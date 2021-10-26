We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Lapinha Studio / plano livre

Lapinha Studio / plano livre

Save this project
Lapinha Studio / plano livre

© Henrique Queiroga© Henrique Queiroga© Henrique Queiroga© Henrique Queiroga+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Residential Interiors
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: plano livre
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Henrique Queiroga
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Allum & Vetro Vidraçaria, Arte Persa, Ateliê da Vila, Bellar Acabamentos, Coral, Deca, Francisco Oliveira Design, GALERIA MURILO CASTRO, Handë Móveis, Hogar, Horto dos Buritis, Lafaete Locações, Marei Móveis, Micheliny Martins, NewTechWood, Nui Nui, Prima Linea, Prática Consulte Vendas, Rede Plus, Templuz, +2
  • Engineering: Alven Consultoria e Obras Civis
  • Architects In Charge:Ada Penna, Gabriela Melo, Júlia Temponi e Mariana Calixto
  • Collaborators:Marina Vale Viegas e Iara Lopes Nogueira Coelho
  • City:Belo Horizonte
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Henrique Queiroga
© Henrique Queiroga

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural design of Estúdio Lapinha was conceived to be executed in two stages. The first was the construction of a modular housing inside two containers, exhibited at CASACOR Minas 2021. The second will be completed after its disassembly and reassembly in Lapinha da Serra, where it will serve as accommodation.

Save this picture!
© Henrique Queiroga
© Henrique Queiroga
Save this picture!
© Henrique Queiroga
© Henrique Queiroga

The construction process guided the project. Two container modules were attached laterally, their industrialized components exposed without camouflage. The hydraulics are concentrated in one wall, creating the infrastructural module. This strategy, apart from reducing costs, frees the rest of the space. Therefore, the other container is a flexible, indeterminate module, a free plan, which, in this edition, receives Estúdio Lapinha’s furniture.

Save this picture!
© Henrique Queiroga
© Henrique Queiroga
Save this picture!
© Henrique Queiroga
© Henrique Queiroga
Save this picture!
© Henrique Queiroga
© Henrique Queiroga

Inside, profiles on the floor and ceiling tie up the containers encounter loose frieze, and facilitate decoupling for transport. To reveal the construction system, the materials and colors differentiate the flexibility from the infrastructural module. The first is green and lodges the double bed and the naval plywood joinery. The second is earthy orange in the kitchen and blue in the ensuite. Partition walls separate the sink from the shower and toilet tub, optimizing the use of this area. The shower stall is a hybrid space as it is connected to the external deck by a glass door. The guest enjoys the view even while showering.

Save this picture!
Building scheme
Building scheme

The landscape is the protagonist. The space is built for contemplation. Wide glass doors dissolve the boundaries between exterior and interior. The tones bring nature into this refuge. 

Save this picture!
© Henrique Queiroga
© Henrique Queiroga
Save this picture!
© Henrique Queiroga
© Henrique Queiroga

In addition to being a single physical space, the project embraces the idea of generating a system. For this reason, Estúdio Lapinha is a prototype that can be expanded, replicated, and implanted in other contexts. Different arrangements of containers create different spaces for different experiences to be lived there.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
plano livre
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Lapinha Studio / plano livre" [Estúdio Lapinha / plano livre] 26 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970694/lapinha-studio-plano-livre> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream