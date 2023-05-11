Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese

Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese

Save
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese

Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeFonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Interior Photography, FacadeFonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Exterior Photography, FacadeFonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Interior Photography, BeamFonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Fabrizio Pugliese
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Destefano, Hande, TodoLuces
  • Collaborators: Manuela Mujica, Maxi Guglielmetti
  • Lead Architect : Fabrizio Pugliese
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Image 12 of 18
Implantación
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Interior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Viviendas Fonrouge is an expansion and renovation project in a low-density residential neighborhood. This intervention aims to create an essay on the transformation of the urban landscape, exploring an alternative model to total demolition, preserving certain pre-existing structures, and operating with a contemporary language using traditional construction systems.

Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Image 13 of 18
Axonométrica
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Neighborhoods and their landscapes are threatened by the systematic demolition proposed by the real estate market. In resistance to this phenomenon, the built capital, which is part of the collective memory of a place, is revalued, where there is already a sense of neighborhood belonging and the artisanal capacities of trades are valued, producing new technologies with traditional resources.

Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Image 14 of 18
Planta baja
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Image 15 of 18
Planta
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

“For the new to find its place, we must first be stimulated to see the pre-existing in a new way” Peter Zumthor -Thinking Architecture.

Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Interior Photography, Beam
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Image 17 of 18
Cortes
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Image 18 of 18
Vista esquina contexto
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The program consists of two functional units since their construction in the 1950s. In this intervention, both units were expanded with a first-floor crowning and a terrace with intermediate patios, and the language of the housing units is derived from the anonymous compositions of the neighborhood landscape.

Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Deck
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Image 16 of 18
Planta terraza
Save this picture!
Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Villa Lugano, CABA, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fabrizio Pugliese
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina
Cite: "Fonrouge Residence / Fabrizio Pugliese" [Viviendas Fonrouge / Fabrizio Pugliese] 11 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000808/fonrouge-residence-fabrizio-pugliese> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags