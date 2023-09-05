The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing

Save this picture! Itatiba House / 24 7 Arquitetura. Image © Adriano Pacelli

Although the use of color can be employed to hide or disguise a specific characteristic, it can also be used to highlight them. Within the Latin American territory, we can observe that shades of red, green, and blue have predominated in residential architecture, aiming to integrate a language appropriate to the context in which it is implemented.

Applying color to structures and enclosures can enhance the aesthetics of their interior or exterior spaces. This application can be linked to technologies, construction methods, the surrounding landscape, and local materials, among other factors. By emphasizing specific structural elements, distinguishing spatial areas, or framing visuals and architectural features, the use of color offers a multitude of possibilities that encompass contrasting tones, complementary colors, as well as neutral or camouflaged shades in combination with other materials.

Below, we present a selection of residential projects in Latin America, including houses and apartments that use color both in their structures and in their interior and/or exterior carpentry, giving character to their spaces for various purposes.

Structures

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

México

Enclosures

Argentina

Brazil

Ecuador

México

