process of the Four Pioneers of Modern Architecture

The Definition of a Movement

Le Corbusier played a crucial role in shaping the Modernist movement in architecture. His most radical ideas championed the idea of an architecture adapted to the needs and opportunities of the new industrial age, favoring functionality and hygiene over stylistic expressions. He reflected these beliefs in his concept of “the house as a machine for living,” devising spaces that serve their occupants with precision and effectiveness. Open floor plans, the integration of new materials such as concrete, and the ample use of natural light have all come to be synonymous with the Modernist movement.

Form, Function - Freedom? Modernism, Ocean Liners, and Class

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 8 of 21
De La Warr Pavilion.. Image © David Dennis via Shutterstock

Away From Old Architecture: What Le Corbusier Really Meant

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 9 of 21
Le Corbusier. Image © Michael Sima

The Modernist Laboratory of the Future: Exploring Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn’s Architecture in India

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 3 of 21
Master Plan for Chandigarh / Le Corbusier. Image © Laurian Ghinițoiu

Le Corbusier's Pavillon de l'Esprit Nouveau Named One of "20 Designs That Defined the Modern World"

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 10 of 21
Le Corbusier's Pavillon de l'Esprit Nouveau. Image Courtesy of ADAGP, Paris 2015

8 Architects Whose Names Became Architectural Styles

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 16 of 21
Sagrada Familia Ceiling Detail / Antonio Gaudi. Image © Flickr user SBA73 licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

The Creative Process of the Four Pioneers of Modern Architecture

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 21 of 21
Louis Kahn Salk Institute. Image © Flickr by TheNose under the license Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Worldwide Influence

The five points of architecture defined by Le Corbusier, including pilots, the free plan, free façade, ribbon windows, and roof gardens, might appear like common practices today, but when introduced a century ago, they were radically different from any other architectural practices of the era. By insisting that buildings should be as efficient as possible, he also became a pioneer of mass production aimed at providing efficient and affordable housing solutions. The same drive also led to his extensive use of concrete, then a relatively new material that proved to be both versatile and cheap. Le Corbusier’s impact also extends beyond Europe, perhaps most notably in India, where his design of Chandigarh's urban planning and architectural landscape left a mark on the architectural practices of the newly independent country.

The 5 Points of Modern Architecture in Contemporary Projects

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 11 of 21
Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS.. Image © Marie-Françoise Plissart

Le Corbusier's Influence in Architecture Through Mass Production and Digital Fabrication

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 14 of 21
Robotic Collaboration. Image © Courtesy of ETH Zurich

A New Layer of Public Space: The Case for Activating Urban Rooftops

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 12 of 21
Park' n' Play by JAJA Architects. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Classics and Good Architecture: Modern Housing on the American Continent 1930-1960

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 13 of 21
Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 2.0.. Image © Maria Martines

Material Masters: Le Corbusier's Love for Concrete

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 15 of 21
© ArchDaily

Iconic Buildings

Le Corbusier’s pioneering design principles can be best observed through his built body of work. Focused on the interplay between form and function, light and shadow, and the unique textures of exposed concrete contrasting with primary colors, his buildings have remained a source of inspiration for architects everywhere. In 1931, when the iconic Villa Savoye was completed, it stood as the all-encompassing example of his 5 guiding principles to define the Modernist movement. Later in his career, these rules began to bend, adopting more and more curved lines that express a hidden spirituality and symbolism.

Architecture Guide: 24 Must-See Le Corbusier Works

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 17 of 21
© Flickr user jacqueline_poggi. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

70 Years of Unite d'Habitation Captured by Paul Clemence

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 4 of 21
70 Years of Unite d'Habitation. Image © Paul Clemence

Architecture Classics: Villa Savoye / Le Corbusier

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 2 of 21
Villa Savoye / Le Corbusier. Image © Flickr User m-louis

Architecture Classics: Unite d' Habitation / Le Corbusier

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 5 of 21
Unite d' Habitation / Le Corbusier. Image © Gili Merin

In Search of the Ineffable: A Look Into the Chapel of Notre Dame du Haut in Ronchamp

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 20 of 21
Capilla Notre Dame du Haut / Le Corbusier - 1955. . Image © Mili Sánchez Azcona

Modernist Chandigarh Through the Lens of Roberto Conte

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 7 of 21
High Court - Le Corbusier. Image © Roberto Conte

AD Classics: Convent of La Tourette / Le Corbusier

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 6 of 21
Convent of La Tourette / Le Corbuiser. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

AD Classics: Swiss Pavilion / Le Corbusier

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 19 of 21
Swiss Pavilion / Le Corbusier. Image © Samuel Ludwig

AD Classics: Mill Owners' Association Building / Le Corbusier

Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence - Image 18 of 21
Mill Owners' Association Building / Le Corbusier. Image © motaleb architekten

