Tokyo Architecture City Guide: 30 Iconic Buildings to Visit in Japan's Capital City

One of the world's leading metropolises, Tokyo is home to extraordinary architecture that fascinates through its blend of traditional values and high-tech expression. The 1923 earthquake and the bombardments of World War II dramatically influenced the image of the city and its architecture, giving rise to modern urban environments with complex infrastructure.

The Japanese capital constitutes the most populated metropolitan area in the world, housing 33 million inhabitants. Divided into 23 wards and numerous neighbourhoods, the city features a diverse blend of atmospheres and urban fabrics that support an amalgamation of architectural typologies.

© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Tokyo© Ken’ichi Suzuki. ImageThe Ariake Gymnastics Centre by Nikken Sekkei + Shimizu Corporation© Nacása & Partners Inc.. ImageMiyashita Park by Nikken Sekkei© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office. ImageTokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza by Kengo Kuma & Associates+ 30

The following list showcases 30 iconic modern and contemporary buildings that will provide a good starting point for your first visit to Japan's largest city, including works from renowned architects such as Nikken Sekkei, Herzog & De Meuron, Toyo Ito, Kengo Kuma, Sou Fujimoto, Kenzo Tange, OMA and Kazuyo Sejima.

Ginza Neighborhood

Tokyu Plaza Ginza / Nikken Sekkei

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Yamaha Ginza / Nikken Sekkei

© Kenichi Suzuki Photography Studio
© Kenichi Suzuki Photography Studio

Louis Vuitton Matsuya Ginza Facade Renewal / Jun Aoki & Associates

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

De Beers Ginza Building / Jun Mitsui & Associates Architects

© Naoomi Kurozumi
© Naoomi Kurozumi

Shizuoka Press and Broadcasting Center / Kenzo Tange

Courtesy of Petr Šmídek
Courtesy of Petr Šmídek

Tokyo International Forum / Rafael Viñoly Architects

© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro

Louis Vuitton Ginza Flagship Store / Jun Aoki Architects + Peter Marino Architect

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Omotesando Neighborhood

Miu Miu Aoyama Store / Herzog & de Meuron

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Omotesando Keyaki Building / Norihiko Dan and Associates

© Kozo Takayama
© Kozo Takayama

Coach Omotesando Flagship / OMA

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Shibuya Neighborhood

Yoyogi National Gymnasium / Kenzo Tange

Courtesy of Flickr CC License / Jamie Barras.
Courtesy of Flickr CC License / Jamie Barras.

Sunwell Muse Kitasando / Takato Tamagami and Tsutomu Hase

© Masaya Yoshimura
© Masaya Yoshimura

Miyashita Park / Nikken Sekkei

© Shin Shasin Kobo. ImageMiyashita Park by Nikken Sekkei
© Shin Shasin Kobo. ImageMiyashita Park by Nikken Sekkei

Shinjuku Neighborhood

Japan National Stadium / Taisei Corporation + AZUSA SEKKEI + Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Taisei Corporation, Azusa Sekkei Co., Ltd. , Kengo Kuma and Associates Joint Venture. ImageJapan National Stadium by Taisei Corporation + AZUSA SEKKEI + Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Taisei Corporation, Azusa Sekkei Co., Ltd. , Kengo Kuma and Associates Joint Venture. ImageJapan National Stadium by Taisei Corporation + AZUSA SEKKEI + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower / Kenzo Tange

© Koji Horiuchi
© Koji Horiuchi

Aoyama

Spiral Building / Fumihiko Maki

Wiiii [Wikipedia] licensed by CC BY-SA 3.0
Wiiii [Wikipedia] licensed by CC BY-SA 3.0

Asakusa Neighborhood

Asakusa Culture and Tourism Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Takeshi Yamagishi
© Takeshi Yamagishi

Koenji Neighborhood

House NA / Sou Fujimoto Architects

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Setagaya Neighborhood

Breeze / ARTechnic Architects

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Suginami Neighborhood

Za Koenji Public Theatre / Toyo Ito

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Shibaura Neighborhood

Shibaura House by Kazuyo Sejima

Shibaura House. Image vía Flickr User: Park Licensed Under CC BY 2.0
Shibaura House. Image vía Flickr User: Park Licensed Under CC BY 2.0

Sumida Neighborhood

Asahi Beer Hall / Philippe Starck

Courtesy of <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/'>Wikimedia</a> Commons Wiiii
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Wiiii

Kōtō ward

Tokyo Aquatics Centre / Tange Associates and Yamashita Sekkei 

The Ariake Gymnastics Centre / Nikken Sekkei + Shimizu Corporation

© Ken’ichi Suzuki. ImageThe Ariake Gymnastics Centre by Nikken Sekkei + Shimizu Corporation
© Ken’ichi Suzuki. ImageThe Ariake Gymnastics Centre by Nikken Sekkei + Shimizu Corporation

Sekiguchi Neighborhood

St. Mary Cathedral / Kenzo Tange

© Scarletgreen
© Scarletgreen

Oshiage  Neighborhood

One @ Tokyo / Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Tokyo
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Tokyo

Kodaira Neighborhood

Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Hachioji Neighborhood

Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito & Associates

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Harumi Neighborhood

Harumi Residential Tower / Richard Meier & Partners Architects

© Ishiguro Photographic Institute
© Ishiguro Photographic Institute

Meguro City

Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office. ImageTokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza by Kengo Kuma & Associates
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office. ImageTokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza by Kengo Kuma & Associates

