Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities

Walking through the streets of Mumbai, India, is an experience unmatched anywhere else. The energy of India’s largest and most populous city is palpable through the people, their activities, and most importantly, the built environment. The city’s dynamic culture is evidently expressed through the structures that dot its landscape.

Mumbai is an eclectic mix of buildings large and small, old and new, and traditional and modern. The city of contrasts boasts an architectural legacy that goes back over 2000 years. Located in the state of Maharashtra along the west coast of India, Mumbai hosts a variety of architectural styles such as Victorian, Gothic, Art Deco, Indo-Saracenic, Modern and Post-modern. The city is characterized by its old charm and liveliness, a diverse stage for people to pursue their dreams.

Mumbai has a lot to offer the traveling architect. We’ve compiled a list of projects acclaimed by local and international architects that provide an image of the city’s glorious past and promising future. The guide contains social, residential, commercial, religious, institutional, hospitality, and civic developments spread across the city and its surroundings.

Save this picture! Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport / SOM. Image Courtesy of Robert Polidori

Save this picture! Mumbai Metro / Archohm. Image © Andre J Fanthome

Save this picture! One Green Mile / MVRDV. Image © Suleiman Merchant

JSW Toilet / Serie Architects

Save this picture! JSW Toilet / Serie Architects. Image Courtesy of Serie Architects

Save this picture! Ismaili Jamatkhana & Community Centre / NUDES. Image © Nazim Lokhandwala

CSMVS - Visitor Centre at the Prince of Wales Museum / RMA Architects

Save this picture! CSMVS - Visitor Centre at the Prince of Wales Museum / RMA Architects. Image © Rajesh Vora

Save this picture! Imagine Studio at the Trees / Studio Lotus + GPL Design Studio. Image © Dilip Bhatia

Save this picture! Kanchanjuna Apartments / Charles Correa . Image Courtesy of Courtesy of Charles Correa

World One / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

Save this picture! World One / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners. Image © Indianspy007

Trump Tower / WOHA

Antilia / Perkins + Will

Save this picture! Magic Bus / RMA Architects. Image © Ariel Huber

GMS Grande Palladium / Malik Architecture

Save this picture! GMS Grande Palladium / Malik Architecture. Image Courtesy of Malik Architecture

Save this picture! Kondan Retreat Resort / PMA madhushala. Image © Hemant Patil

Save this picture! Mumbai Artist Retreat / Architecture BRIO. Image © Edmund Sumner

Save this picture! The Light Box / Rohan Chavan. Image Courtesy of Rohan Chavan

The Tote / Serie Architects

Save this picture! The Tote / Serie Architects . Image Courtesy of Serie Architects

Save this picture! K.J. Somaiya College for Information Technology / Sameep Padora & Associates. Image © Edmund Sumner

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus / Frederick William Stevens, Axel Haig

Save this picture! Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus / Frederick William Stevens, Axel Haig. Image © Arian Zwegers

Gateway of India / George Wittet

Save this picture! Gateway of India / George Wittet. Image © Prado

