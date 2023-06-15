Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Cañuelas, Argentina
  • Architects: Parada Cantilo Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arcelor Mittal, Blindex, Cemento Loma Negra, Chacabuco
  • Structural Engineering: Gustavo Delledonne
  • Landscape: Sebastián Leonel Ojeda
  • Technical Drafts And Images Architect: Hernán Galdós
  • Tennis Court: Ignacio Clavijo
  • City: Cañuelas
  • Country: Argentina
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Luis Barandiarán
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 29 of 34
Axo
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. In the Estancia Puesto Viejo country club in the town of Cañuelas, this vacation home is located on a corner with a rural environment on a large lot.

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 30 of 34
Site plan
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

The generator of this project is given by the repetition of concrete beams that act as connecting elements between the house and the environment, giving depth in the longitudinal direction of the plot.

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Barandiarán
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 31 of 34
Floor plan
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán

Another fundamental role is that of supporting the two slabs that contain the program, in which depending on the use (public or private), they are located above or below the ribs defining two scales in the development of the house offering shelter or monumentality depending on the area included.

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 32 of 34
Sections
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

Brick is another preponderant material in the work. Friendly with the environment, it participates in the envelope taking on different roles, either as a filter where it performs the function of filtering towards the strongest solar action, allowing controlled light entry on the circulation towards the bedrooms or it also plays the role of giving privacy to the most intimate parts of the house.

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Luis Barandiarán
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 33 of 34
Elevations
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography, Patio
© Luis Barandiarán

Towards the south face of the land, it extends as a large double wall that avoids the direct action of the most unfavorable winds on the dwelling. On the other hand, in the form of a tongue as a dominant horizontal plane, it is materialized from the street and crosses the central area of ​​the house connecting with the exterior until it ends in a large water mirror that accompanies the total length of the house. It is also responsible for shaping the steps of the tennis court at the back of the lot.

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Interior Photography, Column
© Luis Barandiarán
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Image 34 of 34
Elevations
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Luis Barandiarán

As a translucent material, glass is responsible for allowing direct relationships with the extensive landscape determined by iron carpentry in which the chosen color resembles brick, seeking synthesis and balance in materiality.

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Interior Photography, Brick
© Luis Barandiarán

The sum of the parts makes up the entirety of the house where each element accompanies and defines the imposed project decisions.

H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

Parada Cantilo Estudio
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "H – House Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio" [H – Casa Saul / Parada Cantilo Estudio] 15 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002467/h-house-saul-parada-cantilo-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags