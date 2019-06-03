Architecture Guide: 24 Must-See Le Corbusier Works

Save this picture! © Flickr user jacqueline_poggi. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Le Corbusier was a pioneer of the Modernist Movement in architecture. Throughout his career, he undertook an array of projects all around the world. See below for 17 of his works that have been named World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, as well as many more of his other popular pieces. Hopefully, someday you get to go and see them yourself!

Guía de arquitectura moderna: las obras de Le Corbusier - Google My Maps Guía de arquitectura moderna: las obras de Le Corbusier

Address: 280 Boulevard Michelet, Marseille, Francia

Maison Guiette (Guiette House)

Address: Populierenlaan 32, Antwerp, Belgium

Save this picture! © Wikimedia user Ad Meskens. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Address: Uttar Marg & Jan Marg, Chandigarh, India

National Museum of Western Art

Address: Ueno Park Street, Tokyo, Japan

Save this picture! © Flickr user pixelhut. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Weissenhof-Siedlung House

Address: Rathenaustraße 1, Stuttgart, Germany

Save this picture! Wikipedia user: AndreasPraefck licensed under CC BY 3.0

Address: Avenida 53 320, La Plata, Argentina

Address: Route de la Tourette, Lyon, France

Address: 82 Rue de Villiers, Poissy, Paris, France

Address: 13 Rue de la Chapelle, Ronchamp, France

Maison La Roche

Address: 10 Square du Dr Blanche, Paris, France

Save this picture! © Flickr user pov_steve. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Villa Le Lac

Address: Route de Lavaux 21, Corseaux, Switzerland

Save this picture! © Wikimedia user Schwizgebel. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Cité Frugès

Address: 4 Rue le Corbusier, Pessac, France

Save this picture! © Flickr user Lezzles. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Immeuble Clarté

Address: Rue Saint-Laurent 2 - 4, Geneva, Switzerland

Save this picture! © Wikimedia user Romano1246. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Immeuble Molitor

Address: 29-21 Rue Nungesser et Coli, Paris, France

Save this picture! © Wikimedia user I, Sailko. Licensed under CC BY 2.5

Usine Claude et Duval

Address: 1 Avenue de Robache, Saint-Dié, France

Cabanon de Le Corbusier (Le Corbusier's Cabin)

Address: Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Maison de la Culture

Address: Rue Saint-Just Malmont, Firminy, France.

Save this picture! Flickr user: Richard Weil. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Pavillon Suisse/ Swiss pavillion

Address: 7K Boulevard Jourdan, Paris, France

Sanskar Kendra Museum

Address: Bhagtacharya Road, close to Sardar Patel Bridge, Paldi, Ahmedabad, India.

Save this picture! Wikipedia user: Nizil Shah Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Carpenter Center of Visual Arts

Address: 24 Quincy St, Cambridge, MA, United States

Save this picture! Wikipedia user: Gunnar Klack Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Heidi Weber Museum

Address: Höschgasse 8, Zürich, Switzerland

Save this picture! Wikipedia user: Roland zh Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Address: Ashram Rd, Across from the Reserve Bank of India, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

United Nations Secretariat Building

Address: 405 E 42nd St, New York, United States

Save this picture! Wikipedia user: Neptuul Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Gustavo Capanema Building

Address: R. da Imprensa 16, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil