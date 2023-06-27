Le Corbusier's Enduring Spirit: Celebrating 100 Years of Architectural Influence

Save this picture! Chapel of Notre Dame du Haut in Ronchamp. Image via Maxpixel

One hundred years ago, in 1923, Le Corbusier’s “Vers une Architecture” was published in the magazine “L’Esprit Nouveau.” The controversial collection of essays authored by the Modernist master served as a manifesto for the development of modern architecture, influencing generations of architects and sparking polemics on the proposed principles of architectural design. The book advocates for the beauty of streamlined industrial designs, like those of airplanes, automobiles or ocean liners; it proposes a completely different way of building cities, favoring tall and slender towers surrounded by abundant greenery, and introduces Le Corbusier’s 5 principles for modern design.

Now, a century later, these theories have become part of every architect’s education, but they are also highly contested. Some critics argue that the rigid approach, especially in relation to urban planning principles, fails to engage the cultural and contextual nuances of different communities, leading to alienating urban environments. Still, the legacy of Le Corbusier is significant, serving as a constant point of reference for architects when exploring the balance between functionality, aesthetics, symbolism and the social impact of their designs.

+ 16

Read on to discover a selection of original ArchDaily articles highlighting the influence of Le Corbusier across the years.

Related Article The Creative Process of the Four Pioneers of Modern Architecture

The Definition of a Movement

Le Corbusier played a crucial role in shaping the Modernist movement in architecture. His most radical ideas championed the idea of an architecture adapted to the needs and opportunities of the new industrial age, favoring functionality and hygiene over stylistic expressions. He reflected these beliefs in his concept of “the house as a machine for living,” devising spaces that serve their occupants with precision and effectiveness. Open floor plans, the integration of new materials such as concrete, and the ample use of natural light have all come to be synonymous with the Modernist movement.

Worldwide Influence

The five points of architecture defined by Le Corbusier, including pilots, the free plan, free façade, ribbon windows, and roof gardens, might appear like common practices today, but when introduced a century ago, they were radically different from any other architectural practices of the era. By insisting that buildings should be as efficient as possible, he also became a pioneer of mass production aimed at providing efficient and affordable housing solutions. The same drive also led to his extensive use of concrete, then a relatively new material that proved to be both versatile and cheap. Le Corbusier’s impact also extends beyond Europe, perhaps most notably in India, where his design of Chandigarh's urban planning and architectural landscape left a mark on the architectural practices of the newly independent country.

Iconic Buildings

Le Corbusier’s pioneering design principles can be best observed through his built body of work. Focused on the interplay between form and function, light and shadow, and the unique textures of exposed concrete contrasting with primary colors, his buildings have remained a source of inspiration for architects everywhere. In 1931, when the iconic Villa Savoye was completed, it stood as the all-encompassing example of his 5 guiding principles to define the Modernist movement. Later in his career, these rules began to bend, adopting more and more curved lines that express a hidden spirituality and symbolism.