Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities

Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities

Save
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities

Walking through the streets of Mumbai, India, is an experience unmatched anywhere else. The energy of India’s largest and most populous city is palpable through the people, their activities, and most importantly, the built environment. The city’s dynamic culture is evidently expressed through the structures that dot its landscape.

Mumbai is an eclectic mix of buildings large and small, old and new, and traditional and modern. The city of contrasts boasts an architectural legacy that goes back over 2000 years. Located in the state of Maharashtra along the west coast of India, Mumbai hosts a variety of architectural styles such as Victorian, Gothic, Art Deco, Indo-Saracenic, Modern and Post-modern. The city is characterized by its old charm and liveliness, a diverse stage for people to pursue their dreams.

Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 2 of 22Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 3 of 22Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 4 of 22Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 5 of 22Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - More Images+ 17

Mumbai has a lot to offer the traveling architect. We’ve compiled a list of projects acclaimed by local and international architects that provide an image of the city’s glorious past and promising future. The guide contains social, residential, commercial, religious, institutional, hospitality, and civic developments spread across the city and its surroundings.

Related Article

The 2022 Most Populated Cities in the World

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport / SOM

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 18 of 22
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport / SOM. Image Courtesy of Robert Polidori

Mumbai Metro / Archohm

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 8 of 22
Mumbai Metro / Archohm. Image © Andre J Fanthome

One Green Mile / MVRDV

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 14 of 22
One Green Mile / MVRDV. Image © Suleiman Merchant

JSW Toilet / Serie Architects

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 4 of 22
JSW Toilet / Serie Architects. Image Courtesy of Serie Architects

Ismaili Jamatkhana & Community Centre / NUDES

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 22 of 22
Ismaili Jamatkhana & Community Centre / NUDES. Image © Nazim Lokhandwala

CSMVS - Visitor Centre at the Prince of Wales Museum / RMA Architects

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 12 of 22
CSMVS - Visitor Centre at the Prince of Wales Museum / RMA Architects. Image © Rajesh Vora

Imagine Studio at the Trees / Studio Lotus + GPL Design Studio

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 11 of 22
Imagine Studio at the Trees / Studio Lotus + GPL Design Studio. Image © Dilip Bhatia

Kanchanjunga Apartments / Charles Correa

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 17 of 22
Kanchanjuna Apartments / Charles Correa . Image Courtesy of Courtesy of Charles Correa

World One / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 9 of 22
World One / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners. Image © Indianspy007

Trump Tower / WOHA

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 20 of 22
Trump Tower / WOHA. Image © Indianspy007

Antilia / Perkins + Will

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 3 of 22
Antilia / Perkins and Will. Image © A.Savin

Magic Bus / RMA Architects

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 16 of 22
Magic Bus / RMA Architects. Image © Ariel Huber

GMS Grande Palladium / Malik Architecture

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 5 of 22
GMS Grande Palladium / Malik Architecture. Image Courtesy of Malik Architecture

Kondan Retreat Resort / PMA madhushala

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 15 of 22
Kondan Retreat Resort / PMA madhushala. Image © Hemant Patil

Mumbai Artist Retreat / Architecture BRIO

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 2 of 22
Mumbai Artist Retreat / Architecture BRIO. Image © Edmund Sumner

The Light Box / Rohan Chavan

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 13 of 22
The Light Box / Rohan Chavan. Image Courtesy of Rohan Chavan

The Tote / Serie Architects 

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 19 of 22
The Tote / Serie Architects . Image Courtesy of Serie Architects

K.J. Somaiya College for Information Technology / Sameep Padora & Associates

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 21 of 22
K.J. Somaiya College for Information Technology / Sameep Padora & Associates. Image © Edmund Sumner

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus / Frederick William Stevens, Axel Haig

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 6 of 22
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus / Frederick William Stevens, Axel Haig. Image © Arian Zwegers

Gateway of India / George Wittet

Save this picture!
Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities - Image 10 of 22
Gateway of India / George Wittet. Image © Prado

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Related Article

The 2022 Most Populated Cities in the World

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Ankitha Gattupalli
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ankitha Gattupalli. "Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities" 12 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993609/mumbai-architecture-city-guide-20-projects-in-one-of-indias-most-populous-city> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags