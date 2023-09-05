Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing

Although the use of color can be employed to hide or disguise a specific characteristic, it can also be used to highlight them. Within the Latin American territory, we can observe that shades of red, green, and blue have predominated in residential architecture, aiming to integrate a language appropriate to the context in which it is implemented.

Applying color to structures and enclosures can enhance the aesthetics of their interior or exterior spaces. This application can be linked to technologies, construction methods, the surrounding landscape, and local materials, among other factors. By emphasizing specific structural elements, distinguishing spatial areas, or framing visuals and architectural features, the use of color offers a multitude of possibilities that encompass contrasting tones, complementary colors, as well as neutral or camouflaged shades in combination with other materials.

Below, we present a selection of residential projects in Latin America, including houses and apartments that use color both in their structures and in their interior and/or exterior carpentry, giving character to their spaces for various purposes.

Structures

  • Argentina

Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 2 of 19
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese. Image © Javier Agustin Rojas

  • Brazil

Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 3 of 19
Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura. Image © Haruo Mikami

Itatiba House / 24 7 Arquitetura

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 7 of 19
Itatiba House / 24 7 Arquitetura. Image © Adriano Pacelli

Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 4 of 19
Gama House / Studio ArquitetUras. Image © Julia Novoa

Lapinha Studio / plano livre

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 5 of 19
Lapinha Studio / plano livre. Image © Henrique Queiroga

ER House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 6 of 19
ER House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos. Image © Leonardo Finotti

  • Colombia

Elita House / Yemail Arquitectura

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 9 of 19
Elita House / Yemail Arquitectura. Image © Yeferson Bernal

  • México

Cascada House / Ana Nuño de Buen + Luis Young

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 8 of 19
Cascada House / Ana Nuño de Buen + Luis Young. Image © Luis Young

Enclosures

  • Argentina

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 11 of 19
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio. Image © Luis Barandiarán

MOO House / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 12 of 19
MOO House / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

  • Brazil

House n.03 / Mana arquitetura

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 15 of 19
House nº03 / Mana arquitetura. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Casa Xilo / Estúdio Minke

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 16 of 19
Casa Xilo / Estúdio Minke. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Camburí House / Samir Riman - Arquitetura

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 17 of 19
Camburí House / Samir Riman - Arquitetura. Image © Alexandre Jafo

  • Ecuador

Free House / Chip Studio

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 14 of 19
Free House / Chip Studio. Image © Nicolás Provoste C.

  • México

San Ignacio House / Amarillo Amate Arquitectura

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 10 of 19
San Ignacio House / Amarillo Amate Arquitectura. Image © Rafael Palacios Macías

Casa Georgina / Departamento del Distrito

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 13 of 19
Casa Georgina / Departamento del Distrito. Image © Adriana Hamui

House in Xalapa / Lopez Gonzalez Studio

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 19 of 19
House in Xalapa / Lopez Gonzalez Studio. Image © César Béjar Studio

Nakasone House / Escobedo Soliz

The Color in Structures and Enclosures: Applications in Contemporary Latin American Housing - Image 18 of 19
Nakasone House / Escobedo Soliz. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Color in Architecture presented by Sto.

Material, texture, sheen, and color are inseparable – the identity of a building becomes clear in an Architect’s choices of how these come together. Considering the lifecycle of a building from design, occupation, and legacy, we understand that achieving the right expression is tantamount to the success of a building. Sto’s innovative materials and data-driven color system complement design ambitions with technical knowledge and rigorous testing, to offer possibilities, accuracy, and longevity when Building in Color.

Produced by Sto, the short documentary ‘Building in Colour’ is a cinematic exploration into the role of materials and color in architecture, taking the work of Stirling Prize-winning architect Michael Wilford CBE (1938 – 2023) as its starting point.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

