Mumbai Architecture City Guide: 20 Projects in One of India's Most Populous Cities

Walking through the streets of Mumbai, India, is an experience unmatched anywhere else. The energy of India’s largest and most populous city is palpable through the people, their activities, and most importantly, the built environment. The city’s dynamic culture is evidently expressed through the structures that dot its landscape.
Mumbai is an eclectic mix of buildings large and small, old and new, and traditional and modern. The city of contrasts boasts an architectural legacy that goes back over 2000 years. Located in the state of Maharashtra along the west coast of India, Mumbai hosts a variety of architectural styles such as Victorian, Gothic, Art Deco, Indo-Saracenic, Modern and Post-modern. The city is characterized by its old charm and liveliness, a diverse stage for people to pursue their dreams.
Mumbai has a lot to offer the traveling architect. We’ve compiled a list of projects acclaimed by local and international architects that provide an image of the city’s glorious past and promising future. The guide contains social, residential, commercial, religious, institutional, hospitality, and civic developments spread across the city and its surroundings.
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport / SOM
Mumbai Metro / Archohm
One Green Mile / MVRDV
JSW Toilet / Serie Architects
Ismaili Jamatkhana & Community Centre / NUDES
CSMVS - Visitor Centre at the Prince of Wales Museum / RMA Architects
Imagine Studio at the Trees / Studio Lotus + GPL Design Studio
Kanchanjunga Apartments / Charles Correa
World One / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
Trump Tower / WOHA
Antilia / Perkins + Will
Magic Bus / RMA Architects
GMS Grande Palladium / Malik Architecture
Kondan Retreat Resort / PMA madhushala
Mumbai Artist Retreat / Architecture BRIO
The Light Box / Rohan Chavan
The Tote / Serie Architects
K.J. Somaiya College for Information Technology / Sameep Padora & Associates
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus / Frederick William Stevens, Axel Haig
Gateway of India / George Wittet
