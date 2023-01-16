Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. San Ignacio House / 478

San Ignacio House / 478

Save
San Ignacio House / 478

San Ignacio House / 478 - Exterior Photography, FacadeSan Ignacio House / 478 - Exterior Photography, FacadeSan Ignacio House / 478 - Exterior Photography, Facade, ArchSan Ignacio House / 478 - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamSan Ignacio House / 478 - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mexico
  • Architects: 478
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2022
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rafael Palacios Macías
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cerámicas San Pedro, Interceramic, Smeg
  • Lead Architects : Carolina H Franco, Antonio V Legaspi
  • Design And Management : Carolina H Franco
  • Design And Execution Team : Antonio V Legaspi, Juan Antonio González Mora
  • Construction Manager Oversight : David Flores Franco
  • Drawings : Juan José Mejía
  • Landscape : Madreselva Paisaje
  • Blacksmith : Mam Taller
  • Carpentry : Teka Vertical
  • Microcement : X más y soluciones en acabados
  • Country : Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
San Ignacio House / 478 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rafael Palacios Macías
Save this picture!
San Ignacio House / 478 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rafael Palacios Macías

Text description provided by the architects. Casa San Ignacio is in a small town north of Jalisco, México, on a property that used to have the remains of an old traditional adobe house, typical of this part of the state. This project was conceived to create a home that pays homage to this kind of construction, characterized by their clear and solid volumes, lined up to the sidewalk and closed to the outside but still communicating with the interior through a passageway colloquially known as a “zaguán”, which allows for the occasional glimpse inside the house.

Save this picture!
San Ignacio House / 478 - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Rafael Palacios Macías
Save this picture!
San Ignacio House / 478 - Interior Photography, Door, Glass, Facade, Windows, Arch
© Rafael Palacios Macías
Save this picture!
San Ignacio House / 478 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rafael Palacios Macías

The main façade rises to align with the sidewalk, almost completely closed to the outside but provides some dosed openings that confess introspective and intimate inclinations through a concrete lattice and the shutter in the main door. The horizontal surface, which dominates the façade, a light blue tower rises in contrast, dissolving itself within the sky, which corresponds to the color that predominates in the pigmented stucco and the ironwork of the house. The house's central space is a garden designed around a large existing plum tree, accompanied by a fountain that continuously feeds a stone pond through a channel, generating a soft sound of flowing water that whispers in all areas of the house.

Save this picture!
San Ignacio House / 478 - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Rafael Palacios Macías
Save this picture!
San Ignacio House / 478 - Interior Photography
© Rafael Palacios Macías
Save this picture!
San Ignacio House / 478 - Image 20 of 25
Planta - Baixa

The architectural design is developed into two main cores, in the front are the main spaces for daily usage by the family, and beyond the garden, a large living room with a fireplace that functions as a large-scale entertainment and living area, delimited by an archway with a view of the family’s farm. The rooftop resembles a pot garden, it also functions as a meditative space and allows for open-air coexisting. The material used, such as the brick, tiles, and clay floor, originate from the region, creating a home that coexists harmoniously with its surroundings.

Save this picture!
San Ignacio House / 478 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rafael Palacios Macías

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
478
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "San Ignacio House / 478" [Casa San Ignacio / 478] 16 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994974/san-ignacio-house-478> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags