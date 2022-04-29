Tokyo Architecture City Guide: 30 Iconic Buildings to Visit in Japan's Capital City

One of the world's leading metropolises, Tokyo is home to extraordinary architecture that fascinates through its blend of traditional values and high-tech expression. The 1923 earthquake and the bombardments of World War II dramatically influenced the image of the city and its architecture, giving rise to modern urban environments with complex infrastructure.
The Japanese capital constitutes the most populated metropolitan area in the world, housing 33 million inhabitants. Divided into 23 wards and numerous neighbourhoods, the city features a diverse blend of atmospheres and urban fabrics that support an amalgamation of architectural typologies.
The following list showcases 30 iconic modern and contemporary buildings that will provide a good starting point for your first visit to Japan's largest city, including works from renowned architects such as Nikken Sekkei, Herzog & De Meuron, Toyo Ito, Kengo Kuma, Sou Fujimoto, Kenzo Tange, OMA and Kazuyo Sejima.
Ginza Neighborhood
Tokyu Plaza Ginza / Nikken Sekkei
Yamaha Ginza / Nikken Sekkei
Louis Vuitton Matsuya Ginza Facade Renewal / Jun Aoki & Associates
De Beers Ginza Building / Jun Mitsui & Associates Architects
Shizuoka Press and Broadcasting Center / Kenzo Tange
Tokyo International Forum / Rafael Viñoly Architects
Louis Vuitton Ginza Flagship Store / Jun Aoki Architects + Peter Marino Architect
Omotesando Neighborhood
Miu Miu Aoyama Store / Herzog & de Meuron
Omotesando Keyaki Building / Norihiko Dan and Associates
Coach Omotesando Flagship / OMA
Shibuya Neighborhood
Yoyogi National Gymnasium / Kenzo Tange
Sunwell Muse Kitasando / Takato Tamagami and Tsutomu Hase
Miyashita Park / Nikken Sekkei
Shinjuku Neighborhood
Japan National Stadium / Taisei Corporation + AZUSA SEKKEI + Kengo Kuma & Associates
Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower / Kenzo Tange
Aoyama
Spiral Building / Fumihiko Maki
Asakusa Neighborhood
Asakusa Culture and Tourism Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Koenji Neighborhood
House NA / Sou Fujimoto Architects
Setagaya Neighborhood
Breeze / ARTechnic Architects
Suginami Neighborhood
Za Koenji Public Theatre / Toyo Ito
Shibaura Neighborhood
Shibaura House by Kazuyo Sejima
Sumida Neighborhood
Asahi Beer Hall / Philippe Starck
Kōtō ward
Tokyo Aquatics Centre / Tange Associates and Yamashita Sekkei
The Ariake Gymnastics Centre / Nikken Sekkei + Shimizu Corporation
Sekiguchi Neighborhood
St. Mary Cathedral / Kenzo Tange
Oshiage Neighborhood
One @ Tokyo / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Kodaira Neighborhood
Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto
Hachioji Neighborhood
Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito & Associates
Harumi Neighborhood
Harumi Residential Tower / Richard Meier & Partners Architects
Meguro City
Tokyo Institute of Technology Hisao & Hiroko Taki Plaza / Kengo Kuma & Associates
You can visit our list of City Guides here.